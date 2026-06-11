KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

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KERRY CASSIDY
3d

Thanks for listening! I wrote the lyrics years ago during Kundalini activation and after that... Other than Lethal Leopard Motion which is the first song I did and has another singer....I sing all the rest and then SUNO AI makes the MUSIC... Strangely, the very first song the AI seemed to get it and everything I was trying to convey in my lyrics! It is fun and easy to do.

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Simone
4d

Kerry, I listened and I love all of your songs! Fabulous and totally unexpected... a lovely creative surprise...and yes, I heard definitely heard you singing!!

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