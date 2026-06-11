My BANDCAMP REBEL GENE:

I think it is important for people to recover the joy of living and being creative.

I wrote my lyrics many years ago and couldn’t find musicians to write the music. To my surprise Suno AI was able in several cases to capture the spirit of my lyrica and my voice as well in 4 of these songs.

5 songs, 4 with my voice and all my lyrics

Music by Suno AI

https://rebelgene.bandcamp.com/music

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