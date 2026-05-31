KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

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Jacqueline J. Jarvis's avatar
Jacqueline J. Jarvis
3dEdited

I'm actually relieved reading this. I try to explain that, but you can't explain things to people. They don't realize what they're saying when they say the "blood of Jesus." They don't realize the blood of a sacrifice symbolizes the darkest of power. Yeah, of course it works because they're tapping into obscure power. But they can't feel energy, so they don't know if it's good or bad. Any sacrifice of a living being comes from the darkness, but they justify it. They never questioned themselves as to why they were justifying it. When I was 12 years old, I was reading the bible because I was forced to do it. And I was interpreting the mass butchering of children and animals as complete horror. The crucifixion of Jesus during Easter, as I was sat down to watch, literally traumatized me for the rest of my life. Anything that does that to you is NOT of the light. So thank you for this article, hope it sheds light on those who do not see. Just adding to it that people with more reptilian DNA, the way I see it, Will eat animal sacrifice meat. So if you notice, almost all Christians are meat eaters.

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John Visher's avatar
John Visher
3d

Christ is an emanation of the Monad. He took on the form of man, but he was all spirit. The miracle was not his resurrection, but that he could walk the earth and be seen and felt as a man when he was pure eternal soul.

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