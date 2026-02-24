HUMAN TRAFFICKING, EPSTEIN AND CHILD SACRIFICE ALL COMES DIRECTLY FROM THE REPTILIAN INTERFERENCE ON THIS PLANET.. RE: GREER’S OFFER TO “DRAFT” A SPEECH FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP ON DISCLOSURE OF THE ALIEN PRESENCE ON EARTH:

Greer’s main objective is to disarm the public into thinking there is no alien threat when in reality certain alien groups use us as prey… related directly to the adrenochrome highway, feeding off humans, the satanic pedo rings etc. In essence he is trying to cover all that up when in reality the human trafficking, slavery child sacrifice, the Epstein story is run by off world reptilians in underground bases etc. BE AWARE Greer is a front man for a COVERUP AND TOO DUMB (or too mind controlled) TO KNOW BETTER. This goes back to BAAL worship directly related to the Reptilians that used to rule over this planet.

The use of ADRENOCHROME is the substitute for Kundalini Activation known by Yogis the world over. If you haven’t learned how to activate your own orgone aka Kundalini via meditation techniques you can easily fall prey to those who practice BAAL worship and human sacrifice.

Everyone wants to know where all these pedo-rings and child sacrifice and trafficking is coming from but few understand the truth.

I speak from experience. I connected my chakras and activated my kundalini aka ORGONE (see Wilhelm Reich for Westerners) in my early 20s and have had multiple samadhi experiences ever since.

The mission and purpose of life is to reach enlightenment.

ADDITIONAL INFO:

Re: Disclosure of any kind

What will soon be seen is that with any real alien disclosure it will eventually be revealed that different divisions of the military are run by conflicting alien handlers… as are Congress and multiple special interest groups/factions/governments and so on.

Kerry Cassidy

Project Camelot

http://projectcamelotportal.com

RELATED.

https://x.com/spaceandtech_/status/2025650486196711616?s=46

Share