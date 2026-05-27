Thursday 1:13 PM

Does no one get that they are signaling when they put the UFO FILES UNDER WAR.UFO.GOV? Ufos are being SHOT DOWN DAILY and they never tell you about it. There is already a WAR WITH ALIENS. The good aliens fight the bad aliens and so do we. Wake up. IN OUR SKIES, ON THE GROUND, UNDERGROUND, UNDERSEA AND OFF WORLD…..The evidence is out there. Wake up.

Saturday 3:51 AM

So stupid….

Fox News gives explanation for ‘Maskgate’ interview

with admiral who appeared to be wearing prosthetic

nypost.com nypost.com

Saturday 11:44 PM

This is Jack Sarfatti famous physicist talking about being funded … for time travel and ufo-gravity etc.

@JackSarfatti @InterstellarUAP Come chat with us! I want your thoughts on this rollout ! We’ll keep the schmucks cool “ or (@txrrxstrxxl)

x.com

JACK SARFATTI : PHYSICIST: paraphrasing him.. QUOTE:

“…You can get to Mars in like 10 minutes… like through a wormhole that’s Stargate stuff… all that science fiction stuff is actually REAL!” (GO TO 26:30)

https://t.co/oNwvIts etc…”You can get to Mars in like 10 minutes… like through a wormhole that’s Stargate stuff… all that science fiction stuff is actually REAL!”

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

KERRY L CASSIDY (@camelotQKerry)

Excerpt from my book SPACE WAR

..”So, it was interesting talking to Mark about Jack Sarfatti. I can tell you that Jack, when I brought up Mark’s name, was familiar with Mark Richards and apparently his story. He did refer to Mark, he voluntarily said that he felt that Mark was a political prisoner which indeed he is. And I also told him about the neutron star energy, which Mark says is the most advanced technology that we have. And this is used to power spacecraft when they go interdimensional.

And Jack’s question to Mark was, then how do the spacecraft get in the vicinity of the neutron star to begin with? And what Mark said is that they can use almost any technology to get out to a certain place in space, where they then jump to the vicinity of the neutron star, bending space-time, in essence, going through what he calls a dimensional slide or gateway.

And then once they’re in the vicinity of the neutron star, they are accessing the energy by way of something he called ram scooping or sucking up the neutrons. Another thing he said about the neutron stars is that they can be used as weapons. There is a means using gravity which he says that our space program and humans are not completely familiar with. And they don’t fully understand gravity at this time, here on planet Earth. But he said they can use gravity flux to push a neutron star into a wormhole. That then would go out the other end. And if shot through a wormhole, he said it can be an incredibly effective weapon. “

SPACE WAR - TOTAL RECALL

The Captain Mark Richards Chronicles

PAPERBACK AND KINDLE NOW AVAILABLE

https://a.co/d/83Ia3vn

x.com

Monday 9:09 PM

Have you seen the documentary called THE THINKING GAME?

It’s about AI. At one point they decide it’s not enough to think fast and break things …they need to think fast and not break things.

This relates to your obsession with “teaching the normies…a “lesson” to”wake them up” This is detrimental thinking. What you need to be doing is INSPIRING THE NORMIES and everyone and use the AI to figure out how to change the financial system without breaking things… and destroying the underclass. Even for one day. This is what this interview is all about.

***

MATT GEIGER WITH VERITY METALS

INTERVIEW.

GOLD SILVER QFS, MAGA AND THE CRASH

05.19.26

The idea that you feel you have to do some kind of destruction or violence “near death experience” to someone else to get them to “wake up” is treating another human like they are less than you. That is wrong. You need to make it your goal not to do violence to the poor and uneducated or seemingly unaware. But to enlist them to change the world. All humans have gifts the white hats need to learn how to inspire them to activate their gifts without treating them like the prisoners they are….

Make freedom of EVERY HUMAN AND ANIMAL your goal.

THE THINKING GAME: THINK FAST WITHOUT BREAKING THINGS (OR PEOPLE).

THE QFS AND THE OLD PARADIGM

Article by Kerry Cassidy

05.25.26 Article by Kerry Cassidy

THE THINKING GAME: THINK FAST WITHOUT BREAKING THINGS (OR PEOPLE)

Explosive video of US fighter jet shooting down UFO over Michigan revealed in new declassified files

https://nypost.com/2026/05/22/us-news/explosive-video-of-us-fighter-jet-shooting-down-ufo-over-michigan-revealed-in-new-declassified-files/

Yesterday 6:05 AM

You could have simply said it.

THE EDGE OF REAL DISCLOSURE....with Hal Puthoff and Christopher Mellon.

They are setting up the narrative to explain why we are at war with some races of aliens and why they (those aliens) are at war with us. This is an age-old interstellar war that has included Earth for millions of years... yet hidden in plain sight.

THE FOLLOWING STATEMENTS BY PUTHOFF AND MELLON ARE MISLEADING… Aliens are not afraid of us… the may be worried about what we may do…

# “The reason aliens are observing humanity may be because we’re a threat to them… “We have been discovered by an intelligence from some other part of the universe.because we’re a threat to them… “We have been discovered by an intelligence from some other part of the universe. They are here. This is real. It is happening now.”—-Christopher Mellon===posted by Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal)

****

THE EDGE OF REAL DISCLOSURE.... with Hal Puthoff and Christopher Mellon.

x.com

Yesterday 3:42 PM

JOBY WEEKS INTERVIEW BITCOIN ENTREPRENEUR UNDER EXTENSIVE ILLEGAL LAWFARE FOR 7 YEARS LOCKDOWN!!! SPREAD THE WORD. --- TRUMP AND THE WHITE HATS CAN FREE HIM NOW!

***********

Note: I write in a poetic style in case you have trouble reading it…fyi (sorry for the spacing issues, this text is copied from other medium and often requires formatting, which I don’t take the time to do.

Today 3:50 AM

Once you realize that JESUS WAS NEVER CRUX-IFIED he never died and never rose because he is ETERNAL AS WE ARE…ETERNAL

DEATH IS AN ILLUSION

And you can stop using the old DEATH IS AN ILLUSION

And you can stop using the old SUFFERING AND BLOOD SACRIFICE

OBSESSION (which is reptilian) then you can start to stop using that to seduce the Trump followers…

THEY DON’T NEED TO BE TAUGHT A

LESSON

They DON’T NEED TO HAVE A NEAR

DEATH EXPERIENCE….

Most of them have already had that and are

living that daily…

Stop using the language of the DEAD

ANUNNAKI GODS

Stop trying to mirror that old sacrifice blood.

Thirsty paradigm

And learn to LIVE not mimic the dying

Stop being seduced by the sick demented

sacrifice paradigm

And realize WE ARE THE LIGHT

AS Christ is the LIGHT

AND The ONE TRUE GOD OF ALL

CREATION LIGHT AND DARK… IT’S ALL

ONE

You will succeed in bringing the white hats

through this darkness BE THE LIGHT,

***

See this: Battle of the fake trumps…

Battle of the fake trumps…

Headline: US economy to fall off cliff despite yet another

Trump avatar – Weekly Geo-Political News and Analysis. from benjaminfulford.net

My comment: This clown show you are putting on would seem to cost you the midterms…

I suggest that it’s all part of trying to appear weak prior to the midterms so that any victory will seem to come as a ‘surprise’ to the public and flip people around at the last minute..

This is all rather boring….

BEYOND BLUE BEAM — SUNDAY TRANSMISSION

#001 – Weekly Geo-Political News and Analysis

benjaminfulford.net

Tesla Gave One Final Interview Before Dying In 1943 — What He Said About the Old World

My comment: As a man who considers Tesla his mentor

You appear to have forgotten much of what you may have learned as a young man unless this version of yourself, this fake Juan O Savin is just that a fake seducer

using the false Jesus story of cruci-fiction to garner votes for Trump.

You don’t like what I am saying because in part, it detracts from the idea that you are doing great work to rescue the world from its slumber but as it happens, if the method by which your rescue attempt is based on a false alien god and his blood sacrifice fantasy crafted by a Pleiadian race of humanoids invaded and taken over by the Draco-Reptilians back in history then you

cannot expect to succeed using that paradigm and you do not serve the True God or Jesus but instead a dark reptilian god.

It’s all based on human suffering and blood sacrifice to FEED THE REPTILIANS.

Surely you can see my logic is clear.

Those Promethean women sketch the

network the web of the spider but not the

spider at the root. They are unable or

unwilling to discuss the real spiritual war

which is meant to break apart the

REPTILIAN WEB OF SACRIFICE OF MAN

keeping humanity in the dark as to our true

nature which is to be of the LIGHT rather

than some suffering mass of blood and pulp

begging for rescue. There is no need for

suffering to reach the LIGHT when we are

already of the LIGHT.

You can heal this split by realizing the

ETERNAL NATURE OF US ALL AND

CHRIST AND RELINQUISH THE

SEDUCTIVE NONSENSE THE REPS

WOULD HAVE YOU CLING TO AND

REJECT THE CHURCH AND YOUR

MASTERS who are false and vindictive and

live and thrive in darkness.

The Tesla documentary above proves that they didn’t build the new world on the destruction of the old but a false deceptive illusion that lost and buried its roots…. You are not building something new on the destruction of the old you are looking to uncover the truth beneath the lies. God never needed the Catholic Church to shine

God’s LIGHT.

The Church is built on a false reptilian blood sacrifice of MAN and celebrates hierarchy and limitation. THE TRUE CATHEDRALS are in nature and do not need false gods to guide them to the

ETERNAL LIFE THEY ALREADY HAVE.

Note: Attached here is an AI-formatted version of my text without media:

To Juan O Savin While You Were Sleeping 87.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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RELATED.

WHITE HATS HAVE BEEN OPERATIONAL FROM BEFORE ASSASSINATION OF JFK

https://projectcamelotportal.com/2025/03/19/white-hats-have-been-operational-from-before-assassination-of-jfk/

WHY I AM BANNED BY JUAN O SAVIN... (from posting comments on his Telegram channel and on the supposed fake X.com channel)…

1. Is it because after meeting you i saw through the disguise and had dreams where you explained exactly how you did it?

2. Is it because I told the world you were JFKjr? Either I’m right in which case it’s no longer a secret or I’m wrong in which case you can continue to deny it and it’s all fine.

3. Is it because I have the courage to examine the Q drops, The plan and QUESTION it like any good journalist should?

4. Is it because I told people you were our VP during the COG years from 2020 when the dead man who was never sworn in but instead played by 5 actors for 4 years and manipulated with his autopen to fake sign executive orders someone made UP?

5. Is it because I revealed so many secrets about what is really going on behind the scenes and continue to do so as is my job as a serious honest JOURNALIST...the kind your father would have been proud of...?