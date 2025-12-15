KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Brett Baker's avatar
Michael Brett Baker
7d

How about every President since JFK or possibly the peanut farmer have been Selected by House of Roth's & Rock owned Globalist Banking Cartels' & Denver Underground ArchCity HQ? , ALL of DC is B-Team Uni-Party following orders.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dorian Grey's avatar
Dorian Grey
7d

this is some more BS to setoff another 😒 distractive narrative 🙄 while not truly getting to the heart of the issue and or issues 🤔

we are still being lead around under false narratives pertaining to intergalactic visitation so it's really far fetched for me to think , they can or would come up with the best VOTING SYSTEM 🗳

but all chickens do come home to roost , there will truly come a time when ALL things shall and will be revealed no matter how hard they try to conceal it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 KERRY CASSIDY · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture