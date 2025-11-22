KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Wold's avatar
Robert Wold
3d

My gratitude once more, Kerry, for providing a most cogent analysis on what's coming.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
jennifer dibley's avatar
jennifer dibley
3d

I heard at the time of the paradise fire that blue or white Nordic alien species was living quietly in that area and the people in the area kept their secret. I heard the Paradise fire was to wipe out the Nordics These alien races have been fighting with each other for eons and we are in middle and we will be collateral damage in their wars

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by KERRY CASSIDY
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 KERRY CASSIDY
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture