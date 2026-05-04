KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

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Thank Your Muse's avatar
Thank Your Muse
2d

We already have the DEWs, would we need a 'golden dome'? Obviously this is similar to those golden dome mosques, why a gold dome? Why do churches have all those stained glass windows and symbols? Because these windows are specifically designed to emit a certain frequency. It's same like cymatics.

Since you worked in a jet propulsion lab and know physics and quantum mechanics, you would know how gold is currency...a conductor of currency. Since we see these gold domes on mosques, and these temples, if you were tasked to build a 'third temple' but ....location location location, there needs to be advanced technology to create this 'special place' that is going to emit certain frequencies.

OR....to contain certain frequencies like those mosques do....

So...I think you're onto something there Kerry....follow these clues. Trump is building a data center under that ballroom.

Now...for the QFS letters that are being sent out right now. They want you to go to the 'redemption centers' to get your biodata and of course signing an NDA and then you get your Universal wallet for your Nesara/gesara checks you suppose to get after that. What will they use supposedly? Crypto supposedly backed by gold, so where is the crypto fort knox? Crypto is run by the agencies and it's going to be the system of the beast for lack of a better word but the A.I. God they want to install. I'm not giving my biodata to anyone or anything that is going to give me money to be in the 'new slave system'.

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Frequency and Light Healing's avatar
Frequency and Light Healing
2d

I believe you are right Kerry. In fact very little that I’m seeing conforms to the idea of moving into a higher dimensional reality, such as 5D or 7D. When I hear about concepts such as Spaceforce to protect us, the idea that we will be given a quantum financial system that relies upon us giving our DNA to be kept on some database (X Money) to prevent cyber crime. What sort of 5D reality is this? It isn’t, it’s just an extension of the 3D system we have now, possibly tweaked with a few improvements.. When you say we need to have duality, I’ve recently dropped into the Consciousness that says we don’t. That duality reinforces the belief that we are separate and apart from Source/God/Monad, when we are not. All ills come to us this way. Looking at the Biblical interpretation of Eve eating from the tree of the knowledge of Good and Evil, symbolically representing our shift into duality, I can’t help thinking that when we are told she was tricked into this, that this is a message. Though I don’t believe the Serpent was to blame, after all it gave us the amazing Kundalini energy, which I released over 40 years ago, and have never had a day of depression since, or need for love from outside of me.. Keep asking the questions Kerry 🙏💖🐉

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