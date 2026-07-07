KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

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John Quindell's avatar
John Quindell
1d

Apropos of the Sumerian tablets, I believe it is Simon Parkes who has suggested that there is deliberate disinformation in the tablets placed in them when they were written (or perhaps time-shifted from now), in part to prepare the world to accept the return of humankind's "creators", as the returning Annunaki would claim to have been, supporting this by reference to the tablets.

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Brenda Rutka's avatar
Brenda Rutka
1d

https://chatgpt.com/s/m_6a4b2abbe8e081918f11d74da39d8b74

I asked to show me the inhabited area of the land take a look at all the buildings picture 3

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