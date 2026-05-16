KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

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Thank Your Muse's avatar
Thank Your Muse
2d

Those jabs weren't about making us all super soldiers, yes, we know they have their super soldiers, but the mass jabbing of the world was about transhumanism, to augment us all for their IOT medical internet of things, and the WBAN of how they can access you and remote control you without this technology already with their Mac IDs, they don't need the augmenting but they want to do it and make their c40 smart cities where they will be able to directly leach our cells from us for their life extension. This is about a bunch of break away civilization of these billionaires that couldn't get rid of us via CONvid, so now what they gonna do. It's not necessary but surely here in the US they'll tell you that you have to wear these devices to get your benefits, or take this jab to have your 'universal income' or nesara/gesara which those QFS letters state they want your DNA and you have to sign an NDA.

They already have a digital twin they can control via their computers and the electronic prescriptions they are already have for their teleheath. The golden dome will be part of that system. The social credit score....Black Mirror. They want to augment us, and have their terminator robots...it's Blade runner or hunger games...take your pick.

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Dana Sauder's avatar
Dana Sauder
2d

I'm still pissed off that trump did "warp speed" and is now in office for round two of this fake hoax real killer bullshite. I heard he works for rockafella, which explains the support of big pharma and the vaccine agenda. It's all adding up to real betrayal by every pos in government.

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