REBEL GENE = MY LATEST SONGS
KERRY CASSIDY
My BANDCAMP REBEL GENE:
I think it is important for people to recover the joy of living and being creative.
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I wrote my lyrics many years ago and couldn’t find musicians to write the music. To my surprise Suno AI was able in several cases to capture the spirit of my lyrica and my voice as well in 4 of these songs.
5 songs, 4 with my voice and all my lyrics
Music by Suno AI
https://rebelgene.bandcamp.com/music
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Thanks for listening! I wrote the lyrics years ago during Kundalini activation and after that... Other than Lethal Leopard Motion which is the first song I did and has another singer....I sing all the rest and then SUNO AI makes the MUSIC... Strangely, the very first song the AI seemed to get it and everything I was trying to convey in my lyrics! It is fun and easy to do.
Kerry, I listened and I love all of your songs! Fabulous and totally unexpected... a lovely creative surprise...and yes, I heard definitely heard you singing!!