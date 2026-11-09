KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

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Cat's avatar
Cat
4h

I 100% agree with what Kerry is saying here. But I also 100% dislike the AI voice in the video. AI videos are driving me bonkers.

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Domonic Kay's avatar
Domonic Kay
2h

The entire multiverse is a game created by the gods who designed all the universes. We as divine eternal souls were locked into space/time three-dimensional matter made bodies and mind created worlds to be used as workers, as organic resources (blood, bones, minds, emotions) watched, manipulated, occupied, and memory wiped so we wouldn't remember our divine origins. The genetically split brain /mind and reincarnating bodies were designed to be our eternal trap. Even though all thoughts and actions are recorded in the planet's etheric field, we can't remember unless we evolve to regain our lost abilities, clairvoyance, clairsentience, telepathy, full dream recall, cosmic travel and vision via our subtle bodies. To reconnect with our Divine Source Creator, regain our true power of co-creation remembering and knowing that we are All eternal souls, beings carrying the love. light and life God within us. This is our true task and our true Power.

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