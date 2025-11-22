THE TINA PETERS CASE IS FEDERAL NOT STATE… IT WAS OVER THE VOTING MACHINES AND THE FEDERAL 2020 ELECTION ELECTION RESULTS. Therefore as Jack Smith said TRUMP can pardon Tina Peters right now.

For what it’s worth, I would fight on the side of the white hats and Trump… even today when they are so fucking compromised…from within. For more on that see the video linked below… the Generals.

I have one question for everyone… WHY ISN’T TINA PETERS FREE TODAY? That tells you all you need to know. Sabotage. The compromised DOJ and Congress and Deep State.

COLORADO IS WORKING FOR THE SECRET SPACE PROGRAM… So is California.. these are hot beds of secrecy and ET occupation. This is why there is a hidden battle between the good WHITE HATS AND TRUMP ON ONE SIDE AND THE NAZI REPTILIAN RUN SSP ON THE OTHER. This is what we are witnessing.

I called the White House and told the woman who answered to tell TRUMP TO FREE TINA PETERS NOW… the woman first said “they are working on it”. Then she said “it’s a COLORADO CASE”. And I said NO IT ISN’T IT’S A FEDERAL CASE AND JACK SMITH TOLD THE PRESS that fact provided a way to get her PARDONED BY TRUMP. She said no it isn’t it’s a Colorado case. So even their workers don’t know the truth.

As of October 2024:

Tina Peters, former Mesa County clerk, sentenced to 9 years in prison over voting systems breach

Judge called her a ‘charlatan’ whose lies were well-documented.

https://coloradonewsline.com/2024/10/03/tina-peters-former-mesa-county-clerk-sentenced-to-9-years-in-prison-over-voting-systems-breach/

She was accused with regard to the 2020 ELECTION RESULTS

BUT if you read above ANY LAWYER INCLUDING JUAN CAN SEE IT IS A FEDERAL ELECTION AND THEREFORE A FEDERAL CASE.

Quote from article linked above: “…In a statement, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said Peters had been held accountable for “her dangerous attempts to break into her own election equipment to prove (former President Donald) Trump’s ‘Big Lie.’””

That proves what she was dealing with was Federal Election results.

THE FACT IS that Juan and the White Hat military and Trump have all the proof they need to show the 2020 election was stolen.

THEREFORE SOMETHING IS WRONG WITH THE WHITE HOUSE AND TRUMP for not taking control of her case and overturning it.

We are now dealing with a DEEP STATE/ SSP WAR FROM WITHIN THE MILITARY/MEDIA INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX.

The PALISADES FIRE IN THE HOLLYWOOD HILLS AND MALIBU AREA WAS A DEEP STATE OPERATION with DEW (Directed Energy Weapons) used by the SSP from Area 51. This much was stated clearly by Juan O Savin on the public record.

Some people think the white hats were also involved because they wanted to get rid of the DRACO-REPTILIAN-GREY TUNNELS AND BASE UNDER THE GETTY. But if you study that area you will see that it was UNTOUCHED when the fires burned all around it.

This is a dirty hidden war that also involves the CHINESE, MI6 and various countries including Vatican, Italy, Venezuela (also in bed with China) Germany and others.

And now the Anunnaki in Israel have called in their ship (3I/ATLAS0 as a threat to the White Hat Space Force fleet.

The whole switch in the monetary system is also wrapped up in the outcome of this war… and it appears they are bringing in Android/AI troops to subdue the masses.. This is where we are heading.

Kerry Cassidy, Project Camelot

