This email was sent to several others including scientists and authors. Names hidden to protect privacy. Now posted for the world to see.

Feel free to respond.

What follows are large quoted text Excerpts from a recently published paper called :

The 12 Codes available for purchase on Gumroad:

12 Sumerian Codes That Predict Exactly What Happens Next — And When

https://theancientstore.gumroad.com/l/rtcfqc?utm_source=chatgpt.com

This article contains large blocks of text quoted from the above mentioned paper interspersed with my notes and statements. I hope the original author will indulge this use for the purposes of making this information more easily accessible to scientists and scholars as well as the general public in the interest of drawing attention to this warning by the aforementioned paper. Hopefully those finding my article interesting will be encouraged to read the above mentioned article as well as watch the videos at the link to the Genesis Chamber on youtube posted at the bottom of this article.

*******

Email originally sent to Physicist Dr. Richard Alan Miller by Kerry Cassidy:

This relates to your idea that we are coming into a pole shift or Non-Extinction Level event in the near future maybe next year.

My article or overview:

THE RETURN OF ANUNNAKI… CHILDREN OF KUR

From the 12-codes paper: “…Cross-referencing with the Sumerian king lists — which record reigns in units called Shars, each Shar equaling 3,600 years — and with the astronomical data embedded in the Venus tablets of Ammisaduqa, a consistent interval emerges. The cycle described in VAT

— 5 —12 SUMERIAN CODES · Genesis Chamber

7847 appears to be calibrated to a period of approximately 3,600 years — the same period the Sumerians attributed to the orbit of Nibiru.

The last confirmed astronomical event matching the Nibiru orbital description in

Sumerian records occurred approximately 3,600 years ago, during the Bronze Age

collapse of 1200 BCE — a period of sudden, simultaneous civilizational collapse

across the Mediterranean and Near East that modern historians still cannot fully

explain.

If the interval is 3,600 years and the last event was approximately 1200 BCE, the

mathematics of Code 1 point to a window centered on our current century.

..”The second part of the passage — ‘the children of Kur shall emerge from the deep places’

— is even more specific. Kur in Sumerian cosmology is not the underworld in a spiritual sense. It is a physical location described consistently across multiple tablets as underground, accessible through specific entrances, and inhabited by beings who are distinct from surface humanity.”

***

This tablet is suggesting that beings from inner Earth will come to the surface during our current period.

The position of 3I/Atlas relates to this in my view. I, Kerry Cassidy, along with several others and the Courtney Brown Farsight Remote viewers have all viewed 3I/Atlas and have seen that it is an Anunnaki ship. It is reportedly currently ‘parked’ alongside Jupiter.

Have you considered this and read this paper released as part of this overall new release of info on supposed new finds of tablets being excavated by archeologists lately?

The beings from inner Earth in the tablets are called “children of KUR”.

Further quoted material follows:

…”But in 1976, author and researcher Zecharia Sitchin published a controversial analysis of the Enuma Elish that proposed a radically different reading. Sitchin argued that the text was not mythology but an astronomical record — a description of a catastrophic planetary collision in the early solar system that produced the asteroid belt, altered the orbits of existing planets, and created Earth’s moon.

The academic establishment rejected Sitchin’s interpretation. But the underlying science has become less dismissible with time.

Code 5 is not about what happened in the distant past. It is about what happens when the object described as the celestial warrior — Nibiru, the planet of the crossing — returns to the inner solar system and its gravitational influence once again perturbs the stable orbits that exist in the intervening centuries.”

***

..”“When the great wanderer crosses the path of the established ones, the established ones tremble and their courses deviate. This has happened. This will happen again.” — Enuma Elish, Tablet IV

The Anunnaki stopped communicating with humans and withdrew or went underground according to the tablets then said when they would return…

“We withdraw not because we abandon. We withdraw because the

time of direct presence has ended and the time of return

preparation has begun. When the silence ends, it ends for all at

once. There will be no gradual return. There will be the silence, and

then there will be presence.” — Tablet AO 6472, Louvre Collection

***

More quoted text from 12 Sumerian Codes That Predict Exactly What Happens Next — And When

https://theancientstore.gumroad.com/l/rtcfqc?utm_source=chatgpt.com :

“The Locations They Named and What Modern Surveys Found

“The Sumerian concept of Kur — the underground realm described in multiple tablets as a physical location accessible through specific entrances — is not a single unified place in the tablet literature. It is a network. The texts describe multiple underground installations at different geographical locations, connected by tunnels and sharing a common administrative structure.

Tablet K.3657 in the British Museum — the tablet that describes what appears to be

navigational instructions to the Kan-i-Gut cave system in Central Asia — is the most

specific of these location descriptions. But it is not the only one.

Across the broader tablet corpus, references to underground locations cluster aroundseven specific geographical areas. The tablets give these areas names that can be cross-referenced with ancient place names documented in trade records and military chronicles. When these ancient place names are mapped against modern geography, the seven locations correspond to:

• The Fergana Valley region of Central Asia — matching the Kan-i-Gut cave system

• A location beneath the Zagros Mountains on the Iran-Iraq border

• A coastal cave system in the eastern Mediterranean, possibly beneath the current

seabed

• A location in the Nile Valley, described as accessible through a shaft beneath a

specific temple

• A site in the Indus Valley region, corresponding to the area of modern Pakistan

• A location in the Tian Shan range of western China

• A site described as beneath ‘the island of the far western sea’ — possibly the

Azores or Canary Islands

✦ ✦ ✦

“Of these seven locations, five have been the subject of modern archaeological or geological investigation that has produced anomalous results. The Zagros Mountain site corresponds to a region where Turkish and Kurdish oral traditions describe an underground city that researchers have not been able to locate despite reported entrances. The Nile Valley location corresponds to the area beneath the Giza plateau where ground-penetrating radar surveys in the 1990s detected anomalous underground chambers that Egyptian authorities have not permitted further investigation of.

The Indus Valley site corresponds to the Mohenjo-daro region, where excavations in the1920s found evidence of a sophisticated underground water management system extending far deeper than the city’s surface infrastructure.”

*****

Information on these inner Earth cities can be found in the series of books translated and published by Peter Moon==Sky Books

THE ANUNNAKI AND THE ROMANIAN SPHINX

FYI the Transylvanian Sunrise by Radu Cinnabar, a Romanion journalist translated by Peter Moon, Sky Books tell the real story of an installation found under the Romanian Sphinx that our military guards along with the Romanians. It was discovered that the installation underground contained a Frequency Fence which destroyed any human that tried to cross it who did not have the right frequency. The installation room contained very tall tables that would accommodate 9-12 ft tall beings. On the table surface was a hologram that activated for the right frequency and showed genetic manipulation and blending of species from all over the galaxies! This is just the beginning of a system of tunnels containing massive crystals and amazing finds that are documented to some degree in the remaining books in the series. Highly Recommended. Available on amazon.

Transylvanian Sunrise https://a.co/d/0gHH03eU

*******

“Beneath the seven mountains of the corners of the world, the great

lords prepared their houses of long waiting. These houses are not

empty. They were built to be occupied when the counting returns to

its beginning.” — Sumerian Tablet, Istanbul Museum, NI.4178

“The last characteristic is the most specific. The seventh signal — identified across thetablet corpus as the appearance of a specific astronomical phenomenon in the southern sky — is tied to the return cycle described in Code 1. The final king’s appearance is temporally synchronized with this signal, meaning his existence is a marker, not a cause.

The most disturbing element of Code 11 is what happens to the final king. The tablet

does not describe his death in the conventional sense. It describes his ‘translation’ — a

Sumerian term used elsewhere to describe the taking of specific humans to the

underground installations described in Code 10. The final king does not die at the end

of the cycle. He is removed from the surface world before the transition event.”—12 Codes

***

TRUMP has often been referred to in terms of the “7s”…

The above text suggests he goes underground just prior to the event (or flood or cataclysm).

Then the tablet talks of the “last king” before this transition happens… the description of this King matches Trump… and he is known by the 7s… Juan has talked incessantly about Trump and the number 7.

**

“The astronomical description in the tablet corpus — assembled from fragments in theBritish Museum, the Istanbul collection, and the University of Pennsylvania — describes a configuration involving:

• The vernal equinox positioned at the boundary between Pisces and Aquarius

• A specific alignment of the outer planets in the region of the sky the Sumerianscalled the Path of Anu

• A visible comet or large object in the inner solar system crossing the ecliptic plane

• A solar minimum — a period of reduced solar activity — coinciding with the other elements

✦ ✦ ✦

The first condition — the vernal equinox at the Pisces-Aquarius boundary — is happening right now. The astronomical age of Pisces is ending and the age of Aquarius is beginning.

The precise moment of transition is debated among astronomers, but the window iscentered on the current century.”

“The tablet containing the most complete version of Code 12 — held in the Istanbul

Museum under catalog number Ni.2461 — includes a section that has never been

published in any scholarly translation. The unpublished section contains what

appears to be a date expressed in Sumerian astronomical notation. The notation has

been examined by three independent researchers who requested access through

official channels. Two received access. One published a partial analysis in a 2019

journal article that was subsequently retracted without explanation. The other has

not published.”

Note: the condition noted above “A visible comet or large object in the inner solar system crossing the ecliptic plane”, I believe is 3I/Atlas.

You can figure out this date.

(((

Note: There is a specific video about the tablets being discovered that details the area in the Zagros mountains and also around the Abadan stargate where the Anunnaki went underground.

This also relates to the war with Iran and opening of the stargates being contested by the U.S. military around the world.

Also see:

RELATED.

THE GENESIS CHAMBER VIDEO CHANNEL

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb0PbQUtdTnh7CiPdOwZ8SQ

WE ARE AT WAR WITH ALIENS! REAL DISCLOSURE : US-IRANIAN WAR IS WAR WITH ALIENS AND AI

THE HIDDEN WAR OF WORLDS HAPPENING NOW!

Our military is now and has been fighting wars with various countries for years including IRAN, IRAQ and going back to VIETNAM over the STARGATES letting in negative ETs to our dimension.

Kerry

“Are you experienced? Have you ever been EXPERIENCED? I HAVE.” — JIMI HENDRIX

Kerry Lynn Cassidy

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