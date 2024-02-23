KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brothersun's avatar
Brothersun
Feb 24, 2024

LOL, Kerry, you and Robert O Young both have trouble with Dr Luc's name! Try this: Luc Mon-tawn-yea

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert's avatar
Robert
Mar 20, 2024

JUAN O is a decoy actor to give people hope so they remain docile and submissive

Wake up. Stop believe in the Theater. It's all a distraction to prevent you from Empowering yourself, as you keep watching the show.

https://centralsun.substack.com/p/are-you-not-entertained

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 KERRY CASSIDY
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture