It’s been 6 years since the beginning of the release of the spike protein-nano graphene oxide release planet-wide. Prior to that our food, clothing, skies, ground water were all saturated for a. period of 10 years or more with this same conconction. The collateral damage or die-off rate has continued. I have no access to statistics or reports from those who survived and even those who possibly may have thrived as a result of this ‘experiment’. Our military SSP does no doubt. I think enough time has passed where there may be substantial signs of what this planned invasionary assault on humans. No one is reporting to us about this. David Adair clearly said the concoction shot into the arms of the humans would graducally turn them (if they survived) into silicon vs. carbon based life forms. So where is the state of the experiment or invasion of our bodies at? Are some humans acting differently? Performing differently? Some we know are still dying but some are living. How many are thriving? Someone knows the answer to these questions....

CYRUS PARSA who was murdered knew that the Covid ‘experiment’ was part of an invasion-takeover plan in part orchestrated by the Greys who gave our scientists in Ft Detrick the formula.

We need to be vigilant in examining the continued effects of the Covid attack.

So far the White hats and Trump are saying NOTHING.

LET’S DEMAND ANSWERS.

SOMEONE KNOWS.

ARE SOME OF US BECOMING BIGGER BETTER STRONGER? SMARTER? DO YOU WANT TO KNOW?

Update:

This move to infect the entire human race was clearly a military decision made with the future in mind. At this point those of us still alive contain enough nano graphene oxide to have made something of a transition to becoming Homo Borg Genesis (a legal term). What they wanted is a race of passive super soldiers. What they have are likely becoming some version of super soldier but passive we are not. Wake up people and face reality.

This means the coming AI/Android is a reality. This is a decision that must have been made within the SSP (Secret Space Program) in collusion with certain alien races.

It doesn’t matter whether you like it or not. It’s done. And since probably a majority of the human race took the jab the rest of us became infected.

Now what are you going to do about it. Frankly I don’t think it’s reversible. I also don’t think the nano graphene oxide in our environment on Earth has ceased. Instead it has increased.

Did you ever wonder what Pleiadian bodies were made of? They aren’t carbon.

Possibly this is where the plan came from. Are they synths? Androids. Or what?

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