AN EXPERT DOWSER JUST SAID DAVID DID NOT KILL HIMSELF! (see video at the bottom)

Faked Deaths: In the "Circle of Influence" framework, a faked death is the ultimate "clean egress," allowing a scientist to continue work on portal tech or plasma engines without the oversight of the "surface Earth" political or academic record.

MY VIDEO WAS RECORDED OVER TWO DAYS… EXPLAINING THAT DAVID WOULD NOT KILL HIMSELF DUE TO HIS BELIEF AND DEDICATION TO ASCENSION.

ALSO ON RUMBLE:

Also on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v78xkhy-not-suicidal-missing-dead-scientists-and-david-wilcock.html

DOWSER’S VIDEO

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