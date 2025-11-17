THE MASTER MANIPULATORS, THE SPIES ON BOTH SIDES AND THE GROOMING OF A PRESIDENT
ABOUT THE EPSTEIN EMAILS AND TRUMP
Article by Kerry Cassidy
11.17.25
What is interesting about the above discussion is that these men do not seem to realize that EPSTEIN could be PLAYING THEM trying to set up Trump as a fall guy to cover his ass. That Trump on the other hand could have from the beginning have been working behind the scenes, on purpose to befriend Epstein... pretending to be as dirty as Epstein was in order to gain his trust. In essence working for a group that hired Epstein yet knew they couldn’t control him unless they had incriminating evidence. For that an insider like Trump would have been invaluable for the day when Epstein no longer was needed to build honey pots or traffic children or set up the Uranium One deal. The unseen element here is that each was working for an agency... CIA, Mossad etc to hedge their bets and gain incriminating evidence to control the other for the men that they both report to.... Anyone in this line of work... thinks about the future and how they can benefit from what they do at the time. Trump would not have operated alone. One thing to know about Trump is he is not really how he appears... He is not loose and free any more than Epstein was. Both men have been in the game from a very young age. Both were groomed to create PERSONAS... IN ORDER TO PROVIDE a cover for the future. The evidence is that Trump if anything TURNED EPSTEIN in... exposed Epstein’s sickness to the people that Epstein worked for... Wolf and Blumenthal and Wilentz are almost painfully careful to aim their comments against Trump.. builidng a narrative that suits their tastes rather than seeking the real TRUTH behind the facade of showgirls, models and teenage or child prostitutes that frequent such scenes.
There is evidence that TRUMP was aware he was being groomed to be President years before... he was not fast and loose with his behavior except as it suited a certain facade or ROLE he was building. A great deal of the time TRUMP is ACTING. THE REAL PERSON nearly invisible while Epstein is more conflicted and desparate. Trump is the ultimate insider in the game while Epstein was in spite of the help he received the syncophant. Always the vampire looking for a way in.
These people (Wolff, Blumenthal and Wilentz) are spinnning a superficial tale and appear to have no idea of what they are witnessing on a deep state/rule the world stage. It’s hard to believe they are this naive... But then again they are so intent on their objective they are perhaps purposefully spinning their web. They are like little boys peering over the fence but never allowed into the party. They do not understand Trump because he is too mercurial for them to grasp.
No one so far has touched on the REAL JOB EPSTEIN AND GHISLAINE were doing... related to the SECRET SPACE PROGRAM, DEEP STATE AND HIGH STAKES games.
It’s funny to watch them totally ignore the premeditated setup going on behind the “email trail”. They act like Epstein was not the calculating snake he always was... how he plays with people to feather his nest for use in the future.
Notice how they avoid mentioning the use of young boys in the scenes they describe... Careful to paint between the lines of the false public narrative about “14 year old girls.”
I have listened to 1/2 of this and am done. How many presidents have been unfaithful or lady's men and still did a good job. Lincoln, Eisenhauer, The Kennedys, and so forth. ( the dog didn't bark them either). The issue is not what he did with his spare time years ago, the question is WHERE IS HE TAKING OUR COUNTRY NOW.???? Stop barking and look at what he is doing.....
Let's be real, this charade is just stupid, it's torture, it's BS. I know you just want the truth of everything, and guess what, maybe Trump had some dark things he did and that is why he consented to doing this role here. Is he even still alive? We know Kim Goguen says he passed of cancer in January of 2022. We know that isn't even the real Trump up there on the stage. There are videos of him joining the Freemasons, and we all know how they use these groups to an oath of secrecy. Could the video be A.I.? Who knows, at this point with their CGI and capabilities, we wouldn't know the truth of anything, they could show us videos of anyone, it's getting really hard to tell the real videos from the A.I.
One things for sure, so tired of the narrative that always has an excuse. This isn't about waking u normies, the ones still asleep aren't even human or have a soul. You don't think they've not been replacing humans with synthetic bots, or like a clone but with a computer chip in their brain? Totally possible if you know how they have had technology a thousand years ahead of what we know about. The SSP and now Space Force have this tech but they don't want to share it with the world because they think we're all too stupid.
Maybe you can get one of those SSP scientists on here that spoke about how they plan to drip this tech to us but not until the stupid people are gone. Think the Ozempic price Trump supposedly made available for obese people will do the trick? That is hela monster venom, should kill many of them off right? The useless eaters? Then comes the digital IDs and brain chips and more DNA jabs that make all who get it into bots, controllable and no longer human.
Please get some insiders if you can to come on and talk about this technology, to admit that they could make human synthetic people that we'd not know the difference and that they have free energy, and so much more that could solve alot of our problems. Not setting up these horrible A.I. centers and the social credit score with crypto....that's not it. These A.I.centers and Bitcoin, are a drain on our energy, they need more and more energy to run and people pay for it in their electric bills...for which why is the electric bills going up? Now you know.
Just look at Elon's Grok...they are marching along with their Agenda 2030. They can't do a QFS if they can't even handle the world's transactions on their machines. Their NWO isn't going to work. I know you want the truth, I'm pretty sure they will never tell it till they think they rule the world. A technocracy, a brave new world. You see it too? I hope so.