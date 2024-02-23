Share

LINK TO ORIGINAL ARTICLE WITH PICS ON MY WEBSITE. (site link may not work …under reconstruction due to attacks…See below for a copy with detail).

First published Oct 30, 2021. Updated info added below. THIS IS A REPOST.

POSTED ON MY TELEGRAM DECEMBER 18, 2023

I TOOK THIS PICTURE OF JUAN AT THE RECKONING FESTIVAL IN TEXAS...(over a year ago).... FAKE STOMACH FAKE BEARD... BODY SUIT COVERING FACE AND HANDS ..YOU KNOW I AM RIGHT. Juan did this on purpose... it's WAAAY OVER THE TOP... He wanted people to know the truth..even while he has been hiding. THE DEEP STATE AND SEVERAL OF MY CLOSE COLLEAGUES KNOW THIS IS TRUE.... I HAVE PROOF. Juan does not want this photo out there but I think this game needs to stop now. HE IS JFKJR!!! HE HAS EVEN ADMITTED IT TO ME... look at the f---king photo you stupid people who think i am wrong... THE DEEP STATE KNOWS EXACTLY WHO HE IS...

THIS DECEPTION NEEDS TO END NOW. TRUMP AND JUAN RUN THE WHITE HATS.

My report in-depth blow by blow on the Juan O Savin reveal and the border story and more…

JUAN=JOHN. O= JACKIE O. SAVIN = SAVIN HILL LIBRARY DEDICATED TO JOHN F. KENNEDY

JUAN AT PATRIOT DOUBLEDOWN …VIDEO BLOG KERRY:

https://odysee.com/@PROJECTCAMELOT:d/KERRY-UPDATE-VEGAS-DOUBLEDOWN_FINAL:4?r=4gEtxpkLuWaD6PETWAWQZw6vRxxcq8Hf

MY ORIGINAL INTERVIEW WITH JUAN O SAVIN

https://odysee.com/@PROJECTCAMELOT:d/juan-q-savin-interview:2?r=4gEtxpkLuWaD6PETWAWQZw6vRxxcq8Hf

CAVEATS:

JUAN O SAVIN is one and the same person wearing more than one disguise. JfK jr is definitely alive. My dreams could be, yes, some illuminati/ET mind control program... or the best possible future. Must also see my interview with Nino where I detail the personality profile of JFK Jr and Juan O Savin linked below. Must also see the interview I did with author John Koerner with details on the actual JFK Jr. so-called crash or assassination....linked below. The major night of dreams that told me Juan O Savin is JFKjr went on during when the Schumann Resonance was off the charts APRIL 3, 2021. UPDATE: THERE ARE 2 JUANS. Wayne Willott and JFKjr... Wayne works for John... Wayne is former FBI. Wayne has blue eyes. John has brown eyes. Totally different personalities. Both wear the disguise. See below for more.

09.24.22. MAYBE JFKjr. lately!!!

Added update: FYI on Monday night I met FACE TO FACE with the Juan from FEB... had a one on one talk in the lobby of the Trump for several minutes studying his face eyes and nose 3 inches from his face... that one had blue eyes... but they could have been contact lenses!!! THIS VERSION OF JUAN WAS LIKELY WAYNE WILLOTT. Very no nonsense not passionate like JKFjr.

I also said to his face “YOU AREN’T JOHN”. AND HE SAID “plausible deniability is very important”. LOL

Quote from MATT BERMAN AUTHOR OF BOOK ON JFK JR.

…”John always liked things a bit flashy. He once told me that his sister had figured out a formula for buying him birthday presents. After years of gift giving, she had noticed that the gifts he responded to the most were red. And if the gift was made out of a shiny material, that was even better. Knowing his preference for red and shiny things, I was convinced he would love the drama of the cover.”—JFK JR, GEORGE, & ME A MEMOIR by Matt Berman—-SOUND FAMILIAR?

THE POST WITH THE PHOTO COMPARISON AND VIDEO CLIPS: JUAN O SAVIN: THE UNVEILING OF JFK JR. AT PATRIOT DOUBLEDOWN EVENT IN VEGAS

POST WITH PHOTO COMPARISON

AND. JUAN O SAVIN IN PERSON ON STAGE AT PATRIOT DOUBLE DOWN:

JUAN ON STAGE LIVE AT DOUBLEDOWN

KERRY INTERVIEWED BY NINO RODRIGUEZ RE IS JUAN O SAVIN …JFK JR?

article about INVASION AT THE BORDER

FOR MORE GO TO:

