SPACE COMMAND THE SSP AND THE DEEP STATE OF COLORADO

…”BREAKING: President Trump has announced that U.S. Space Command headquarters will relocate from Colorado to Huntsville, Alabama, bringing over 300,000 new jobs and billions in investments, dubbing it “Rocket City.”

This is interesting and a number of things come to mind:

1. Colorado has proven to be under the control of the secret gov that runs the SSP, and this move may be a start to taking control back over our space program, but frankly, it may be more COSMETIC than real…time will tell.

2. The Tina Peters story is a case in point. Her imprisonment should have been reversed the day Trump got back in office. The fact that it wasn’t speaks volumes. Trump and the WH are not in charge. Regardless of the lawfare BS… if Trump wants to do something, he can do it in a heartbeat…

Even something not so in your face like having her wear a dog tag and be confined to home… she should have at least had the DEGREE OF FREEDOM PEDO EPSTEIN got after his first conviction… house arrest with benefits.

Why didn’t TRUMP MOVE MOUNTAINS to make this happen for her?

Ask yourself.

She was working for the white hats when she did her job checking the vote was legal.

SOMEONE SHOULD HAVE DEMANDED HER RELEASE AND GIVEN HER A MEDAL.

So unless the WH are using her to make an example of… in service to their clean up the VOTE agenda implicating the DEMS IN THEIR DEMON INSPIRED COMMUNIST TAKEOVER OF AMERICA….

SHE SHOULD HAVE BEEN FREED LONG AGO.

I think Trump and team are paying back the ENTIRE STATE OF COLORADO for this injustice by moving the JOBS… out of that state.

Colorado is so under control of the DEEP STATE / SECRET GOV /SSP REPTILIAN CONTINGENT IT MAKES CALIFORNIA LOOK REPUBLICAN…

Although the SSP HAS THEIR HANDS DEEP DOWN THEIR THROAT WITH A NAZI GOVERNOR, THEY CAN’T SEEM TO GET RID OF…

It’s time someone tells the truth about the way this WAR AGAINST THE DEEP STATE / SSP IS REALLY PLAYING OUT…

More to come…

Addendum #1:

We all know there are PRESIDENTIAL DOUBLES and most of the time it's not the REAL TRUMP IN PUBLIC...wthether he is in hiding or dead is a good question I'm sure we all ponder daily. However it is quite possible the White Hat military prefers to keep you in the DARK on that as it helps confuse the enemy. Not knowing that WE ALL KNOW... that the doubles as a rule are all several inches if not feet shorter than the real Trump is somewhat uh, uninformed.

Addendum #2: THE FOLLOWING EXPLAINS MORE ABOUT THE WAR WE ARE ALL FIGHTING (EVEN THOSE WHO ARE IN DENIAL) AND THE CONFUSION OVER WHO THE REAL ENEMY IS…

HOW I GOT KICKED OFF THE WHITE HAT TEAM

OR THE HYPOCRISY OF THE MAGA MOVEMENT

By Kerry Cassidy, Project Camelot

I am persona non grata because I talk about the power above the WH and push for disclosure, which they don’t want because it “distracts” people from voting LOL

Eyes on the ground so to speak.

The real issue as I say in my articles is they prefer to see a world where Trump and the WH are in “charge” but the reality is they are not… and they need to let people know who the real enemy is… for example it’s not the gov of Colorado no matter how fucked up he may be.

The REAL ENEMY is the Deep State Secret SSP and their rulers negative aliens.

That Greer would also prefer you not know.

Sadly the white hats prefer to keep the people in the dark to fight their little war while the big boys deal with the REAL PROBLEM in SECRET. After all it’s only our future at stake.

Needless to say I don’t agree with that type of thinking….

The “you can’t handle the truth’ kind of thinking that some subscribe to…

And others… supposedly “on mission’….

Hypocrisy.

In our ranks

