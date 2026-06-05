KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

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Thank Your Muse's avatar
Thank Your Muse
2d

Why now does all this Sumerian texts come out and exactly what is humanity suppose to do about these warnings we never really get to know 'when or what' event, but my guess is what Archiax/Jason says the Phoenix event he says is cyclical and the next one is in May of 2040...a vapor canopy that creates giant fauna and animals....and makes me think this is why they want CO2 down to zero, because a vapor canopy would be huge amounts of CO2 in the atmosphere and these folks wish to delay it so they can get their transhumanism and A.I. merging with machines before this happens. This also makes me understand the Agenda 2030....depopulation and putting humans in these 15 minute cities that are governed by A.I. I despise being warned about something so vague and not even knowing what those time travelers were talking about as if humanity can do what about it? These folks are making bunkers, Ivana Trump and Jared just got an Island that has bunkers already built and tunnels....these folks all plan to go into bunkers so what about the rest of humanity or is this event done via technology and could be avoided if we planned ahead? What or whom is the entity that has always been here? Is it the Demiurge? Ouroboros? Serpents and lizards and frogs.....oh my! LOL, so Kerry, what do you think this being has decided about humanity?

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Loxie Lou Davie's avatar
Loxie Lou Davie
2d

Thanks, Kerry!! You always go to the heart of The Matter!!! ;-)

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