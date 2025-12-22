KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Juliet Bell's avatar
Juliet Bell
17h

Totally awesome article. I'm 82 and well awake to all this. I'm pretty sure there are many like me. I wish as you do, that Juan and our elected officials would just get out there and tell the truth. We would all rally around to help save humanity. It's crucial. What are they afraid of? Their silence will surely insure our destruction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Liz Roberts's avatar
Liz Roberts
12h

1000% This will come to a head one day. The only question remains will Earth go out with a bang or a whimper? Some hardy ones will go on, but how many normies will fall as detritus or collateral damage due to the lack of heart of our so-called white hats. Those unacknowledged positive forces "above" will still allow for any sign of last- chance awakening. But finally, this current situation is recognized as untenable. No fear.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 KERRY CASSIDY · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture