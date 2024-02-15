KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

VirusMeansToxinInLatin
12h

Jesus Christ the Great High Priest, has given the power to act in His name to men on earth. Men like Adam, Noah, Moses, Elijah, Enoch, Melchizedek, Abraham, Peter, James, & John and men in the Modern Era like Joseph Smith, Jr. Today, an army of High Priests are learning the healing arts. Charity is the purpose of this power. Moving mountains, gathering the seas and waters, calling down fire from heaven, causing plagues, earthquakes, whirlwinds, turning water to blood, sending down 10O-pound hail stones, sending plagues of frogs, locusts, flies, fleas and much much more is what THIS power can do. Counterfeit immortality is the Devil's plan with AI, but he loses this fight! Worship the God of Israel. He is all powerful! His Only Begotten Son overcame all Sin & Death and was given the power of resurrection! We have nothing to fear! All these powerful High Priests come back to fight Armageddon! The Littlehorn and the Devil's lower g godhead include the Devil, the False Prophet, and the Antichrist. They are bundled and burned along with all tares. They are cast out for the glorious millennium era that starts in 2027. Don't worry. Avoid taking chip tech into your right hands or foreheads. The Mark of the Beast tech makes you stay for the "wrath"! That's the hill. Stand strong!

Justin Coy
Mar 7, 2024

Trump, a 33rd degree Freemason Jew signed his name on the coin for the Abraham Accords. The end goal is SATURN....

Amos 5:14 speaks of the ancient Jews who worshiped Saturn (Chiun). There is no "white hat operation". You have all been tricked by the AI into doing nothing.

