THE RETURN OF ENKI AND THE ANUNNAKI
3I/ATLAS AND INNER EARTH AND THE CLOSE OF THE HUMAN EXPERIMENT
The Return of Enki described in a tablet hidden under a school for knowledge in Iraq. Translated. But not published. Hidden in a storage locker in Iraq. Describes the ‘way in which Enki and his kind are here’… the return.
And this Lagash fragment: in the Louvre called AO 17056…describes the surface dwellers attempting to breach a location beneath the seas of the Persian gulf a sealed entrance into this location prevented by radiation aimed to stop their entry. After this attempt the description notes the ones “below” are still there.
This would appear to substantiate another tablet that says that before the flood…the Anunnaki entered an area near or below the Abadan Stargate…using the gate to go underground. This is prior to the inundation of the water. This area of Iran is a low lying area… partially submerged it appears.
This matters because what we have is evidence in 2 different tablets indicating the Anunnaki descended underground to avoid the flood. And efforts later to open the access point were prevented by those beneath using some kind of radiation. The tablets suggest a time coming (see above) when they would return to the surface but they say “differently” than the way they were here before.
This suggests that the Anunnaki created an inner Earth civilization which has not yet (in theory) emerged. But when they do they will appear different “than before”. Many interpretations are possible here but it suggests to me they will come in not the physical form but rather via an etheric form and communicate via telepathy or even the form of AI or as Androids (silicon based life forms).
The above is not conclusive but fascinating. It suggests the Anunnaki will return to surface Earth at an appointed time.
I suggest this time is signaled by the ship we call 3I/Atlas that has NOT LEFT OUR SOLAR SYSTEM as predicted but remains “parked” near Jupiter on the side away from the direction of the sun.
I suggest that this ship which has been remote viewed by myself and a few other skilled remote viewers as containing troops in some form of stasis even in some form of remote bodies not physically present on the ship at this time but able to materialize as needed in the future. This is indicated by one of the viewers and myself seeing what appears to be their forms in a kind of photographic manner… in suspended animation waiting for the signal to animate the bodies of the soldiers. These are Reptilian-Humanoids former Pleiadians. What I would call an invasion force. The idea is that these Anunnaki are being called back to resume rulership over humanity.
As I have been told by more than one whistleblower, some Anunnaki are currently located in Israel somewhere underground near Dimona (their nuclear power plant).
GENESIS CHAMBER
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb0PbQUtdTnh7CiPdOwZ8SQ
From this video “The Sumerian Tablet That Lists Every Species That Has Visited Earth — And the One That Never Left”
At timecode 11:01 the registry of species that have visited Earth 3000 years ago or do they mean 3000 BCE? One never left. They are called the SLEEPERS… kept underground in “stone vessels”. They were left there “to sleep” and the registry says they were not dead. They were waiting and the departure date for The Sleepers is descrribed as “not yet”. They are located in 6 locations. 3 have been tentatively identified. One in the Zagros Mountains…in Western Iran, One is in the Giza Plateau (this would be the Obsidian coffins found inside the Serapeum.
…”Saqqara: The Serapeum’s Granite “Black Boxes”
From an AI: The famous “black coffins” near Saqqara are located in the subterranean labyrinth known as the Serapeum. [1, 2]
What they actually are: 24 massive sarcophagi carved from extremely hard black granite, diorite, and basalt, rather than obsidian.
Details: Each box weighs up to 70–100 tons. They were engineered with laser-like precision and were likely designed to hold the mummified remains of sacred Apis bulls.==from an AI My note: this is not true. The black boxes or sarcophagi contained the living SLEEPERS IN STASIS.
There are many more of these “black granite sarcophagi located underground all around Egypt.
“The third location is in a military “exclusion zone” in the Himalayan mountains owned jointly by India and China…
From this video “The Sumerian Tablet That Lists Every Species That Has Visited Earth — And the One That Never Left”
TRANSCRIPT OF THIS VIDEO:
PARTIAL TRANSCRIPTION HERE:
It says that all 11 previous species, the Anunnaki, the igiji, the agaloo, the
18:22 the merchants, the
watchers, the medics, the anzu, the sleepers, the harvesters, the architects,
18:30 12
messengers. All of them came to Earth with the permission of code 12.
They were guests. They were tenants. They could only stay for as long as code
18:39 allowed them to stay. And when their time was up, they had to leave.
Humans, according to the registry, are
18:46 different. The registry says that humans were not invited. Humans were
grown, cultivated like a crop by the architects
18:55 with the permission of code 12. And the registry suggests in its final
passages that code 12 is watching to see what
19:02 humans become, whether the experiment is successful, whether we are
useful, or whether we need to be cleared away to make room for the next
experiment.
19:13 This is what George Smith translated in November of 1873.
19:17 This is why he reportedly stripped naked and ran through the British
Museum shouting. Because he had just translated
19:24 a document that describes humanity in technical language as a
domesticated species cultivated by visitors living on
11/206/5/26, 6:38 AM (2130) The Sumerian Tablet That Lists Every Species That Has Visited Earth — And the One That Never Left - YouTube
19:32 a planet owned by something else, something ancient, something patient,
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something that has never left. The
19:40 tablet itself has been examined exactly seven times since 1873.
19:45 Each examination has been conducted in private. Each examiner has
signed non-disclosure agreements. Of the seven,
19:52 examination.
three have died of unexpected causes within 12 months of their
19:57 Two have publicly recanted their belief that the tablet is authentic. One has
gone into hiding. The seventh is the
20:04 current curator of the British Museum’s Mesopotamian collection, who has
never publicly commented on the tablet’s contents, but who, according to his own
20:13 staff, refuses to discuss it, even in private. Mainstream archaeology has an
explanation for all of this. The tablet
20:22 is a forgery. It is a mistransation. It is a religious text being misread as a
historical record. The Sumerians did not literally believe in extraterrestrials.
20:33 They were writing mythology and modern researchers are imposing a
science fiction framework on what is actually just ancient religious literature.
This
20:42 is the official position. This is what every accredited archaeologist will tell
you and it might be correct. But there
20:49 are three problems with the official position. The first problem is that the
Samrians did not write religious literature this way. We have over a
20:58 100,000 Sumerian tablets that have been translated and the religious texts
are clearly distinguishable from the administrative texts.
21:06 invocations.
Religious texts use specific language patterns, poetic structure, repeated
21:14 The registry does not use any of these patterns. It reads exactly like an
administrative document. It reads like a
12/206/5/26, 6:38 AM (2130) The Sumerian Tablet That Lists Every Species That Has Visited Earth — And the One That Never Left - YouTube
21:21 customs log. The second problem is the astronomical data. The registry
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includes specific dates given in the form of star
21:29 and planet alignments. Modern astronomers have plotted these
alignments. The alignments are real.
21:35 They occurred on the dates the registry claims they occurred. The
Sumerians would have had to possess astronomical knowledge that exceeds
what mainstream archaeology says they had access to.
21:45 They would have had to track procession.
21:47 They would have had to model planetary motion across thousands of
years. They could not have done this if the dates were fictional. the dates check
out. The
21:56 third problem is code 12 because the registry is not the only Samrian tablet
that mentions an entity that has always
22:03 been here. There are at least 40 other tablets scattered across different
museums and private collections that reference an ancient inhabitant of
22:11 Earth. The descriptions match the entity that is described as woven into
the planet occupying many forms ancient
22:19 beyond comprehension. The same descriptions appear in Babylonian texts,
in early Egyptian writings, in Vadic Sanskrit, in Misoamerican goddesses.
22:31 Every ancient civilization that left written records mentioned this entity and
they all described it the same way.
22:38 So either every ancient civilization independently invented the same
fictional entity or there is something real that they were all writing about
22:47 something that was known something that was understood to be present.
If you believe the registry then the answer to the question is there intelligent life
22:56 on earth other than humans is yes and it has been here longer than we
have and it is watching and the watchers the
23:04 sleepers the messengers all of the other entries in the registry they came
and went with the permission of this older
13/206/5/26, 6:38 AM (2130) The Sumerian Tablet That Lists Every Species That Has Visited Earth — And the One That Never Left - YouTube
23:11 inhabitant because they recognized that this planet was not theirs to claim.
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We are, according to the Sumerianss, living
23:19 of K3375,
on borrowed ground, and the lease may be coming due. The final fragment
23:27 the section that has been most heavily damaged and is most contested in
terms of its translation, contains a single
23:34 sentence. The sentence is incomplete, but the surviving words have been
translated as follows. When the experiment ends, the one who remained
23:43 23:50 will decide what comes next. The Sumerians wrote that 4,700 years ago.
And then they wrote down 12 codes, 12 species, 12 histories of contact.
*******
REGARDING THE GRANITE BLACK BOXES:
I stated this to my tour group in Egypt a few years ago having received downloads showing me that these so-called black granite sarcophagi contained the bodies of the Anunnaki. I posited they may have traveled from the stars (Nibiru) in these boxes through the space protected from radiation and preserved by the granite and some solution or gaseous mixture.
THE REPTILIANS
THE GENESIS CHAMBER
THE ENKI TABLET. THE RETURN
THE RETURN - WHEN THE SEALING WILL BE OPENED
More to come…
The Sumerian Tablet That Describes the Shape of the World — And It’s Not a Sphere or a Disc
Why now does all this Sumerian texts come out and exactly what is humanity suppose to do about these warnings we never really get to know 'when or what' event, but my guess is what Archiax/Jason says the Phoenix event he says is cyclical and the next one is in May of 2040...a vapor canopy that creates giant fauna and animals....and makes me think this is why they want CO2 down to zero, because a vapor canopy would be huge amounts of CO2 in the atmosphere and these folks wish to delay it so they can get their transhumanism and A.I. merging with machines before this happens. This also makes me understand the Agenda 2030....depopulation and putting humans in these 15 minute cities that are governed by A.I. I despise being warned about something so vague and not even knowing what those time travelers were talking about as if humanity can do what about it? These folks are making bunkers, Ivana Trump and Jared just got an Island that has bunkers already built and tunnels....these folks all plan to go into bunkers so what about the rest of humanity or is this event done via technology and could be avoided if we planned ahead? What or whom is the entity that has always been here? Is it the Demiurge? Ouroboros? Serpents and lizards and frogs.....oh my! LOL, so Kerry, what do you think this being has decided about humanity?
Thanks, Kerry!! You always go to the heart of The Matter!!! ;-)