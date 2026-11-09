THIS Anunnaki clay tablet story of how they formed humans carries a purposeful misinterpretation of our origin that is crucial. Because Humans existed before the arrival of the Anunnaki. They genetically manipulated our genome but we were not created to be workers by anyone.. This is one way they programmed our history to contain distortion at the earliest days, written into clay tablets. Another seeding of humanity. Before that we came from Lyra. Human-Humanoids originate from Lyra... and before that even further away.

Two influential interpretations of our history on Earth. The Bible saying we come from “SIN” and the Anunnaki claim they “made” us from clay and a murdered God to be “workers”. Both lies. Both propagated to deceive us.

Keep this in MInd.

There seeems to be a proclivity within visiting alien races to want to dominate and rule over us using false origin stories. This is Key! And has to do with the idea of a visiting species arriving with colonization and control as their reason for coming to Earth. And likey resource acquisition driving them. Plunder in mind.

The idea of EArth being used as a metaphor for ‘distance from God’ a place where the Game is really a challenge to recall whether our God-given proximity to God is set up as the sublimal unobtainable goal. Like a test. With the ultimate result being rebellion and freedom as the only recourse to recover our memory that there is no distance from “God” (as time and space are ONE ... no distance at all. That all these “histories’ are lies or false memories constructed to force us to remember who we truly are which is ‘we are God’. Life appears to be a series of memories bringing us back to where we came from... and realizing we never really left. You can’t sometimes be eternal and sometimes not.

This is the journey and the Key. And they are One.

What the Sumerians Wrote About Angels Before the Bible Existed