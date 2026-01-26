KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Lassley's avatar
William Lassley
5h

I am interested in knowing how you do interviews with Gene Decode and Juan O Savin and such, yet none of this is talked about. They seem to believe Trump is a good thing, and yet you continually portray him in a different way. Are you saying that Gene D and Juan O are being deceived, or they are compromised and/or part of this great deception? How can you do interviews with folks you obviously must distrust and not believe in, and not say a thing ? What about the upcoming wealth transfer? A psyop. The Medbeds ? A trick to further our transfer to trans humanism? Where does God play in your scheme of all this ? Who the hell do we believe anymore, except God ?

Reply
Share
Jane Hoffman's avatar
Jane Hoffman
8h

People can’t wrap their heads around the hybrids issues. Keep exposing!

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 KERRY CASSIDY · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture