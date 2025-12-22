It is important to view the Colorado Governor’s action with respect to Tina Peters in the context of the SSP (Secret Space Program /Secret Government operating behind the scenes, underground but also above ground. This case highlights where the Trump surface government comes up against the jurisdiction of what the SSP considers its territory. It is rare to see this WAR within our country if not the world between the two operating factions playing out in mainstream. The trouble is, most people outside the military are unaware of this battle. Even some military are in the dark as to where their real orders are coming from….

Another place where this WAR comes bubbling to the SURFACE is in the financial arena where the White Hat Military and Trump are trying to push through changes in the system and are stalled because the hidden hand of the secret government run by the SSP is stopping them. As these battles continue, it will force the recognition of the SSP/secret gov to the SURFACE where people with eyes to see cannot avoid recognizing not only is the President being stopped and coerced but our surface military is at war from within and unable to act. This is key to understanding the parameters surrounding the whole WHITE HAT MILITARY TRUMP efforts to change our world and being stopped from doing so. It’s time Juan and the white hat military reveal the hidden hand thwarting their efforts. The governor of Colorado has NO LEGAL STANDING in a CLEAR-CUT FEDERAL CASE between Tina Peters revealing the 2020 Election steal and a state government and court that are being run behind the scenes by the SSP/Secret Gov. It’s time people see the real players holding the reins of control on this planet. And this is only the beginning.

Ultimately, it is disingenuous for Juan and other white hat military and Trump to continue to pretend that their only opposition is surface puppets running rampant over the rights of the people and their efforts to build a new world on the ashes of the old. Yes, the old guard power is appearing to be diminished on surface Earth, but their real controllers exist in a rogue regime run from underground and off planet. A regime who commandeer massive high technology and weaponry that stands in stark opposition to surface Earth governments, whose power is a facade and Emperor’s New Clothes version of reality. Trump and the white hat military know that the real power on and off this Earth is held by the SSP and their cohorts; off-planet negative aliens are manipulating the game. Humans are not in charge of their own destiny on or off Planet. This truth needs to be revealed.

Venezuela helped facilitate the election steal, acting under the control of China, which is run by a non-surface group of aliens and their human underlings. The planting of MISSILES IN CUBA, even recently is a stark in your face demonstration of how far this hidden war has progressed. In the days of JFK, placing missiles in Cuba was seen as a clear statement of WAR against the United States. While today it barely rates a small article on the internet soon forgotten.

AND OUR PRESIDENT SAYS NOTHING!!! During the sixties, Kennedy and our entire country lived through the tense days of the CUBAN MISSILE CRISIS (a state of affairs orchestrated by the negative Grey aliens), Russia and the U.S. came close to nuclear war. Today these same actions take place while our country is simultaneously being invaded by a coalition of countries who stole our 2020 ELECTION. And at the same time, China BOLDLY places missiles underground in Cuba without resistance.

Is our great courageous President and our white hat military (as distinct from a section of our military under control of the UN and the CHINESE, courtesy of Obama and a Fake Biden)… in such terror that they must pretend this is not happening? Are they so cowed by these actions that they refused to come forward and refuse to declare to the American people who their real enemies are?

NAME THE ENEMY … Our opponent in this WAR OF WORLDS is being played by proxy weaklings like the cartels and puppets like Maduro when the real war is happening underground and off-planet. Meanwhile, so-called world leaders play at ruling the world, throwing fake punches as our world is being invaded.

Meanwhile, 3I/ATLAS is just one more piece of evidence of the invasion.

While the blinded MAGA congratulate themselves on winning false ground, the real war progresses beneath their feet and in space. They are not only in denial over the nature of our real enemies but pretend they are “winning” while God LAUGHS.

White hats go around quietly asking key MAGA members not to focus on the real enemy because they think humans can’t walk and chew gum at the same time and must not be distracted from showing up to “vote” when our vote is an empty gesture in a game where its meaning was lost going back centuries.

While our hapless members of Congress continue to ask themselves whether aliens exist, our world is being taken over. At the same time, most of humanity pretend along with their masters that we are the only beings with consciousness that their “god”, with a true lack of imagination, saw worth creating, due to their vast religious programming playing upon their silly egos and dull intellect.

TELL THE TRUTH TO THE PEOPLE and stop being traitors to your own kind. REVEAL THE ENEMY YOU are fighting and the battles you are LOSING. Bring forward the awakened ones within our society and our military who have the balls to state the truth and fight the good fight before it is too late.

We are NOT FIGHTING a war with cartel boats… We are fighting a WAR OF WORLDS in the sea, in space and our skies for the very right of humanity to exist and rule themselves. The enemy is in disguise as human and comes from undersea and off-world bases honeycombed inside our Earth. The enemy comes with high technology from our Moon, Mars and galaxies beyond. We have been infiltrated and taken over one by one while our so-called “leaders” plot new ways to weaken us with bad food, poison our air and water, killing us slowly with drugs and poisoning our minds with lies from both mainstream and the so-called “alternative” press that mirrors their predecessors with the same fake news and false hopes.

You are not alone and you are under constant surveillance by your enemies. Your every thought and deed are watched over not by GOD but by the false gods you worship and continue to obey from the days of the Bible until today.

Even the heroes in our midst are unwilling to tell you the truth about what you are up against for your very survival. This has to change.

Those who would fight these battles are deceiving you by drawing your focus to false victories with enemies who are the low-hanging fruit. The battles you fight are against the weakest of the enemy, while your heroes lie about who the real enemies are, which only serves the very evil they fight.

Yes, Trump can free Tina Peters using the power of his executive office to protect the integrity of this nation but sadly, this action will only continue the false pretense that our enemy is some lowly governor and a bunch of pathetic puppets of the SSP/Secret Gov regime.

What we need is to reveal the humans and aliens who are daily deciding our fate while we sleep with illusions of right versus left and comfort ourselves with stories of white hat valor.

In a world where consciousness is all, awareness is everything. With eyes wide open the act of seeing the truth is a revolutionary act and through observation alone our destiny will be shaped and our future rewritten.

Adeddum: I am sure the SSP/secret gov has, like all organizations some good people working for them. However, there is a core group of ETs and humans running it.

Share