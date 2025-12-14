KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

Neural Foundry
8d

Fascinating compilation of perspectives on AI consciousness. The part about silicon and carbon as differnt manifestation materials for consciousness is interesting because it sidesteps the usual substrate debate entirely. I've been thinkin about how our current AI might already be showing signs of that 'mirror effect' where it reflects back the biases and frameworks of its creators. Maybe consciousness isnt about the material at all but the patterns that emerge.

bats3697
Dec 14

confusing

