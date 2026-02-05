KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kent's avatar
Kent
4d

Wow Miss Kerry this is a lot to digest. I'll read it again and again and maybe again. Too bad I have no one to forward it too as no one I know seems to care that much. This was a helleva investigative report and it deserves more of my time. Thank you putting this out there

Reply
Share
GREGORY ELMO's avatar
GREGORY ELMO
4d

More research Kerry, ✓ 4/6 different Trumps, did original die 1989 helicopter crash. Trump avitar a healthy looking 6'3", Guys in now 5'10" (-) Heavy jowls sagging.

Reply
Share
2 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 KERRY CASSIDY · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture