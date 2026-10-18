The real purpose behind the floods and fires.. and it’s all starting up again. Floods, fires, etc are all methods used by the Enlil side of the Anunnaki for eons to control Earth. They are doing it again now. All these so-called disasters are part of another attempted reset for the Anunnaki to reclaim dominion and control of Earth.
Right now they are pointing their weapons at California yet again. When they attacked California in the Palisades fires and Malibu (…the Palisades Fire was a highly destructive wildfire that began in the Santa Monica Mountains of Los Angeles County on January 7, 2025, and grew to destroy large areas of Pacific Palisades, Topanga, and Malibu before it was fully contained on January 31.) -wikipedia quote]. That was the prior attack which according to Juan O Savin aka JFKjr. in disguise, was orchestrated out of Area 51 using DEW (DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS)!). He repeated this on several broadcasts around the time just after the attack on the Palisades. And they are at it again.
Status of the Bryson Fire Malibu as of today 10.18.26
https://www.facebook.com/ErinMurphy1964/posts/pfbid0PoQaqDxc7UBFwxhE9kDpYb7K3j5kGqaZtBXvFMMBaE75BTW9rjivWY39NeeVMptEl
Most important
The Sumerian Tablet That Describes Who Won the Second War for Earth — And What They Changed
Also see:
Sumerian Text Reveals What the Anunnaki Feared Would Happen When Humans Wake Up..”…explain(s) why the gods fall. It states the condition. The condition is knowledge, not rebellion, not violence, not refusal to obey. Knowledge.”
…”Chapter 2: Defining the Abzu
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…explain(s) why the gods fall. It states the condition. The condition is knowledge, not rebellion, not violence, not refusal to obey. Knowledge. The Sumerian word is Namu. It appears in the tablet as the sign for Abzu. And Namu does not mean
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water the way we think of water. It means the deep that was there before anything else. primordial depth, the hidden foundation under everything”…
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Read the above post as background substantiating the taking back of Earth even while the Trump white hat military are working to reclaim the Earth for humanity. Secrecy is not the right path. At this point in our trajectory, we need the PEOPLE TO KNOW.
Yesterday, 10.18.26, I attended the summit in Las Vegas where Kerry Cassidy, also known now as Lady Yoda, quietly and eloquenty opened and closed a pannel discussion on AI/Transhumanism etc...as always just a few other speakers were a light match to her 20+ years of experience as an investigative journalist and a woman of the world with an understanding of the world(s) we live in as very few. She is a kind of Barbara Marciniak communicator as Kerry never makes up stories, doesn't lie, not trying to impress. She just is a speaker for truth, for humans who want to (and/or have)wake up and move on while understanding the deeper sense of our voyage her on this uique planet Earth. It is obvious when you go back to Source, to ALL that IS, and reject all religious manipulation, well the opposition made of just these debilitating ingredients will weaken your life's menu. It has not for Kerry, her inner Self is stronger for it and so is her courage. A toast to Lady Yoda till the end of times or time without endings!
Radu Cinamar, Book 6, says the Anunnaki are the Sirian origin line, "those who came from the Divine Light" — and that the conflation with the predator is the single biggest error in the literature. A reversal.
Then it says: if the benevolent line is mistaken for the predator, every benevolent intervention looks like infiltration. That's the corruption working as designed.
So I keep wondering whether "the Anunnaki are doing this to us" is the exposure — or the operation. Not because the fires aren't real. Because the attribution might be the thing being run on us.