Please note the following timely message from CAPTAIN MARK RICHARDS posted on my telegram channel for the world to see.

His statement though simple is quite serious when you consider it is coming from a Captain of our SSP

Copied below for convenience.

Kerry Cassidy, Project Camelot

…”December 17th, 2025, 18:30 on a Chilly, wet, Wednesday night. A busy week. 3-I-Atlas is not the threat that you have been told. While I’m not at liberty to disclose a great deal, I can suggest that any negative events that are caused by such an object will be met by overwhelming force. At some point in the future I look forward to a conversation that might provide more information on the subject. Again, this is a “created event”, to worry the population and attempt to get defense information concerning what might be used against such a threat. “Loose lips sink ships,” might be remembered. But at this point I see no reason to worry about your trip to England for Christmas. Thank you for the kind offer of “natural healing remedies” to help some of my current medical problems, but I am not allowed any such help from outside the walls that surround me. Besides, as we both know, I’m a survivor! Things have been very busy, but I’m editing the books as you requested, and should be able to get a few pages of suggestions and ideas to you in the near future. I’m actually enjoying the reading, and thank you for your efforts. I might also point put that with the establishment of the national headquarters of the USSF in Huntsville, Alabama, this week, you might consider starting your information searches concerning that area. There is more there already besides Space Camp and A & M University, and while its always been a hot bed for ‘sightings’, I believe that this is going to bring a new sort of importance to that area, that will demand the attention of those who watch such things. Clearly, I’ll be very busy the next few days, so forgive me if I seem to go dark the rest of the week. Its simply a matter of too much demanding my involvement, and not enough hours in a day. I do hope all is well with you, and that you enjoy a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Again, don’t worry! The stars are still on our side, as are our friends. My respects to your friends.”—CAPTAIN MARK RICHARDS, CA STATE PRISON, SOLANO, PRISONER OF WAR OF THE LUCIFERIAN REBELLION ON EARTH.

3I/ATLAS LATELY

