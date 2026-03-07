According to Juan, their operations have been going on for “decades”, to take down the deep state worldwide.

JUAN O SAVIN- The systematic take down of the Globalist Cabal. - NINO 3 5 2026

https://rumble.com/v76ps8i-juan-o-savin-the-systematic-take-down-of-the-globalist-cabal.-nino-3-5-2026.html

In the above Juan outlines how systematic their take-down of cabal is according to Juan. Their operations have been going on for “decades”, to take down the deep state satanic cabal worldwide. They haven’t gotten to the SEC... that is coming. He is saying that the Globalists had already set in place moves and compromised ops that had to be taken down before they hit Iran. Nothing Iran can do at this point can rival that... In other words the White Hat Trump military had planned for all the potential blowback from Iran in advance.…We are talking about decades of prep.

Was Trump already in on the PLAN to take down the deep state…using doubles and DEEP FAKE techniques to make him look dirty… decades in advance. THIS IS WHAT YOU HAVE TO recognize. If you can’t wrap your hand around this… 1. JFK jr is alive and the White hats staged his “death” to get him and his wife and sister out of harm’s way early on because Hillary and cohorts were planning his death. 2. Trump was good friends with JFKjr from decades ago… And they planned this whole fucking thing. Along with a substantial team. The Q Operation. The assassination of JFK was the trigger for the White Hat secret military to kick into gear. (It’s even possible that it wasn’t JFK who died that day in case you haven’t heard the theory.). That with the help of Onassis he was secreted away to one of his Greek islands to live out the rest of his days!

If you don’t get what I am talking about… you can’t understand what is happening now.

I worked with the white hats since 2010 (maybe earlier) interviewing Paladin (a forensic financial accountant) going back then even working on a report for them on “aliens”…

I know them some of their members and how they think as much as anyone.

For what it’s worth.

They aren’t perfect but you have to recognize the TRUTH about JFKjr and Trump to understand how this “plan” could have come to be.

I have met and talked with both Juans and know and have multiple verifications from colleagues who also know the truth but will never come forward. My knowledge on this is includes REAL IN PERSON on the ground investigation…and my own intuition on all of this. In fact I believe John John wanted me to know.

That is why JFKjr is the TRUMP CARD.

I have been tracking this story since 2010. I never dreamed I would be meeting John Jr. in person, interviewing him etc. However I am a precog (proven) and have had years of dreams, some of which have yet to happen…if ever.

I know things even now I can’t reveal that substantiate this story.

My role has been strangely orchestrated with help even from the ETs. I am like the one outsider who knows way beyond a shadow of a doubt.

Kerry Cassidy, Project Camelot

