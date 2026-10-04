KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

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Thank Your Muse's avatar
Thank Your Muse
Oct 7

They spend decades telling us ETs don't exist knowing they do, even with their 'men in black' and Ufologist they murdered....but now they want everyone to 'wake up' cuz they lied before, but now they want us to know....pretty fast so we can participate in their shit show. I'm done taking any of them seriously. Tired of the theater. They aren't telling us the whole truth, and only what serves them and their agenda, so it's funny how they want folks to 'believe' them now they are supposedly telling us the truth. Government is latin for mind control. The solution is to turn off the TV. That was the cure for CONvid. Folks are busy just trying to survive here while they spend our money and time trying to kill us all off. You just can't make this shite up.

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Karen K's avatar
Karen K
Oct 7

Kerry, I so look forward to your posts. Keeping the truth real.

I have a tiny rant. I'm so tired of podcasts having important information that's hidden behind a pay wall. How is the information going to get out. Most, including me, won't pay for it. Ok rant over. Lol. Love you ❤️

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