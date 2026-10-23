10.23.26

BY KERRY CASSIDY

PROJECT CAMELOT

PLEASE WATCH THIS VIDEO:

https://rumble.com/v7h5icq-juan-osavin-no-civil-war-we-the-people-need-to-unite-you-are-the-news-awake.html

MY STATEMENT

(Originally part of a chat and now reformatted for this article).

I wrote the following to some friends on a newsgroup and decided to publish it for everyone.

I have contacts who were there with John while he was speaking... They said behind the scenes others are saying the same thing I am saying... They agree with my assessment. Most states (the blue ones) have machines with Chinese or foreign parts! And they know they can cheat using them. So they refuse to replace them.

Even though Trump has stressed that no machines with Chinese or foreign parts should be used for this election. (correction: - “October 2026: Recent reporting says some Trump allies are urging him to ban electronic voting machines because of concerns about Chinese-made parts. However, those reports describe proposals and pressure on the administration, not a signed executive order imposing that ban.”

..”DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin issued a statement about foreign-made parts in voting machines — but no, he did not announce a blanket ban on machines containing Chinese or other foreign-made components.

The key document is an August 2026 letter from Mullin to the White House Transparency Task Force. In it, he warned that foreign-made components could create security vulnerabilities in U.S. voting systems. The letter discussed supply-chain risks; it did not itself prohibit the use of those machines.”—Just The News /Chat gpt

In addition, the efforts to force states to institute voter ID have also been ignored.

Chances are that the military will have to order MARTIAL LAW... to force them... and possibly go into the voting places and remove the faulty machines.

But this could cause a CIVIL WAR... which Juan and Trump don’t want.

Juan (as a lawyer) knows this is states claiming “states rights” which is exactly what happened back in the days of JFK when the SOUTH refused to stop segregation of people of color etc. During that time JFK being bold and gutsy, (along with Bobby his attorney general,) called in the MILITARY AND WENT INTO THE SOUTH TO FORCE THE STATES to allow ‘people of color’ to go to college, eat in restaurants, ride buses and not sit in the segregated seats... You may have heard of this.

But it is a critical juncture where just like NOW we could go to civil war over the idea of states rights. In the above video, Juan is saying that if the STATES REFUSE TO FOLLOW TRUMP’S ORDERS THEY WILL FORCE THEM BY INSTALLING MARTIAL LAW AND TROOPS ON THE STREETS AND REMOVE THE MACHINES.

Many people know that the WHITE HATS have acted in secret all this time... and the LEFT BLUE STATES HAVE ACTUALLY GONE MORE COMMUNIST THAN EVER...

YES this is known and obvious but the “insurrection act” goes even farther and I would say Trump won’t do that unless he has to because if you view the above video, you will see that Juan keeps talking about the PAST when Lincoln issued his insurrection proclamation we went into CIVIL WAR. They are concerned about that to this day.

We have Treason in the fact that our INTEL AGENCIES REFUSED TO GIVE JOHN RATCLIFFE THEIR REPORTS AFTER THE 2020 VOTE..(their assessments were not submitted until March 2021 after Biden was “inauguarated” but Radcliffe himself (the DNI) at the time GAVE HIS EVIDENCE THAT SAID CHINA HAD INFILTRATED AND STOLEN OUR ELECTION ALONG WITH MI6 (CITY OF LONDON)...”What Ratcliffe asserted: China’s efforts to influence the election were not fully and accurately represented in the majority assessment..”—The Washington Post

The fact is the White hats were unable to challenge this last time but it appears THEY CAN’T ESCAPE THIS TIME. EVERY TIME WE HAVE AN ELECTION IT GETS STOLEN. They have to stop it.

In essence every election is tantamount to A COUP in our government. Our country is SPLIT and for too long the white hats have been in DENIAL. They are trying to rule over a split public who are programmed and infiltrated by the ILLUMINATI COMMUNIST ONE WORLD ORDER advocates.

I have been saying this now for 6 years. It was obvious back then and some of our military AGREE BUT the average person can’t or won’t follow the convoluted story JUAN is telling (and yelling about). In that video he is stressing to the audience AT THE FLORIDA CONF that they need to go out and convince the people that the 2020 election was STOLEN.... But this is not gonna happen.

The COURTS REJECTED THE EVIDENCE BACK IN 2020 and wouldn’t even HEAR IT... Most of the country by and large accepts that!

However we know it was STOLEN.

MOST PEOPLE AND ESPECIALLY DEMOCRATS DO NOT. I am suggesting to Juan that he and Trump need to do the ONE THING THAT WILL SWAY EVEN THE DEMOCRATS OVER TO BELIEVING HIM AND TRUMP is if he removes his disguise and stands with TRUMP AS JFK JR. This will change the game.

But he is afraid the CABAL WILL RETALIATE and try to kill him or his family.

THAT IS WHY HE IS YELLING. He is fighting with himself over this.

The only other choice is to put troops in cites or LET THE STEAL HAPPEN YET AGAIN... and then try to see if the EVIDENCE THEY COLLECT will influence THE INTEL AGENCIES who, in essence went rogue in 2020, (delaying submission of their reports) and large numbers of Congress went rogue refusing to take the required 10 days to review the election results.. BOTH ARE GUILTY OF TREASON. (SEE the Brunson Case) because they did not TAKE 10 DAYS TO REVIEW THE FINDINGS OF THE VOTE AND THE INTEL AGENCIES DID NOT REPORT IN EITHER on time...

It appears that Juan believes if they cheat again and are able to get verification from the DNI that the agencies agree and if Congress does the 10 day review, and come to the conclusion that there is interference in the election (threatening national security such as voter machine fraud), that the cheat will be revealed.... That is their only chance. But the COURTS COULD EASILY REFUSE TO SEE THE EVIDENCE YET AGAIN ETC.

What the white hats are in denial over is whether the country is any different NOW than it was 6 years ago. And it’s not.

Because the TREASONOUS TRAITORS WHO DID NOT DO THEIR JOB IN 2020 are still in place. In fact it is arguably WORSE now. THE ELECTION WILL BE STOLEN... even if they replace the machines. Because the other side has many ways of cheating.

For example CALIFORNIA WILL STILL FAKE MAIL-IN BALLOTS ETC. Keep this in mind...

THE WHITE HATS want to win by making their MARGIN TOO BIG TO STEAL.

However that is not gonna happen. They refuse to see the truth.

But obviously in his recent speech JUAN/JOHN sees it...He sees we are on the brink.

TROOPs on our streets sends a clear message that TRUMP IS NOT IN CONTROL OF THE PEOPLE.

They are terrified that in SHOWING STRENGTH FROM THE MILITARY (which most MAGA PEOPLE believe they should have DONE 6 YEARS AGO) that will create the basis for CIVIL WAR.

WE ARE AT THIS JUNCTURE.

Again that is WHY JOHN JOHN COMING FORWARD could turn the tide without VIOLENCE OR INSURRECTION ETC

I believe, behind the scenes, John is running things. He is, according to a key source “ABOVE THE RANK OF GENERAL.” He was VP DURING THE FAKE BIDEN YEARS during COG (Continuity of Government) under Trump. And arguably is still VP.

He is the KEY to all of this.

This is a time for JOHN to come into is own and tell the world.

The whole world will be behind him if he comes forward and TELLS WHAT REALLY HAPPENED WITH THE ASSASSINATION OF JFK AND STANDS BY HIS FATHER’S LEGACY, WHICH HE MUST DO AND IS DOING.

BUT HE CAN’T REMAIN IN SECRET.

THE PEOPLE will believe him if he talks about the STOLEN 2020 ELECTION. And calls for all AMERICANS TO REALIZE WE HAD A COUP... that China and MI6 and city of London, Venezuela, Cuba, Italy, the Vatican etc etc were all involved. Their objective was to TAKE DOWN THE U.S. The DARK CABAL KNOW THEIR ONLY OBSTACLE IS THE U.S AND TRUMP. So they want to take us DOWN.

AMERICA MUST SURVIVE.

The people will believe John is who he says he is.. it is not too late.

And he is going to COME FORWARD (anyway) I have seen it.

So are Diana and Michael Jackson and many others.

At this point we just need JOHN to come forward and tell the truth. I have contacts close to him. I am trying to get them to talk to him. I know this is being discussed RIGHT NOW behind the scenes.

If you watch that SPEECH from yesterday.... Linked above you will see John wants to stall some more and wait and let the election be stolen yet again but this is useless. Ground-hog day. And it won’t work.

AGAIN, if the STATES ARE ABLE TO REFUSE to remove the faulty machines and ignore the threat to our National security …LIKE THEY DID WITH TINA PETERS we are at an IMPASSE.

IT’S the MILITARY OR WE HAVE NO COUNTRY.

PART OF THE PROBLEM IS THE WHITE HATS USE AI TO TELL THEM THE ODDS OF ANY GIVEN ACTION.

But AI is not trustworthy.

If he comes forward now, he will be executing this famous LOOP… you might have heard of it. When applied to business strategy, a “loop maneuver” refers to the highly influential OODA Loop, a decision-making framework created by military strategist and pilot Colonel John Boyd.

(https://corporatefinanceinstitute.com/resources/management/ooda-loop/). [1 (https://corporatefinanceinstitute.com/resources/management/ooda-loop/), 2 (https://creately.com/guides/ooda-model/)].

Originally designed to help fighter pilots win dogfights, it stands for Observe, Orient, Decide, Act. In business, “getting inside your opponent’s loop” means executing this maneuver so quickly and unpredictably that you force your competitors into a state of paralysis or constant, panicked reaction.

The classic pilot loop maneuvers translate into specific business strategies used to break an impasse.

I am recommending John take this action. It’s famous. He knows about it.

THIS IS WHY JOHN KENNEDN COMING FORWARD NOW COULD TURN OUR COUNTRY AROUND.

It actually works.

And if you think about it Trump does this sort of thing all the time.

What do we have to lose? It’s this or the MILITARY ON THE STREETS ...We may still go to the Military option but if John can come forward AND TELL THE TRUTH IT WILL BE A CATHARSIS MOMENT FOR OUR COUNTRY.

WE ARE A DAMAGED COUNTRY... and in a big way it goes back to JFK.

THIS IS KEY.

I know John can see this conversation and may be watching.

But I will post it to him anyway…

--KERRY CASSIDY, PROJECT CAMELOT

kerry@projectcamelot.tv

https://projectcamelotportal.com/2024/02/12/juan-o-savin-jfk-jr-vegas-doubledown-kerrys-update-2-copy-copy/https://kerrycassidy.substack.com/p/video-blog-white-hats-saving-america

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