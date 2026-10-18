KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

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Nessun Dorma's avatar
Nessun Dorma
Oct 19Edited

Yesterday, 10.18.26, I attended the summit in Las Vegas where Kerry Cassidy, also known now as Lady Yoda, quietly and eloquenty opened and closed a pannel discussion on AI/Transhumanism etc...as always just a few other speakers were a light match to her 20+ years of experience as an investigative journalist and a woman of the world with an understanding of the world(s) we live in as very few. She is a kind of Barbara Marciniak communicator as Kerry never makes up stories, doesn't lie, not trying to impress. She just is a speaker for truth, for humans who want to (and/or have)wake up and move on while understanding the deeper sense of our voyage her on this uique planet Earth. It is obvious when you go back to Source, to ALL that IS, and reject all religious manipulation, well the opposition made of just these debilitating ingredients will weaken your life's menu. It has not for Kerry, her inner Self is stronger for it and so is her courage. A toast to Lady Yoda till the end of times or time without endings!

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Trusted-fog's avatar
Trusted-fog
Oct 18

Radu Cinamar, Book 6, says the Anunnaki are the Sirian origin line, "those who came from the Divine Light" — and that the conflation with the predator is the single biggest error in the literature. A reversal.

Then it says: if the benevolent line is mistaken for the predator, every benevolent intervention looks like infiltration. That's the corruption working as designed.

So I keep wondering whether "the Anunnaki are doing this to us" is the exposure — or the operation. Not because the fires aren't real. Because the attribution might be the thing being run on us.

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