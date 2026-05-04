The descriptions of the Golden Dome as they call it centered in Mt. Hayes in Alaska but also spanning Greenland and possibly beyond to the circumference of the Earth extending out beyond to as far as the moon. Supposedly impenetrable all pervasive using ‘free energy’ and accessing all high tech, human tech, your mind, your thoughts, your intentions and then the pathways you use to accomplish goals and travel physical and mental on the planet supposely to render your actions ineffective and useless to the greater whole which dominates its intentions and control grid. But is it really all that? What about how it interacts with resistance of any kind. Can it really dominate humanity through waves of what might scalar waves bathing all individual thought and creativity limited and making it unoriginal. It’s range supposedly extending out from the Earth like a kind of borg consciousness that knows no limit to a point. How does it deal with stargates and wormholes that burrow through it out beyond this firmament it has established as its perimeter. And what about transversing dimensions (which may be unlimited) and then densities. Where it can be helpful to view dimensions as horizontal and densities as vertical which works visually to a point. What we are seeing where people don’t “believe” in space anymore. And where it can control all perception of time as well. This is detrimental to human kind. What they think it is doing is rendering actions counter to the matrix ineffectual but at the same time it is limiting (or attempting to curtail human imagination in the process. This is why Venezuela resistance has crumbled overnight. And it is in the process of rendering Iranian resistance to the whole useless.

The idea that it is “helping to facilitate ascension” is a false one. It may be providing a road to what appears as ascension but is just another false facade of calmness, serenity like a drug and a form of mass hypnosis. Extremely dangerous and limiting human potential. When you eliminate all evil or discension you also limit all good or access to the real God or Oneness that cannot be contained. Think of it as a container within what is a larger container… A series of containers… that limit the REACH of intelligence and imagination as well as the ability to take action to change the whole. This is a cage within a cage. Ultimately it would create the death of the experiment. It may look like freedom at first but eventually simply be a kind of DYSON SPHERE of containment.

This reminds me of the Arthur C. Clarke novel CHILDHOOD’S END. Ultimately everything new ever invented or brought forth out of the imagination of man looks like a threat to the system. And this so-called Golden Dome is a massive deception and cage like limit to true expansion. In the end it attempts to replace God with its own illusionary God and deceives even itself.

The wonderous quality of growth and limitless imagination of God cannot be limited. Good and it’s opposite must exist to allow for growth and inspiration or surprise is God.. and that which cannot be controlled. Containment is always a prison in the end.

Do not be deceived there is nothing Godlike about this so-called Golden Dome. And because time and space is limitless and what we call the Creator or God is limitless when it locks the doors on human freedom it creates a prison that can only lead to entrophy.

..”Entropy is a measure of a system's thermal energy per unit temperature that is unavailable for doing useful work, commonly interpreted as the degree of disorder, randomness, or uncertainty in a system. It represents the tendency of systems to move toward a state of higher disorder and equilibrium, often described by the second law of thermodynamics. [1, 2, 3, 4

Is entrophy misread as death or dormancy (only a temporary state because death does not exist) therefore it leads to chaos which is God.

There is a danger in creating our own Dyson Sphere while traveling through space which is that what is outside the sphere becomes imperceptible to those inside the sphere. So they exist in a kind of fish bowl which becomes deaf, dumb and blind to what is outside in the outer limits.

Lastly, the deception of calling this “golden dome” a “missile defense system” should be noted. When the “enemy” can use the invisible to penetrate the walls or defenses of the enemy with quantum AI …AI which is not limited by the quantum then things like missiles are the least of its worries.

Where this gets twisted like a torsion field is when the limits of space go from outer to inner. Where the limits are an illusion like a fence the mind can endlessly climb.

THE AI EXPLANATION:

Salvatore Cezar Pais is an aerospace engineer known for filing “UFO-like” patents for the U.S. Navy (NAWCAD) that utilize the “Pais Effect”—the controlled motion of electrically charged matter to generate extreme electromagnetic energy fluxes. His patents include a plasma fusion reactor, a high-frequency gravitational wave generator, and a craft capable of superior maneuvering, described by some as “golden dome” or “spy-tech” concepts designed for future technology dominance. [1, 2, 3, 4]

The “Pais Effect”: Pais claims his inventions rely on utilizing accelerated vibration/spin of electrically charged matter to reach the Schwinger limit, a boundary where high-energy density plasma can alter vacuum properties. [1]

“UFO” Patents: These include a “Craft Using an Inertial Mass Reduction Device,” a “Plasma Compression Fusion Device,” and a “High-Frequency Gravitational Wave Generator,” which are often described as capable of accelerating to high speeds in all mediums. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Controversy and Status: Despite a The War Zone article detailing that Pais stands by his work, these technologies have not been scientifically validated or successfully tested. The Naval Air Warfare Center found no proof of the effect, leading to theories that the patents are a disinformation campaign, a “hedging” strategy against competitors, or a “black budget” endeavor. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Background: Dr. Pais worked for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) and later for the U.S. Space Force. [1, 2]

Wait—Is This the Right “Golden Dome”?

While the search results for “Salvatore Pais” focus on his Navy inventions, note that a separate, non-technical “Golden Dome“ meditation structure exists in Arizona, which is not associated with his work. [1, 2]

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