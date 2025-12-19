THE BIDEN AUTOPEN CONSPIRACY
You Can’t Blame it All on a Dead Man!
BEYOND the murder of JFK, the bombing of Pearl Harbor and countless other conspiracies perpetrated on the American people, the BIDEN AUTOPEN : INVASION AND TAKE OVER OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE TRUMP - SECRET WHITE HAT BATTLE to take back control is the greatest story never told…
REGARDING THE AUTOPEN AND DEATH OF BIDEN. How is the Trump administration and the military White Hats going to handle real questions over WHO was operating the FAKE BIDENS for 4 years? This constitutes a massive conspiracy to deceive the American people as you know. Someone has to come forward to reveal the real deception involved in not just the ACT OF WAR carried out by Venezuela (no doubt as the handmaiden of CHINA, Cuba, Canada, Italy, Germany, MI6 and more). The American people have a right to know not simply was the 2020 election STOLEN but we were invaded as an act of war and the strange COVERUP of that fact which allowed for the FAKE BIDEN AUTOPEN to be operated allowing for MILLIONS OF MILITARY AGED MEN AND WOMEN TO CROSS OUR BORDERS DURING THOSE 4 YEARS. You can’t blame it all on a dead man!
THE SCOPE OF THE CONSPIRACY GOES BEYOND THIS REPORT!
https://oversight.house.gov/landing/the-biden-autopen-presidency/
TO BE CONTINUED…
I agree Kerry, but what happened to the story that the Q team spewed that Trump was in control the whole time Biden was president? Remember that? So how did they autopen stuff which cost Americans millions shipping all those illegals in, then Trump gets in and Americans have to pay to get them out. It's constant drama.
Trump is behaving exactly as his handlers instruct him, Epstein is still alive and the whole Israel and BS we are watching on TV and the Charlie Kirk false flag crap, and this is just 'OK' with the white hats cuz they gotta get everyone upset and fighting with each other yet claiming they are trying to avoid civil war...just be patient and we'll expose it all...cuz we're heros and we will be in charge now.
Please stop using this worn-out cliche CONSPIRACY / CONSPIRACY THEORY, created by the CIA to make normal critical thinking and questioning the official narrative as a pejorative.