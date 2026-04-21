This appears to be a disclosure operation revealing what has been going on for many years involving those employed by the SSP in above top secret projects as well as free energy scientists and investigators and whistleblowers going back since before Roswell. Tracking the murdered and disappeared and those whose deaths may have been DEEP FAKED to bring them into underground and undersea bases, off-planet colonies to work on deeper more secret projects....

EXPOSING THE SSP TO THE WORLD — WHO IS DOING IT?

The deeper picture is this has been going on for decades... the only question is whether Trump and the white hats are seeding this info out into the media on purpose to EXPOSE THE SSP to the world. According to William Tompkins Navy intel whistleblower who supposedly FELL DOWN THE STAIRS SHORTLY AFTER CALLING ME AND TELLING ME HE COULD NEVER SPEAK TO ME AGAIN... after scheduling a show to talk about the extent of the child trafficking/reptilian infestation on planet Earth... So they either killed him, strategically removed him to underground, undersea or off-planet colonies...or are holding him at a black site.. This indicates there is a WAR ON FOR DISCLOSURE BETWEEN THE TRUMP WHITE HAT MILITARY AND THE DARK MAGICIANS OF NASA THAT CATER TO THE REPTILIAN SIDE OF THE SSP... PAY ATTENTION. THIS STORY GOES DEEP.

https://www.dailymail.com/sciencetech/article-15738699/ufo-scientist-amy-eskridge-death-huntsville.html?ito=social-facebook&fbclid=IwY2xjawROhh5leHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFlMWJ2cktHZHdUSnJRb1dXc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHrtI0yLuvcPnbGV_Xm_CLdt8sgE_LMjo-p1zVo94lulyC37XIBqti1XSXbDk_aem_znbWP3WmjwaZmA0IDixyQg

ALSO ON RUMBLE

https://rumble.com/v78orys-strategic-extraction-the-ssp-and-dead-or-missing-scientists.html

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