Letter to the White Hats

Have you seen the documentary called THE THINKING GAME?

It’s about AI

At one point they decide it’s not enough to think fast and break things …they need to think fast and not break things.

This relates to your obsession with “teaching the normies…a lesson” to”wake them up”… this is detrimental thinking.

What you need to be doing is INSPIRING THE NORMIES and everyone and use the AI to figure out how to change the financial system without breaking things… and destroying the underclass. Even for one day.

This is what this interview is all about.

The idea that you feel you have to do some kind of destruction or violence “near death experience” to someone else to get them to “wake up” is treating another human like they are less than you… when that is wrong. You need to make it you goal not to do violence to the poor and uneducated or seemingly unaware. But to enlist them to change the world. All humans have gifts the white hats need to learn how to inspire them to activate their gifts without treating them like the prisoners they are….

Make freedom of EVERY HUMAN AND ANIMAL your goal.

It troubles me to see you mirroring the oppressor’s mindset in your operations attempting to bring about change. Telling someone they are going to have a near death experience is a THREAT. Using the same technique of the Anunnaki vindictive false alien “god” of the Bible. You are locked in an old paradigm.

If you watch THE THINKING GAME you will see they taught the AGI using positive reinforcement.

Pain and suffering is only one side of the learning curve…the opposite side is praise and inspiration.

You don’t have to destroy the old to build the new. You can morph things without breaking things (or people).

FIND OUT HOW. Ask your AI.

It’s time new worlds were built with the willing participation of the underclasses rather than through their pain and suffering.

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