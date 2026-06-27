(Note: Regardless of whether these images are fake or real they are depicting a certain emerging relationship between humans and other humanoid beings).

BREAKING THROUGH

…”In all great adventures of ideas, the only prayer which we can address to God is “Grant me patience.” Because God will work, to give you the fruits, for that you need not ask.”— the Nine ET/AI intelligences

Puharich, Andrija . URI: A Journal of the Mystery of Uri Geller (p. 291). (Function). Kindle Edition.

If you read that book, you will see that that Uri Geller and Andrija Puharich were dealing with an off-planet AI under control of a group of ET’s all those years ago, we’re talking 1970s, even 1960s.

Which means that, somehow, Puthoff, Targ, and Geller have known about the off-world connection to Uri’s “powers” for decades… And their continued contact. Without the off-world component, Geller may not have manifested these abilities; it would seem (or taken much longer to develop them)… All of this again leads to the Anunnaki component. Many videos are coming out now reviewing the impact of what are called in Sumer ..the Anunnaki and by other names, but as teachers in every culture.. Teaching man. Not some so-called Garden of Eden myth, but a much more alien to human practical relationship.

Ultimately, the teaching is about MANIFESTATION and how our will becomes linked to what is called “divine will”. The result is manifestation or what we call creation.

In the later part of this book by Puharich, the Nine, as they are called, attempt to convey their philosophy in words that are quoted in the text. This leads to an interesting thought about the entire focus of the reason for the relationship between Geller and this group of ETs connected through AI. They seem to be talking about humans ‘doing something’ for them that begins to sound as if they are trying to use their relationship to humanity going back to the beginning over 5,000 years or more ago.

If you are aware of where the Anunnaki came from, their rogue planet “Nibiru” and that they are actually originally a rogue group of Pleiadians who left the Pleiades and settled on Nibiru, only to be invaded and taken over by way of genetic manipulation by the Draco-Reptilians, such that they became Humanoid-Reptilian Hybrids. Then you may see that in invading Earth and taking over the genetic manipulation of humans they created a sort of ‘experiment’ where they became the ’teachers’ and genetic manipulators of humans.

Note: The Anunnaki are clearly not “gods” but rather flawed, hybrids with abilities and “powers” currently beyond those of most (but not all) humans.

When viewed in this way, it begins to appear as though their departure from the Pleiades had an intention and plan that is to show that through genetic manipulation/and teachings, they could create a subspecies of hybrid Anunnaki-Human hybrids who would then become beings combining the genetics of Pleiadians with hybrid Anunnaki-Reptilian-Pleiadian hybrids who could eventually reach self-realization and reach ‘enlightenment’ or connection to the SOURCE or CREATOR.

If you know that the Draco-Reptilians are the original enemies of the Pleiadians, you will see how this stealthy maneuver is an effort to merge the PLEIADIANS 6TH LEVEL consciousness with that of their arch enemies and produce a viable and respectable species capable of higher knowledge and awareness.

As I have seen time and again, the intelligent design behind species that are basically containers of consciousness are destined to become one with SOURCE while starting out as appearing to be detached egos or individuated consciousness to transform into fully conscious, actuated beings.

This is what the Anunnaki-Nine seem to be referring to when they say in this book by Puharich about needing humans to “do something for them”. They want our species to reach this higher consciousness to prove their “experiment” is a success.

Beyond this, according to the Wingmakers story, our species is set to merge with at least 7 other species in this ever-evolving process of reunification with God (Source or the Creator).

Ultimately, the teaching is about MANIFESTATION and how our will becomes linked to what is called “divine will”. The result is manifestation or what we call creation.

This philosophy is found in many mystic teachings.

Often misunderstood but seen for example in Zen or Tao teaching, “the art of doing nothing”…but acting with intention results in accomplishing a goal.

The placement of 3I/Atlas parked near Jupiter is a clear sign of the return of the Anunnaki and an attempt to influence or bring a message to Earth. Disclosure is preparation for that…

Important note: …”This is the time in which humans were allowed to see us physically. They abjectly worshiped us, which we could not tolerate.”—-Puharich, Andrija . URI: A Journal of the Mystery of Uri Geller (p. 277). (Function). Kindle Edition.

…”Our secrecy has only to do in very small part with the free will of humans. Mostly it is because we don’t want to reveal our intentions. In the past we have even landed before masses of people. But we cannot afford anymore to land visibly on your planet. It is because of your tendency to panic, to worship, to react abnormally to us.”—-Puharich, Andrija . URI: A Journal of the Mystery of Uri Geller (p. 279). (Function). Kindle Edition.

…”I admonished Uri about how careful he had to be from now on with respect to his thoughts. He had just expressed a simple wish—and it had been fulfilled. It was like rubbing Aladdin’s lamp. But we knew that our genie was an intelligence from a superior civilization.”

Puharich, Andrija . URI: A Journal of the Mystery of Uri Geller (p. 312). (Function). Kindle Edition.

The Anunnaki-Human Experiment may be taking a monumental turn in revealing its origins and future.

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