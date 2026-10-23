KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

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John Scotto's avatar
John Scotto
6d

Kerry, people have had it with all this corruption and this so-called white hat operation supposedly fighting it. We are all in dire straits, inflation and these foreign wars are destroying the middle class. If what you say is true, they must just expose everything, pronto and immediately.

I’m sorry, but people are no longer buying into this podcast stuff. It’s now or never, if this corruption is not exposed in a big way in the next week or so, it will be game over. People are at their wits end, let’s hear the truth for once. The white hat operation, if it truly exists, the people leading it need to speak now or forever hold their peace.

People are fed up with all the lies, disinformation and propaganda. The aware and informed are becoming numb to any kind of information which is not backed up by meaningful action that follows and that they can clearly see.

“One word of truth outweighs the whole world.”

-Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn-

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Kipp's avatar
Kipp
5d

So tired of this hype

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