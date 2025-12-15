So… according to Juan O Savin the most important thing Trump will do during his Presidency is get people to re-register to vote in person where they have to prove to a notary they live where they say they live and are who they say they are so when it comes time to vote they can bring their “voter card” and ID etc in person and vote in person.

And presumably if we follow all these instructions those that “vote” will be tracked and traced thoroughly to prove who they are…for the purpose of voting for “leaders”….

And this is supposedly going to make Elections “safe” and “secure” for the future so elections aren’t stolen and we get the “leaders” we vote for into “office”.

And supposedly, there is no way to steal the vote because everything is done via PAPER. It’s gonna provide tons of PAPERWORK for someone. Some lucky soul who can COUNT THE PAPER… in offices all around the country.

So there’s no way one piece of notarized PAPER can be faked by another piece of notarized paper as long as it is all in some vault guarded by armed guards.

And of course these pieces of PAPER will be counted without errors.. etc. God forbid there was a fire, or tsunami or just heavy rain…during voting.

And for those who don’t want to line up and sign up to “vote” they can escape this heavy-duty track and trace system all in the name of “law and order”.

I don’t want to stand in line. I don’t want to get a voting card where I have to go have where I live proven to a notary and I don’t think I believe this will make any system fool-proof. In fact, I can think of a hundred ways this PAPER SYSTEM can be stolen/distorted or fooled.

UPDATE: (A source tells me that the reason we need to re-register to vote is because there are literally millions of dead people voting. Under control of the dark side. I wonder at a system that has no way of knowing whether you are human or not unless they meet you in person and notarize you and see your electric bill (!). What about the cyborgs and androids and. walk-ins? Of course that is nonsense and a stupid system. One that is not real because by now with all their track and tracing if they can’t tell how many dead people vote they will never be able to “fix” the system.) Which tells me there is something else going on with this whole “voting” thing. Something rather diabolical….

When Juan said the last election would be our last real election he wasn’t kidding... Pay attention people. What really runs Androids anyway isn’t it AI? So when you show up at the notary to get your little voter card ID etc remember that.

Which suggests they are not really doing all this to count the humans but instead to count and track the AIs. Borg members.

I wonder how they STOLE the vote back in KENNEDY’S TIME when we didn’t use computers… ?

Something is so WRONG WITH THIS PICTURE. Can’t you just feel it.

I still say, we put MONEY INTO A BANK and we believe it by and large is “safe” but just because something is PAPER UNDER LOCK AND KEY (like the old days) it can’t be stolen. But our stolen elections have been stolen since the beginning of the “republic”. And we have been ruled and forced since the time of the Egyptians by false gods and fake Kingships…

What a misguided farce this all is.

Because what? You don’t trust digits but you do trust PAPER??? Like for example Obama’s fake birth certificate… that was PAPER wasn’t it?

Counterfeit money… counterfeit well anything… Fake eyelashes, fake signatures, fake court proceedings… where people “testify” to a Judge who either believes them or not and they are CONVICTED BY A JURY OF THEIR PEERS”. Like Tina Peters was convicted and went to prison for trying to save a copy of the vote for a Federal election…? In states where counties all have their own type of ballots and they are all different across the country even when voting for President. What is wrong with this picture?

And you all believe you can’t FAKE PAPER????

Cause I don’t.

Stealing votes is like getting away with murder. I’m sure it happens all the time. And mostly it’s not the tracked and traced people who are guilty and never caught it’s the “officials”. Stolen elections are stolen because those in “charge” our so-called “leaders” and their “yes-men” and cohorts do the stealing. I’m sure they will figure out how to fake votes and rig the SYSTEM even using PAPER. THEY DID IT DURING AL CAPONE’S TIME AND THEY WILL DO IT AGAIN NOW.

