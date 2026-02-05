Some thoughts on guilt and innocence, coercion, leadership and politics.

THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE.

The following is a compilation of comments (names removed to protect privacy) as well as my commentary and questions.

EPSTEIN FILES AND SATANIC CABAL

WHAT DID YOU KNOW AND WHEN DID YOU KNOW IT?

MY COMMENTS:

As the evidence mounts that TRUMP may be a fully read-in member of the satanic pedo elite and yet at the same time we know that one of the clear WH Military missions is to eliminate such people or at the very least expose them. So what was the conclusion reached all those years ago with Robert David Steele (a big supporter of Joachim Hagopian) who according to (the agent) knew Trump’s real history?

Why would the white hats choose such a man to be their front man?

It would appear because there is NO ONE involved at the high levels of the elite government of countries and Israel who isn’t already implicated by their involvement with SATANIC PEDO CHILD KILLERS who has money and political power and popularity among the American pubic. Or for some other unknown reason. They chose TRUMP. Perhaps his mentor Roy Cohn is the real reason.

And, Juan O Savin, your job was obviously to corner and coverup all of this by preaching the REPTILIAN RELIGIOUS BIBLE THUMPING PABLUM to the converted masses and keep their minds occupied so Trump would have a so-called “respectable” base from which to run.

At some point one wonders if behind the scenes, was Trump put through some kind of EXORCISM to cleanse him of his past crimes and did he give a promise not to violate any more CHILDREN/?????

Of course, I can’t find any real evidence from the intel agent who came forward because anyone on a high enough level with evidence would be killed or involved in blackmailing the WH Military and Trump.

I am searching but I don’t see how years of being “mentored” and fucked by Roy Cohn could have been avoided by Trump. The agent alludes to threats to Trump’s parents if he refused Cohn… this sounds believable.

So you and your team clearly chose the dark path to “heal the world”.

Did the Generals who chose Trump to run (as Juan has said many times) know the truth? What was their thinking? Send a pedo into the den of the DARK SATANIC CABAL to expose them and possibly be exposed himself in the process?

It is not enough for Trump to insist he is not in the Epstein files as having gone to the island. Because the island is only the tip of a worldwide dark satanic elite that appears to have its center in ISRAEL with the child sacrificing RABBIS who are members of an ancient SECT going back thousands perhaps millions of years.

As with Hollywood and other parts of the world where these practices continue one must ask WHO KNEW AND KEPT SILENT while the murder, violation and more went on day after day. Who would step forward to show the proof and call this evil out in our world until now? Who are the silent guilty amidst unspeakable crimes? Are you dear READER one of them?

WHAT DID THEY KNOW AND WHEN DID THEY KNOW IT?

***

Info from Sources

From Joachim Hagopian. Author investigator: ..”With the Rothschild bloodline founder of the Jewish State of Israel still blackmailing Trump into at some point igniting Armageddon’s Zionist vs. Islam World War III, plotted by top Freemasons over a century and a half ago, once launched, by design, no one will ever be bothered to mention the Epstein files again. At least that’s the plan. The Satanic death cult that runs this depopulating world is counting on the human species to go extinct, replaced by the cult’s AI robotic cyborgs.”—https://thegovernmentrag.com/articles/latest-final-epstein-files-release-never-the-last-word/

NIKKI MINAJ. https://t.me/projectcamelotKerry/22363

This is from a very well known top level agent….

On Feb 1, 2026, at 4:51 PM, XXXXXXXXX the agent wrote:

I asked the agent this question: Why are they ‘obsessed’ with Trump’s sexuality?

Their reply:

Why are we and more than an occasional other...’obsessed’ with Trump’s sexuality.

Other possible questions instead:

He stands accused of raping boys and girls, according to legal documents, as young as 8. These were settled with NDA’s. Trumps former lawyer alluded to the possibility mob threats against parents might have been a negotiating tool. Sources confirm.

Notwithstanding an apparent need to sexually assault anything at any time....there seems to be another issue...brutal physical attacks on helpless opponents, sometimes as sexual coercion...

then we ask....could this have led to him being blackmailed? the russians say they have video of xxxxx on xxx island with xxx and xxx and xxx and xxx

let’s call all of this wild conjecture...no matter how well supported...but is this because trump base idiots tend to financially support those who agree with them...and that they make up the single largest audience on the internet and that, in addition to this, huge stipends are paid from trump funds as well...oh..the source on this...someone we all knew and loved...Robert David Steele....as i sat up night after night....going over plans...that begun with the CIA’s assessment of how the Trump based could be used to destabilize the united states

*******

FROM KERRY (MY QUESTIONS TO THE AGENT):

If any or all of this is true have you informed anyone about it? Is this all old news to insiders? If not, then shouldn’t it be outed? I know Biden was a pedo and have been told he was executed prior to the inauguration. There are so many pedos in Congress and the higher levels it’s hard to know what can be done about all of it. But somehow it needs to come out.

What is your position on this?

Do you know Juan O Savin is JFK jr. ? have you investigated this?

I am communicating with him about this. He would be In a position to do something about all of this.

Do you know him?

I assume you are sharing this info with me and this small group for a reason. Assuming it’s not just some cia OP … what is your objective?

Kerry

******

FROM; XXXXXXXXXXXXX (the agent)

Oh that.

I ran one of the operations.

I think I discussed it on the radio at least once.

Trump was broke and the CIA needed to house KGB in New York City to build a new Russian Mob...oh yes...and these meetings....with the big boys...photos in tux...senators on our arms...

oh yes

but it never happened

even though i still have the photos

****

On Sunday, February 1, 2026, YYYYYYYY (ANOTHER SOURCE) wrote:

The best material on Trump was written long ago by Michael Collins Piper. Sometimes I wonder if I’m the only one who read it because I never hear it mentioned by anyone, ever. Piper laid out how Trump has always been a ‘useful idiot’ for the Zionists, that the CIA and Mossad control him on behalf of the Rockefellers and Rothschilds.

Piper wrote this years before Trump ran for POTUS, but obviously, most Americans are either too lazy or too dumb to read, hence you elected a useful idiot with a double digit IQ and a penchant for buggering and hurting little boys. Yup, you handed your country over to the bad guys and 40% of you are still too dumb to realise anything is wrong.

https://archive.org/details/MichaelCollinsPiperWhoTowersBehindTrump

https://archive.org/stream/mcpbooks/The%20New%20Jerusalem%20-%20Zionist%20Power%20In%20America%20by%20Michael%20Collins%20Piper%20%282004%29_djvu.txt

Article by Michael Collins Piper:

“…As an interesting interlude we will take a look at the little-known story of Donald Trump, the flamboyant real estate and casino tycoon. Although not Jewish, the record reflects that Trump owes his fame and fortune to the patronage of some powerful Zionist fortunes.

Who Towers Behind Trump?

The Strange Story of “The Donald”

No, Donald Trump is not Jewish, but an inquiry into the background of this flamboyant American entrepreneur provides some surprising insights into Trump’s path to power and influence, for the fact is that Trump’s rise to stardom came as a direct consequence of his having functioned as hardly more than a colorful front man for some very wealthy behind-the-scenes sponsors. The story of the colorful businessman (and now television star) called “The Donald” is one that demonstrates how non-Jewish individuals and financial interests can rise to great heights through the sponsorship of Jewish interests.

Everyone knows, of course, about Trump’s gambling operations and of the wide-ranging links of the gambling industry to organized crime. But the story is much bigger than that. In his own memoir, The Art of the Deal, Trump proudly described how in 1987 he bought his first casino interests when he purchased 93 percent of the voting stock in the Resorts

International gambling concern.

What Trump doesn’t tell his readers is what the late Andrew St. George reported in The Spotlight on Oct. 30, 1978 (and in the previous Sept. 25, 1978, issue): that Resorts International was established and controlled by front men for the Rockefeller and Rothschild families and their “enforcers” in the CIA and its allied intelligence agency, Israel’s Mossad.

The Spotlight’s report focused on the activities of Resorts International and provided readers with an extensive overview of the “fixed” gambling rackets conducted by underworld gambling elements.

What made the report so explosive was that this newspaper pointed out that the illegally rigged casinos were being operated with the collusion of “respectable” politicians, law enforcement officials, Wall Street financiers who floated loans to finance the gambling resorts, and the high-profile gambling resort operators themselves.

In addition, as St. George pointed out, many of these casino resorts run by the mob through a variety of front men have actually been engaged in a de facto partnership with behind-the-scenes mobsters who have assisted the CIA and the Mossad in massive laundering of drug and gambling profits that have been channeled into covert operations of the two allied intelligence agencies. In return, the CIA and the Mossad, using their own influence, have provided “protection” for the illegally fixed gambling operations, preventing law enforcement authorities from cracking down on this corruption.

Where does would-be president Donald Trump fit into the picture? To find the answer, one must turn to the murky origins of Resorts International.

In fact, Resorts evolved from a CIA front company set up in the early 1950’s by then-CIA director Allen Dulles and his close associate, three-term New York Governor Thomas E. Dewey, political functionary in the so-called “Rockefeller Republican” wing of the GOP.

The front company in question was the innocuously named Mary Carter Paint Company which did, in fact, operate a national chain of paint stores but which was set up to function as a covert CIA money laundering operation.

In 1958-59 Dewey and a number of associates used a reported $2 million in CIA funds to buy a controlling interest in the Crosby-Miller Corporation (headed by Dewey friend James Crosby) which was then merged with Mary Carter.

Among other things, the new corporation laundered CIA money for arming the anti-Castro Cuban exiles. The company also launched into lucrative casino gambling enterprises in the Caribbean where the CIA was quite active during that period, having engaged the Lansky crime syndicate in now-thoroughly documented and widely known plots to topple Fidel Castro who had enraged the mob by closing down its Cuban gambling enterprises.

Thus it should be no surprise that in 1963, Alvin Malnik, a top henchman of crime syndicate boss Meyer Lansky, was found to be closely connected to the operations of Mary Carter Paint.

Imagine how many law-abiding Americans who bought Mary Carter’s paint products would have been surprised to learn that they were helping fund a joint operation of the CIA and the mob which posed behind the smiling face of a “typical American housewife,” the fictional “Mary Carter” whose visage adorned its products.

In 1963 Mary Carter Paint spun off its paint division and during the next several years began developing its casino operations, particularly in the Bahamas.

In 1967-68 Mary Carter Paint officially changed its name to Resorts International and began massive expansion internationally. The Spotlight determined that several principal investors provided the funds and assets for the venture:

• Meyer Lansky, the acknowledged “chairman of the board” and chief financier of the underworld gambling syndicate, who maintained his own longstanding ties to not only Israel and the Mossad, but also the CIA and the American intelligence community;

• David Rockefeller, head of the Rockefeller financial empire, who provided his family’s clout and CIA and global banking connections to assist in the operation;

• The Investors Overseas Service (IOS), then the world’s largest flight-capital conglomerate, controlling assets worth $2.5 billion. The nominal chief of IOS was colorful Bernard Comfeld. However, Comfeld himself was no more than the front man for two behind-the-scenes principals:

• Tibor Rosenbaum, who was not only the Mossad’s Swiss-based chief financier behind covert arms deals, but also the head of the Banque De Credit Internationale of Geneva, the Lansky syndicate’s chief European money laundry; and

• Baron Edmond de Rothschild of the European banking family and a personal business partner of Rosenbaum in Rosenbaum’s Mossad-related ventures ranging far and wide; and lastly,

• William Mellon Hitchcock, one of the heirs to the Mellon family fortune (one of America’s largest private family fortunes which, for many years, has also maintained close ties with the CIA).

This was the group that capitalized Resorts International which, through a wide-ranging public relations program, aided and abetted by the American media, promoted the myth that the “new” company was “cleaning up” gambling. To promote the fable, the new venture hired on (at inflated salaries) a raft of former FBI and CIA operatives and Justice Department lawyers who assured the world that the gambling ventures run by Resorts International were “syndicate free” and “family friendly,” the facts notwithstanding.

Resorts International expanded by leaps and bounds and soon became one of the most profitable of all the gambling enterprises, and by 1970 the underworld figures who were running the casinos (in league with their behind-the-scenes partners) began moving to expand casino gambling in the United States.

Mob chief Meyer Lansky called a high-level meeting of gambling syndicate figures in Acapulco, New Mexico and there the assembled mobsters pinpointed the fading resort of Atlantic City as their first new target. (Prior to that time, of course, the mob had already established Nevada as the only outpost of legalized gambling on U.S. soil.)

In the wake of this meeting, the resources of Resorts International were used (publicly and privately) to begin the lobbying campaign that resulted in the legalizing of gambling in Atlantic City and once the New Jersey legislature opened up the Garden State, Resorts moved in.

In 1987 upon the death of longtime CIA front man James Crosby, the nominal head of Resorts International, up-and-coming young New York real estate tycoon Donald Trump stepped into the picture and bought Crosby’s interest in the gambling empire.

Trump soon became a household name, with his colorful personality and his insistence upon naming a variety of luxury hotels, apartment houses and other commercial ventures after himself. But while the name “Trump” appeared in the headlines, the names of the real movers behind Resorts International remained hidden from public view. There is no doubt, considering the origins of Resorts International, that Trump could not have assumed the management in this enterprise if he had not had the covert support of those who brought it into being.

Trump himself ultimately shed his role in Resorts International during the period of his much-publicized “bankruptcy” but he remains a major player on the financial scene and in the gambling industry.

Thus, although Trump—a major character on the American scene— is evidently not of Jewish descent, he definitely owes much to the patronage of the Zionist elite. And this does say a great deal about the ways of power in America—the New Jerusalem. Let us proceed forward and examine those who definitely constitute America’s new elite.”— Michael Collins Piper (excerpt from his book or article).

***

FROM ANOTHER source on the thread:

“Epstein and Maxwell were running an entrapment ring for the Israelis, continuation of the work Roy Cohn was doing. No aliens or any other stupid woowoo involved.”—source hidden

On Tue, 3 Feb 2026, ZZZZZ. > wrote:

https://a.co/d/0gO9mFPi

LINKS TO VIDEOS;

https://Youtu.be/x-G5wIDjZb0

38 min analysis of our cannibal overlords

***

George Galloway posted by THE INTEL DROP website:

*******

ANOTHER SOURCE: The journalist (well known) wrote:

…”looks to me like we are being bossed around by a pack of ‘nancy boys’.

No one is more queer than pedohilic “Euro-peons” and Israelis and that “Ba’al-y-wood” mafia and their ilk who are responsible for spreading their filthy muck amongst us.

Israeli soldiers (ZioNazi “nancy boys”) are raping Palestinian male prisoners on a regular basis and when their atrocities were exposed the Israeli Pedo-in-Chief, “Benjasmine Satan-Yahoo” fired the israli general who exposed it.

AS putin said 10 years ago, “The Western world is being ruled by a cabal of satanic pedophiles.”

As I wrote to you before, Bibi’s race to war with Iran last June was a panic-driven cover up the expose\ that was going on in the knesset, which was exposing the perfidy and perversity of the Baal-worshipping Heredi sect of Ultra Orthodox Jews , which is one of the main pillars of his fanatic religious support propping up his party.

Read this article and you will understand the”religious basis” of Jeffrey Epstein’s “Mo-Sadist” blackmail operation. (link missing).

******

My comment: Do your own investigation and if you have knowledge and proof of these allegations, please post them on the internet or contact law enforcement or the Trump military.

Disclaimer; I am a supporter of Trump and of MAGA. However, this story is not about one man but about child and human trafficking, child murder and torture and the whole culture of elites involved with satanism.

RELATED.

THIS IS 100 TIMES BIGGER THAN PIZZAGATE!!!

https://rumble.com/v759d92-this-is-100-times-bigger-than-pizzagate.html

***

Share