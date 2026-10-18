The real purpose behind the floods and fires.. and it’s all starting up again. Floods, fires, etc are all methods used by the Enlil side of the Anunnaki for eons to control Earth. They are doing it again now. All these so-called disasters are part of another attempted reset for the Anunnaki to reclaim dominion and control of Earth.

Right now they are pointing their weapons at California yet again. When they attacked California in the Palisades fires and Malibu (…the Palisades Fire was a highly destructive wildfire that began in the Santa Monica Mountains of Los Angeles County on January 7, 2025, and grew to destroy large areas of Pacific Palisades, Topanga, and Malibu before it was fully contained on January 31.) -wikipedia quote]. That was the prior attack which according to Juan O Savin aka JFKjr. in disguise, was orchestrated out of Area 51 using DEW (DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS)!). He repeated this on several broadcasts around the time just after the attack on the Palisades. And they are at it again.

Status of the Bryson Fire Malibu as of today 10.18.26

https://www.facebook.com/ErinMurphy1964/posts/pfbid0PoQaqDxc7UBFwxhE9kDpYb7K3j5kGqaZtBXvFMMBaE75BTW9rjivWY39NeeVMptEl

Most important

The Sumerian Tablet That Describes Who Won the Second War for Earth — And What They Changed

Also see:

Sumerian Text Reveals What the Anunnaki Feared Would Happen When Humans Wake Up..”…explain(s) why the gods fall. It states the condition. The condition is knowledge, not rebellion, not violence, not refusal to obey. Knowledge.”

…”Chapter 2: Defining the Abzu

3:38

…explain(s) why the gods fall. It states the condition. The condition is knowledge, not rebellion, not violence, not refusal to obey. Knowledge. The Sumerian word is Namu. It appears in the tablet as the sign for Abzu. And Namu does not mean

3:54

water the way we think of water. It means the deep that was there before anything else. primordial depth, the hidden foundation under everything”…

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Read the above post as background substantiating the taking back of Earth even while the Trump white hat military are working to reclaim the Earth for humanity. Secrecy is not the right path. At this point in our trajectory, we need the PEOPLE TO KNOW.

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