Article by Kerry Cassidy

11.17.25

What is interesting about the above discussion is that these men do not seem to realize that EPSTEIN could be PLAYING THEM trying to set up Trump as a fall guy to cover his ass. That Trump on the other hand could have from the beginning have been working behind the scenes, on purpose to befriend Epstein... pretending to be as dirty as Epstein was in order to gain his trust. In essence working for a group that hired Epstein yet knew they couldn’t control him unless they had incriminating evidence. For that an insider like Trump would have been invaluable for the day when Epstein no longer was needed to build honey pots or traffic children or set up the Uranium One deal. The unseen element here is that each was working for an agency... CIA, Mossad etc to hedge their bets and gain incriminating evidence to control the other for the men that they both report to.... Anyone in this line of work... thinks about the future and how they can benefit from what they do at the time. Trump would not have operated alone. One thing to know about Trump is he is not really how he appears... He is not loose and free any more than Epstein was. Both men have been in the game from a very young age. Both were groomed to create PERSONAS... IN ORDER TO PROVIDE a cover for the future. The evidence is that Trump if anything TURNED EPSTEIN in... exposed Epstein’s sickness to the people that Epstein worked for... Wolf and Blumenthal and Wilentz are almost painfully careful to aim their comments against Trump.. builidng a narrative that suits their tastes rather than seeking the real TRUTH behind the facade of showgirls, models and teenage or child prostitutes that frequent such scenes.

There is evidence that TRUMP was aware he was being groomed to be President years before... he was not fast and loose with his behavior except as it suited a certain facade or ROLE he was building. A great deal of the time TRUMP is ACTING. THE REAL PERSON nearly invisible while Epstein is more conflicted and desparate. Trump is the ultimate insider in the game while Epstein was in spite of the help he received the syncophant. Always the vampire looking for a way in.

These people (Wolff, Blumenthal and Wilentz) are spinnning a superficial tale and appear to have no idea of what they are witnessing on a deep state/rule the world stage. It’s hard to believe they are this naive... But then again they are so intent on their objective they are perhaps purposefully spinning their web. They are like little boys peering over the fence but never allowed into the party. They do not understand Trump because he is too mercurial for them to grasp.

No one so far has touched on the REAL JOB EPSTEIN AND GHISLAINE were doing... related to the SECRET SPACE PROGRAM, DEEP STATE AND HIGH STAKES games.

It’s funny to watch them totally ignore the premeditated setup going on behind the “email trail”. They act like Epstein was not the calculating snake he always was... how he plays with people to feather his nest for use in the future.

Notice how they avoid mentioning the use of young boys in the scenes they describe... Careful to paint between the lines of the false public narrative about “14 year old girls.”

