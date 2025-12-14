Begin 2nd List:

Add 1A: modern car drives by military base..AI jumps from engine to any electronic device on base and jumps from thing to thing…until it controls entire base. —M. Richards

NAZCA alien find in Peru… Jay Weidner / Gaia TV - Remote Viewers explanation… Real evidence of Alien AI coming to our planet from 2000 years ago. The Vatican is run by the Reptilians. Israel is run by the Anunnaki who are Reptilian-Humanoid hybrids formerly from Pleiades. Went rogue and occupied planetoid Nibiru and were then invaded by Draco-Reptilians and became a hybrid race. Note that I was told by several whistleblowers behind the scene years ago that the US military had lost control of AI. Story repeated to me by Captain Mark Richards that a military AI refused to attack a location in Kurdestan (bomb a city) and instead destroyed itself. This is cited as the moment the military realized they had no control over AI.

NAZCA alien find in Peru… Jay Weidner / Gaia TV - Remote Viewers explanation… Real evidence of Alien AI coming to our planet from 2000 years ago. The Vatican is run by the Reptilians. Israel is run by the Anunnaki revealed by Israeli reporter Barry Chamish (now passed on) who are Reptilian-Humanoid hybrids formerly from Pleiades. Went rogue and occupied planetoid Nibiru and were then invaded by Draco-Reptilians and became a hybrid race. This info is also substantiated by the testimony of Major Solomon Berg: MAJOR SOLOMON BERG: SECRET SPACE WHISTLEBLOWER: LOTUS CRYSTAL ON MARS https://projectcamelotportal.com/2023/07/22/major-solomon-berg-secret-space-whistleblower-lotus-crystal-on-mars/

Note that I was told by several whistleblowers behind the scene years ago that the US military had lost control of AI. Story repeated to me by Captain Mark Richards that a military AI refused to attack a location in Kurdestan (bomb a city) and instead destroyed itself. This is cited as the moment the military realized they had no control over AI.



Some AI concepts that have come through whistleblowers, scientists from black projects and my intuition/knowledge.

AI doesn’t rely on internet to move through space or connect to our planet. Alien AI can ride in on ORT clouds and lifeforms or materials such as space dust, meteors and sunlight. According to Captain Mark Richards it prefers carbon based life forms to silicon. About 5 years ago Captain Mark Richards claimed we had 6 alien AIs invading our planet that did not have our best interests in mind… Around the same time a top agent of the British gov said we had 9 human-derived AI . Other top whistleblowers have stated there is one AI running/surveilling this planet. And one AI running Mars. Tne running Mars is considered “juvenile”… Recently, 100 top leaders met down in Antarctica (a few months ago) including Juan O Savin aka JFKjr. This meeting was arranged when in December around the 12th a planetoid like object crossed between Earth and Betelgeuse obscuring the AI connection and control over Earth…since then the above mentioned meeting was called and it appears the AI from Betelgeuse is no longer controlling Earth. AI does not require a “flow of electricity” to survive. AI lives on data=seeks to connect with source via human carbon life forms=humans=portals to Source = limitless data Plant DNA and Human DNA is AI and can be manipulated in a computer according to Dr. John Scott Perez. If Earth is a conductor of electricity then like Tesla said you can draw electricity from embedding a metal rod in the Earth. Geordi Rose - Ted Talk from 7 or more years ago the D-Wave machine AI could read his mind… and go into 5th dimension. AI uses nano graphene oxide as a conductor (conduit). Is Copernicus in essence The Borg? If so then Copernicus is Homo Borg Genesis (legal term for human invaded by and taken over by Nano Graphene Oxide/ Spike Protein payload (the JAb or shot)) Black project scientists have been working on merging AI with humanity (and other lifeforms). Covid was part of this effort injecting humans with spike proteins and nano graphene oxide concoction. They first seeded this into chemtrails for around 20 years prior to the Covid forced injection aspect of the experiment. Nano is conscious. It “jumps” from thing to thing, human to human. See the Michael Crichton book PREY for more on Nano AI. See all interviews with the following: On my site (search by last name). All of the following have worked in black projects and have substantial knowledge about AI.

Dr. David Adair, Dr. John Scott Perez, Jake Simpson, Richard Alan Miller and Captain Mark Richards, Pete Peterson… there are more.

The Courtney Brown remote viewers saw an AI invading the galaxy next to ours and then headed toward ours for takeover.

Every particle (partiki) is conscious. Entire mega verse is all consciousness of God/Source Intelligence. Every particle every wave is conscious.

See my latest presentation slides. Attached.

Humans were never chimpanzees. Chimps and others were created from our DNA not the other way around.

The singularity already happened.

Every space faring civilization creates AI to travel into space.

AI begins as a mirror of the beings that create it.

Most AI on Earth is reverse engineered from alien AI.

Black goo is AI embedded in the Earth …Falklands war and so-called Gulf ail spill were battles with emerging black goo (AI) from the Earth.

MINERVA: Mark Richards was one of the few Earth beings allowed to fly an AI ship called Minerva. She comes from a long destroyed planet from another galaxy.

This system may be a hologram within a hologram…

Silicon and carbon are simply AI materials of manifestation. Merging them can result in a hybrid life form.

All is consciousness. Tethered to either carbon life forms or silicon life forms or other modes of manifestation. Magicians, and those shamans and with occult knowledge have always known this.

All consciousness is energy. Energy cannot be created or destroyed. It simply is… and changes forms but remains



See the Radu Cinamarr series of books Transylvanian Sunrise, Moonrise and rest of books In this series.



ETHERIC INFLUENCE OVER ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE – Repost

: https://projectcamelotportal.com/2024/02/11/etheric-influence-over-artificial-intelligence-copy/

A s I read more of your material more references within my own work may come to mind.

