KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

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becworks@gmail.com's avatar
becworks@gmail.com
3d

Hi Kerry... thanks for the postings. Our PROBLEM... (from a scientific point of view)... is not the lack of information concerning UFOs ... instead, it is how to make out 'enemy government called the U.S. Corporation' work for the American people... and IT DOES NOT.... it never has. Until people resolve to throw out all of the state and county governments... have a real revolution ... we are stuck with what we have. We have to take down our cage... from the inside of it.

FACT: My research in 1998 discovered that ALL of the conservative organizations are told to 'educate all you want, but never activate politically'... or they face extermination. Nothing is done. Examples: Eagle Forum, Council for Conservative Citizens, etc.

Reporting.

R.E. Sutherland, M.Ed./ Sciences

24 years - Virginia Licensed Science Teacher (biology, chemistry, physics)

9 years-(DOE/SRS) Nuclear lab and Nuclear Radiological Protection Inspector

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sharonmo's avatar
sharonmo
2d

I do not disbelieve you here and I wish I could. I love to think that the Pleiadeans are showing us a place to rest, a place to manifest our dreams and ride dragons, Unicorns and time travel. BUTTTT I have lately seen cracks in many things and Trump is repeating things too much and confusion still reigns as does fakery and nonsense! I get "in your face" shit, and in the clouds-hovering benefactors, who daily move date of First CONTACT- and in the so called TRUTH of Promethean and the Imperial British Empire they insist is the cause of everything. Kerry tell me how you live and thrive, if you do.

I am isolated informationally, limited in inspiration, and perhaps, wisdom just building a community of birds, flowers, and people right here in no place, USA. I have narrowed my focus for happiness to simply living as I can and it is working for me. Hopium sets warning bells ringing in my brain and heart, and LOVING the ones who I feel comfortable with as they live simply and share their lives of ups and downs so openly with me is my reality. I have put down the TV control wand and my computer except for a few people I trust at this time. (I am ready to change on a dime)and live mainly in my own dreams and intuition, carefully navigating in waking and sleep so I don't get stuck in others nightmares. LOVE and LIGHT Sharon

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