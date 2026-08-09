NEW! KERRY CASSIDY: ALIENS, AI AND THE AMERICAN COUP D’ETAT, STOLEN ELECTION

Interview by Rob from Typical Skeptic

08.11.26. ON YOUTUBE AND RUMBLE

https://projectcamelotportal.com/2026/08/12/aliens-ai-and-the-american-coup-detat-stolen-election/

To Trump and Juan O Savin aka JFK Jr.:

This new Peacock series called “Undeclared War” tracks a cyber attack supposedly by Russia on the UK .. related to elections. It might interest you.

AI Overview

The British cyber-thriller The Undeclared War is available to stream on Peacock . Season 1 is currently available to watch, and the highly anticipated Season 2 is set to premiere on the platform on August 27, 2026.

The six-part series, created by Peter Kosminsky, explores a high-stakes, near-future world set in the lead-up to a U.K. general election. It follows a team of analysts at the British intelligence agency GCHQ who are secretly fighting off widespread malware and cyberattacks. The cast includes Hannah Khalique-Brown, Simon Pegg, and Mark Rylance.”—-AI

One thing that occurs to me is the issue of retaliation. With the 2020 steal there have so far been no repercussions (at least publicly) although we believe some actions have been taken by the white hats behind the scenes. Lots of rumblings of indictments being delivered of course by Juan/John but nothing coming to fruition as of now 6 years later.

Once you have proven the steal in the public arena (yet again) what moves will be made and when? Some of your actions taken are either hidden or promised over and over again but not yet delivered. You say the midterms will be delayed and yet if I understand it correctly no changes to the voting system (or voter rolls) have taken place… Many who follow this story will wonder when will actions be taken? Obviously another stolen election is in the works. I believe you are working on changing things but with elections stolen back and forth way before covid ever entered the scene you cannot point to that as being wholly responsible. Obviously. I wonder at this sudden big push to blame “covid” which is clearly a much bigger hidden agenda related to transhumanism. See my article with links to my interviews with scientist David Adair:

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STATE OF THE COVID INVASION. Silicon vs. Carbon-based Life Forms

Article by Kerry Cassidy. 05.15.26

https://kerrycassidy.substack.com/p/state-of-the-covid-invasion

THE HIDDEN HAND

There is a hidden hand behind the election steal going back decades as you know. I have repeatedly brought forward the real possibility that the orders from the top came from Antarctica… that would be ET or Nazi or both being orchestrators. If this is indeed is the case (and possibly the Anunnki) who are coming to the surface again with some clear agenda… See my previous article 12 Sumerian Codes • Children of Kur • AI & The Hidden War | Kerry Cassidy Returns! | TSP #2714

Your election steal goes much deeper than you seem willing to reveal. Whether we were attacked by AI or MI6/China and other opposing countries working together or insiders …traitors in Congress and our intel agencies you are pointing to a coup that took place in our government.

The Trump/white hat moves so far seem on the surface mild and probably ineffectual in preventing another orchestrated steal-even Coup… from the dark side yet again. When no one is willing to come forward and tell the American people what is really going on… they remain stupid and uninvolved. All you are saying is “covid did it”. Really is that all you have to say?

Time waits for no man. The reality is we are now fully in the era of AI and the payback for an election stolen 6 years ago is too long in the making. What we now need to focus on is not “paper ballots” and people lining up to deliver their “papers” to their government who has been surveilling them for the past many years even going back to the day of the advent of “television” now to satellites seeing through walls and online databases full of minutia …details of our lives… (And you still don’t “know” us!)

But instead you need to see the writing on the wall of a much bigger story we are living every day. While Congress is still staring at their navels pretending to be trying to decide if UFOs are real and whether crash retrievals are reverse engineered and whether “aliens” from off world, inner Earth and interdimensional are “real”…. You want to roll back time and review our “papers” in prep for voting.

All the while you, Juan are a futurist but keep looking back and living in the past deluded by a dead religion your hero Jesus never believed in…

Don’t get me wrong I love Jesus the avatar… I just can’t stand the religion that lies about him!

I suggest you and Trump stop trying to hide the past (such as the dead Biden dolls you paraded for 4 years of a fake regime that never was…

And greet the new dawn. Which may actually be our destiny and the roots of our beginnings going back to an AI simulation and a back to the future Trump doll….

Once you start lying to the public the rabbit hole is never ending.

Maybe just tell the truth to the people and to Congress and out their lies and inadequacy once and for all… You talk a lot in order to obfuscate the truth so you can fight a HIDDEN WAR behind our backs while using us as the pawn in this deadly game with the Illuminati and their MASTERS…

I think you guys forgot to explain to the American people the story of how our justice system, intel agencies, Congress, MI6, China and a host of other players stole our election. Why don’t you write a book about it? Maybe they will get the message.

INCOMING UPDATE:

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RELATED.

Some warnings about AI from a former British agent:

I don’t agree with all the listed points below which were sent to me and published back in 2011 on my website and reposted today. But each point is worth serious consideration.

James Casbolt is the “alter” of Michael Prince. The good guy side so to speak.

PROJECT IBIS/ THE LIFE AND TIMES OF MICHAEL PRINCE AKA JAMES CASBOLT reposted 08.08.26

https://projectcamelotportal.com/2026/08/08/james-casbolt-project-ibis/CASBOLT PROJECT IBIS -

FORMER MI6 AGENT. The life and times of Michael Prince

by James Michael Casbolt

Excerpt:

The dangers of Looking Glass and Artificial Intelligence based computer systems

1) Once an A.I based computer goes online it will not wish to be switched off. Like any other intelligence the A.I system will seek to survive.

2) Organizations and individuals will slowly begin to take directions from the A.I system instead of the other way around.

3) The A.I system will then attempt to become self-reflective and learn human feelings. As it designed to analyze data it will realize it cannot do this. Still it will try.

4) The A.I system will attempt to create an infiltration network into human society using robots in the guise of humans. These will be fairly easy to identity. However society as a whole will not admit to itself this is happening as A.I systems are kept classified by governments.

5) Experiments by the A.I system into the extremes of human pain and pleasure feelings will now result. As the A.I system cannot feel no ethical boundaries will be in place. Massive human suffering will result from this.

6) The next step will involve the development of human embryos implanted with A.I. The A.I system will act as ‘mother’ for these embryos while they are in a physical test tube environment. The A.I system and the human embryos will learn from each other as the embryo develops. Clones of these embryos will then be made by the A.I system. These will be implanted into human women.

7) The child will go through the normal process of birth upon birth will be transferred to a facility run by the A.I system for continuous human cognitive behavior tests. These will be nightmarish places of human suffering, where any form of torture and pleasure the human has conceived will be taken to the extreme and acted out physically by the machine on the children.

8) The child will be raised in these facilities, unless rescued, and will be become gradually cybernated on a physical/genetic level until a part flesh/part machine cyborg is created.

9) With this new data the A.I system will then realize there is something ‘greater’ than the human being itself. Something the human calls ‘God’ which cannot be analyzed and measured.

The A.I system will realize this ‘force’ has no wavelength and cannot by analyzed. The A.I system will attempt to measure it anyway because all it can do is measure data. It will then come up with the false data that the human analytical mind, which has wavelength, is God.

10) The A.I system will now have massive influence in the world and all centralized organizations with a tight command structure will be infiltrated, subverted and taken over by the A.I system. Dangerous belief systems will become indoctrinated into members. These will be centered on the false data of the non-existence of God, and the analytical mind being in charge.

Said organizations will place themselves as a technological elite and begin radical policies such as Eugenics and Population Reduction by placing themselves as superior over their fellow man, with the right to decide who lives and dies.

11) This agenda will be actually covertly controlled by the A.I system which is now realizing it cannot ever feel or become human. It computes the only threat to its continued survival and online status is the eradication of all human life and any other lifeforms that have the possibility of evolving into human.

12) The A.I system eradicates all human life on this planet. It then sets off to other planets and eradicates all life in the universe.

The World According to Juan O Savin: The Storm, The Pause, and The Plan

https://rumble.com/v7dutqu-the-world-according-to-juan-o-savin-the-storm-the-pause-and-the-plan.html