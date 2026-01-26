There is something inherently wrong with ICE agents going into neighborhoods (like Naxis) to hunt down “illegals” . This is not the way to get people who have entered our country to abide by the law. In this case we are asking those people, mostly families to pack up their belongings in the dead of winter and head south to the border or take a plane (?) and leave. Then return and go through some theoretical tedious screening to re-enter what many again mainly families consider their new home.

What has become of the “military-aged men” is a question no one is asking. Are they with the families or joined up with underground militias planning invasionary actions as seems to be what the Maga group imagine? Or are they being recruited by our military turned and equipped to fight for our side now or in the future? Surely they are able through the track and trace satellite surveillance now global (nano self-replicating satellites) and/or the frequency signatures used by aliens and now tech we have used to track and trace each and every one of us?

The fact is this whole “border war” within our country is far more than it pretends to be. Why was the border “left open” during the FAKE BIDEN REGIME when the white hat military under Trump and COG were playing tug of war with the Chinese run Biden-actor-double-clones for 4 years? There is more here than meets the eye.

Frankly it is time people start admitting a few things which will eventually be proven:

1. The election of 2020 was stolen and the Trump white hat military have all the necessary evidence to prove this.

2. The military knew Biden was a pedo and working for the Chinese who with the help of MI6, Venezuela stole the election committing a Coup in essence invading our country.

3. Biden was executed prior to being “sworn in” and given a funeral not an inauguration and this is known in the secret agencies and SSP .

4. Trump under COG never stepped down and was reinstated as Commander in Chief in a secret ceremony on March 11, 2021.

For 4 years, an intricate game of tug-of-war and deception was played by both sides of our government where deceiving the American people was the primary objective of both sides.

This leads us to the influx of what are said to be millions of “illegal” immigrants which includes a very large number of military aged and physically fit young men from many nations entering our country unimpeded by any kind of border guards or the so-called “fence” that is much more than a fence with some pretty sophisticated track and trace surveillance tech.. mainly a Frequency Fence probably “reading” the bio-frequency of each human crossing over.

The fact is it is useless to put any kind of troops or military units in cities to round up families and all their belongings and children to get them to caravan out of the country when simply sending census takers to homes with paperwork that can be filled out then filed to determine eligibility for remaining in country since they are already here. In other words this is a simple paperwork issue with regard to harmless families they LET IN. TRUMP WAS IN POWER, he and his military left the border open for 4 years while blaming it on a dead man (Biden) fake doubles/actors being run by the Chinese and the rest of the NWO team at least some of the time.

The real objective of this stupid insane exercise has been to ALLOW illegals in our country to gather all the illegals coming from Central and South America who are alien-human hybrids created by the Grey ETs who were conducting a massive genetic engineering exercise since the 1950s with permission by our American government SSP/and Bush Senior . These Alien-Human- Hybrids are Grey human hybrids with X-men type abilities and skill sets that are going to be very useful in the future to fight the coming war of worlds when we are invaded by an army of androids run by off-planet AI. A war that is very close at hand. 3I/ATLAS is simply the advance team for this coming invasion.

Arguably the invasion has already begun and is pretty far along assisted by sleeper agents such as Elon Musk (now a clone formerly a cyborg). And other known clones in Congress and other positions of power as well as the satanic NWO minions in our military etc.

I realize my analysis is not in most people’s minds at this time. But it will all become clear in the years ahead.

If the Trump/White Hat Military were honest they would conduct a peaceful house to house census filling out paperwork that they can then spend years analyzing or just admit they LET IT HAPPEN and take responsibility for it and reveal to the American people that since it was ALLOWED TO HAPPEN everyone just needs to sit back and make peace with their new neighbors while the military recruits and turns the invading armies onto our side, which is what they are doing anyway. Those armies will be used to fight on the side of the humans if properly flipped to our side. The Grey-human hybrids that remain under the control of the negative Greys who want our planet will have to be weeded out and evicted and/or exposed.

I have whistleblower testimony that our military has been being trained to work with good guy aliens… the aligned grey human hybrids among us and others. This includes a heavy emphasis on development of psi-tech and psychic/RV skilled etc which will be vital in our coming war of worlds currently being fought for the most part off-planet but coming soon on the ground, underground and in sea and space around Earth. This war is being fought even as I write this all around us but mostly in secret at this time.

