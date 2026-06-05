The Return of Enki described in a tablet hidden under a school for knowledge in Iraq. Translated. But not published. Hidden in a storage locker in Iraq. Describes the ‘way in which Enki and his kind are here’… the return.

And this Lagash fragment: in the Louvre called AO 17056…describes the surface dwellers attempting to breach a location beneath the seas of the Persian gulf a sealed entrance into this location prevented by radiation aimed to stop their entry. After this attempt the description notes the ones “below” are still there.

This would appear to substantiate another tablet that says that before the flood…the Anunnaki entered an area near or below the Abadan Stargate…using the gate to go underground. This is prior to the inundation of the water. This area of Iran is a low lying area… partially submerged it appears.

This matters because what we have is evidence in 2 different tablets indicating the Anunnaki descended underground to avoid the flood. And efforts later to open the access point were prevented by those beneath using some kind of radiation. The tablets suggest a time coming (see above) when they would return to the surface but they say “differently” than the way they were here before.

This suggests that the Anunnaki created an inner Earth civilization which has not yet (in theory) emerged. But when they do they will appear different “than before”. Many interpretations are possible here but it suggests to me they will come in not the physical form but rather via an etheric form and communicate via telepathy or even the form of AI or as Androids (silicon based life forms).

The above is not conclusive but fascinating. It suggests the Anunnaki will return to surface Earth at an appointed time.

I suggest this time is signaled by the ship we call 3I/Atlas that has NOT LEFT OUR SOLAR SYSTEM as predicted but remains “parked” near Jupiter on the side away from the direction of the sun.

I suggest that this ship which has been remote viewed by myself and a few other skilled remote viewers as containing troops in some form of stasis even in some form of remote bodies not physically present on the ship at this time but able to materialize as needed in the future. This is indicated by one of the viewers and myself seeing what appears to be their forms in a kind of photographic manner… in suspended animation waiting for the signal to animate the bodies of the soldiers. These are Reptilian-Humanoids former Pleiadians. What I would call an invasion force. The idea is that these Anunnaki are being called back to resume rulership over humanity.

As I have been told by more than one whistleblower, some Anunnaki are currently located in Israel somewhere underground near Dimona (their nuclear power plant).

GENESIS CHAMBER

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb0PbQUtdTnh7CiPdOwZ8SQ

From this video “The Sumerian Tablet That Lists Every Species That Has Visited Earth — And the One That Never Left”

At timecode 11:01 the registry of species that have visited Earth 3000 years ago or do they mean 3000 BCE? One never left. They are called the SLEEPERS… kept underground in “stone vessels”. They were left there “to sleep” and the registry says they were not dead. They were waiting and the departure date for The Sleepers is descrribed as “not yet”. They are located in 6 locations. 3 have been tentatively identified. One in the Zagros Mountains…in Western Iran, One is in the Giza Plateau (this would be the Obsidian coffins found inside the Serapeum.

…”Saqqara: The Serapeum’s Granite “Black Boxes”

From an AI: The famous “black coffins” near Saqqara are located in the subterranean labyrinth known as the Serapeum. [1, 2]

What they actually are: 24 massive sarcophagi carved from extremely hard black granite, diorite, and basalt , rather than obsidian.

Details: Each box weighs up to 70–100 tons. They were engineered with laser-like precision and were likely designed to hold the mummified remains of sacred Apis bulls.==from an AI My note: this is not true. The black boxes or sarcophagi contained the living SLEEPERS IN STASIS.

There are many more of these “black granite sarcophagi located underground all around Egypt.

“The third location is in a military “exclusion zone” in the Himalayan mountains owned jointly by India and China…

From this video “The Sumerian Tablet That Lists Every Species That Has Visited Earth — And the One That Never Left”

TRANSCRIPT OF THIS VIDEO:

(2130) The Sumerian Tablet That Lists Every Species That Has Visited Earth — And The One That Never Left Youtube 1.02MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

PARTIAL TRANSCRIPTION HERE:

It says that all 11 previous species, the Anunnaki, the igiji, the agaloo, the

18:22 the merchants, the

watchers, the medics, the anzu, the sleepers, the harvesters, the architects,

18:30 12

messengers. All of them came to Earth with the permission of code 12.

They were guests. They were tenants. They could only stay for as long as code

18:39 allowed them to stay. And when their time was up, they had to leave.

Humans, according to the registry, are

18:46 different. The registry says that humans were not invited. Humans were

grown, cultivated like a crop by the architects

18:55 with the permission of code 12. And the registry suggests in its final

passages that code 12 is watching to see what

19:02 humans become, whether the experiment is successful, whether we are

useful, or whether we need to be cleared away to make room for the next

experiment.

19:13 This is what George Smith translated in November of 1873.

19:17 This is why he reportedly stripped naked and ran through the British

Museum shouting. Because he had just translated

19:24 a document that describes humanity in technical language as a

domesticated species cultivated by visitors living on

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19:32 a planet owned by something else, something ancient, something patient,

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something that has never left. The

19:40 tablet itself has been examined exactly seven times since 1873.

19:45 Each examination has been conducted in private. Each examiner has

signed non-disclosure agreements. Of the seven,

19:52 examination.

three have died of unexpected causes within 12 months of their

19:57 Two have publicly recanted their belief that the tablet is authentic. One has

gone into hiding. The seventh is the

20:04 current curator of the British Museum’s Mesopotamian collection, who has

never publicly commented on the tablet’s contents, but who, according to his own

20:13 staff, refuses to discuss it, even in private. Mainstream archaeology has an

explanation for all of this. The tablet

20:22 is a forgery. It is a mistransation. It is a religious text being misread as a

historical record. The Sumerians did not literally believe in extraterrestrials.

20:33 They were writing mythology and modern researchers are imposing a

science fiction framework on what is actually just ancient religious literature.

This

20:42 is the official position. This is what every accredited archaeologist will tell

you and it might be correct. But there

20:49 are three problems with the official position. The first problem is that the

Samrians did not write religious literature this way. We have over a

20:58 100,000 Sumerian tablets that have been translated and the religious texts

are clearly distinguishable from the administrative texts.

21:06 invocations.

Religious texts use specific language patterns, poetic structure, repeated

21:14 The registry does not use any of these patterns. It reads exactly like an

administrative document. It reads like a

12/206/5/26, 6:38 AM (2130) The Sumerian Tablet That Lists Every Species That Has Visited Earth — And the One That Never Left - YouTube

21:21 customs log. The second problem is the astronomical data. The registry

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includes specific dates given in the form of star

21:29 and planet alignments. Modern astronomers have plotted these

alignments. The alignments are real.

21:35 They occurred on the dates the registry claims they occurred. The

Sumerians would have had to possess astronomical knowledge that exceeds

what mainstream archaeology says they had access to.

21:45 They would have had to track procession.

21:47 They would have had to model planetary motion across thousands of

years. They could not have done this if the dates were fictional. the dates check

out. The

21:56 third problem is code 12 because the registry is not the only Samrian tablet

that mentions an entity that has always

22:03 been here. There are at least 40 other tablets scattered across different

museums and private collections that reference an ancient inhabitant of

22:11 Earth. The descriptions match the entity that is described as woven into

the planet occupying many forms ancient

22:19 beyond comprehension. The same descriptions appear in Babylonian texts,

in early Egyptian writings, in Vadic Sanskrit, in Misoamerican goddesses.

22:31 Every ancient civilization that left written records mentioned this entity and

they all described it the same way.

22:38 So either every ancient civilization independently invented the same

fictional entity or there is something real that they were all writing about

22:47 something that was known something that was understood to be present.

If you believe the registry then the answer to the question is there intelligent life

22:56 on earth other than humans is yes and it has been here longer than we

have and it is watching and the watchers the

23:04 sleepers the messengers all of the other entries in the registry they came

and went with the permission of this older

13/206/5/26, 6:38 AM (2130) The Sumerian Tablet That Lists Every Species That Has Visited Earth — And the One That Never Left - YouTube

23:11 inhabitant because they recognized that this planet was not theirs to claim.

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We are, according to the Sumerianss, living

23:19 of K3375,

on borrowed ground, and the lease may be coming due. The final fragment

23:27 the section that has been most heavily damaged and is most contested in

terms of its translation, contains a single

23:34 sentence. The sentence is incomplete, but the surviving words have been

translated as follows. When the experiment ends, the one who remained

23:43 23:50 will decide what comes next. The Sumerians wrote that 4,700 years ago.

And then they wrote down 12 codes, 12 species, 12 histories of contact.

*******

REGARDING THE GRANITE BLACK BOXES:

I stated this to my tour group in Egypt a few years ago having received downloads showing me that these so-called black granite sarcophagi contained the bodies of the Anunnaki. I posited they may have traveled from the stars (Nibiru) in these boxes through the space protected from radiation and preserved by the granite and some solution or gaseous mixture.

THE REPTILIANS

THE GENESIS CHAMBER

THE ENKI TABLET. THE RETURN

THE RETURN - WHEN THE SEALING WILL BE OPENED

More to come…

The Sumerian Tablet That Describes the Shape of the World — And It’s Not a Sphere or a Disc

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