KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nathan Diller's avatar
Nathan Diller
4d

I totally agree with your post Kerry!! There's been enough suffering to the masses especially financially and physically!! The white hats need to end this movie NOW!!

Reply
Share
Kate's avatar
Kate
4d

Finally..👍🏻🎉🎉🎉🔥🔥🔥...a true soulful "working concept"!!! This way of thinking and process was my mandate in leading creative teams for over 30 years. Had no desire to "force feed" anyone to join up under strict belief systems. Went against every ounce of my being. So "ya think" some of the "old guard" in the white hats might have to drop "their programmed" 3-D thinking and embrace the Quantum Mindset🤔😁???

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 KERRY CASSIDY · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture