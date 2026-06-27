KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

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Thank Your Muse's avatar
Thank Your Muse
21h

What is the photo that appears to be taken in perhaps Antarctica that shows a castle buried half way in snow....where is this photo taken or video I should say, and what is it showing? It's very interesting and wondered if Oliver Tree, the guy whose name I never heard before the other day when his helicopter crashed because of his documentary on Antarctica and he was a musician that knew some celebrities and admitted on camera they weren't exactly human. So you don't say what that photo or video is from...it's squeezed in after the mention of 3I/Atlas.

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Nessun Dorma's avatar
Nessun Dorma
1d

Excellent (of course it's Kerry!)

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