KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

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Bob Ellard's avatar
Bob Ellard
3d

The Coup d'etat. Thank you Miss Kerry. Between the eyes on Juan and his merry men is exactly where your frustrations should be placed. They are as secretive and as dark as those they pretend to fight. Until they shut up and put up and openly engage with the enemy, then they should be considered another enemy to mankind.

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NAHLS's avatar
NAHLS
3dEdited

Kerry when you said: "and yet if I understand it correctly no changes to the voting system (or voter rolls) have taken place"… you are incorrect ! You obviously have not been paying any attention to DJT Executive Orders, Supreme Court Rulings, and Organizations who have been working to remove dead people and non existent persons as well as non citizens from the Voter Rolls, well you may be excused I suppose because you have been so preoccupied with your own projects and your own self importance, you could not have possibly known or discovered the truth you have never known... the Lord has already told Julie Green that the Mid Terms are going to be a big Red Wave that sweeps across the Country; the Dems are dead ! They will not win anything ! And her delivered prophecies are all coming true, Kerry ! The Democratic Party is coming unraveled, they are at each others throats because they know they have totally failed in their secret plans to take over the country; to kill Trump; to set up the whole world the way they wanted it to be, so they could Rule over everyone, and feel powerful and so special, better than everyone else in the universe ! This is why there are at least 2 movements to start new Political Parties in the USA now, because it is known the Dems are coming to their end very soon ! Review the prophecies in the last 3-4 years that the Lord gave to Julie Green Ministries ! The "Lord" stated point blank he is changing all the Governments in this world ! And I know exactly why ! He also said he is doing the unprecedented something he has never done before ! And I know why ! You can contact me at TheBlueWorld99999@Protonmail.com

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