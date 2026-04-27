NOT SUICIDAL MISSING DEAD SCIENTISTS AND DAVID WILCOCK
AN EXPERT DOWSER JUST SAID DAVID DID NOT KILL HIMSELF! (see video at the bottom)
Faked Deaths: In the "Circle of Influence" framework, a faked death is the ultimate "clean egress," allowing a scientist to continue work on portal tech or plasma engines without the oversight of the "surface Earth" political or academic record.
MY VIDEO WAS RECORDED OVER TWO DAYS… EXPLAINING THAT DAVID WOULD NOT KILL HIMSELF DUE TO HIS BELIEF AND DEDICATION TO ASCENSION.
ALSO ON RUMBLE:
Also on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v78xkhy-not-suicidal-missing-dead-scientists-and-david-wilcock.html
DOWSER’S VIDEO
Hi Kerry,
While I haven't yet listened to your above video, I totally agree with you that David would not kill himself. Since his death did not make sense, I continued to search for answers. QTSR did a show on his Patreon channel News17Channel entitled "1/2. Very important information< ( this info DROP will help you understand the videos I'm going to drop this month and what Congress is being briefed on!!) in" In the second of those two videos, he goes into quite amount of detail on the advanced technologies that the Alliance has and how they can extract the spirit/soul of the individual leaving behind a "Ghost Shell". This preserves and protects the real essence of the human and then the Ghost Shell is left behind, which is not the real human.
I stumbled across this video this morning and it reconfirmed this scenario and spoke in greater specifics to the actual incident. Having the second explanation allowed me to understand in greater specificity how the process works. Here is a link to the video. https://youtu.be/KRVq5sXKWOA?si=l9LcOrqSvwO5ZNFy
She brings up the “strategic extraction” idea multiple times, but the clearest, most detailed explanation happens in this section:
🕒 Primary explanation: ~39:00 – 44:30
This is the core segment where she fully lays it out
Key moments inside that block:
~39:00–40:30
She starts explaining the concept:
difference between body vs soul/essence
says the “real David” is not the physical body
~40:30–41:30
Introduces the idea that:
the extraction happened before the physical death
the body was left behind intentionally
~41:30–44:30 (most explicit part)
She claims:
a craft arrived
his “essence” was removed milliseconds before the act
the body became an “empty shell”
the 911 call created a legal death record to prevent pursuit
👉 This is the most complete and explicit version of her “strategic extraction” narrative.
I have no idea who this woman is or what her background is, but given that I do follow QTSR and it reconfirmed his explanation, it definitely caught my attention.
The third reconfirming circumstantial evidence is the transcript put out by the Boulder Sheriff's CC. https://bouldercounty.gov/news/update-death-investigation-near-ridge-road/
Herein the transcript states that David called the dispatch and he stated:
10:44 a.m. Boulder County Communications Center received a phone call from a person who identified himself as David Wilcock.
Caller stated: “I need to leave” and “I will be to the left of the house.”
11:04 a.m.
Caller stated: “I’m sorry to put you through this,” and disconnected the call as deputies were driving up the caller’s driveway.
11:04:25 - Deputies observed a man sitting outside of the house holding a gun to his head. Deputies exited their vehicles and sought cover.
11:04:42 - Deputies heard a firearm being discharged a single time in an unknown direction.
These are excerpts and you can read the entire transcript. Two key phrases mentioned are "I need to leave" and then he tells them where he will be located.
"I'm sorry to put you through this."
Those words sound like someone of clear mind to me, not someone distraught in the throes of a mental break with reality. David is stating that it is necessary for him to leave, i.e. leave his body, and that he is very sorry they have to witness the violence of ending the physical shell's existence.
All of this together points to the very plausible possibility that the Alliance extracted Davids essence in order to protect him from being taken by their foes.
I am an acquaintance of David's, however my close friend was very close to him. I hope this helps with your investigation.
Thank you so much for showing the video of that incredible talent Akura🔥! What a beautiful Soul!