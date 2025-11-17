KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

Mary
I have listened to 1/2 of this and am done. How many presidents have been unfaithful or lady's men and still did a good job. Lincoln, Eisenhauer, The Kennedys, and so forth. ( the dog didn't bark them either). The issue is not what he did with his spare time years ago, the question is WHERE IS HE TAKING OUR COUNTRY NOW.???? Stop barking and look at what he is doing.....

Thank Your Muse
Let's be real, this charade is just stupid, it's torture, it's BS. I know you just want the truth of everything, and guess what, maybe Trump had some dark things he did and that is why he consented to doing this role here. Is he even still alive? We know Kim Goguen says he passed of cancer in January of 2022. We know that isn't even the real Trump up there on the stage. There are videos of him joining the Freemasons, and we all know how they use these groups to an oath of secrecy. Could the video be A.I.? Who knows, at this point with their CGI and capabilities, we wouldn't know the truth of anything, they could show us videos of anyone, it's getting really hard to tell the real videos from the A.I.

One things for sure, so tired of the narrative that always has an excuse. This isn't about waking u normies, the ones still asleep aren't even human or have a soul. You don't think they've not been replacing humans with synthetic bots, or like a clone but with a computer chip in their brain? Totally possible if you know how they have had technology a thousand years ahead of what we know about. The SSP and now Space Force have this tech but they don't want to share it with the world because they think we're all too stupid.

Maybe you can get one of those SSP scientists on here that spoke about how they plan to drip this tech to us but not until the stupid people are gone. Think the Ozempic price Trump supposedly made available for obese people will do the trick? That is hela monster venom, should kill many of them off right? The useless eaters? Then comes the digital IDs and brain chips and more DNA jabs that make all who get it into bots, controllable and no longer human.

Please get some insiders if you can to come on and talk about this technology, to admit that they could make human synthetic people that we'd not know the difference and that they have free energy, and so much more that could solve alot of our problems. Not setting up these horrible A.I. centers and the social credit score with crypto....that's not it. These A.I.centers and Bitcoin, are a drain on our energy, they need more and more energy to run and people pay for it in their electric bills...for which why is the electric bills going up? Now you know.

Just look at Elon's Grok...they are marching along with their Agenda 2030. They can't do a QFS if they can't even handle the world's transactions on their machines. Their NWO isn't going to work. I know you want the truth, I'm pretty sure they will never tell it till they think they rule the world. A technocracy, a brave new world. You see it too? I hope so.

