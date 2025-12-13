John Hutchison may be the Tesla for our times.

“John Kenneth Hutchison is a Canadian inventor known for the Hutchison Effect, alternative energy devices, life extension projects with vitamins, Navy ship dismantling and restoration of machine tools. His sense of humour and acting abilities are seen in his character Karla Kniption and others, who have appeared in films and radio shows. Hutchison has been featured on over 300 TV Shows and over 1000 radio shows, a few of which are listed below.”–IMDB

More info: https://peakd.com/science/@mes/hutchisoneffect

MORE INFO:

Corrected Draft – November 2025

continued bio:

…”1957 Attended North Shore College up to grade 12, then studied under a private tutor. 1965 Made hydrogen balloons and released them over Vancouver, Canada. This event caused a stir as Vancouver residents reported the sightings and headline news was made. 1969 Helped out in Riverview Hospital as a janitor. 1970 In other adventures, started his Gun Museum in North Vancouver. 1978 Launched anti-gun-control cases with full support of gun owners and Prime Minster Joe Clark. The proceedings were reported in the press and broadcast news media by BC TV journalist Alyn Edwards and radio host Mike Winlaw of The Vancouver Show. 1979, October: Won his gun control cases and the Canadian laws covering firearms had to be changed. 1980 Discovered the Hutchison Effect, which was subsequently promoted by George Hathaway to the USA Army Intelligence and Security Command. 1983 Evidence of the Hutchison Effect had been presented to John B. Alexander and Gen. “Bert” Stubblebine of the Reagan administration, Prince Hans-Adam II of Liechtenstein and Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Erik Nielsen, who brought in Dr. Lorn A. Kuene. 1986 Had been through the Director of Scientific Technical Intelligence and also McDonnell Douglas. In each presentation, videos were shown of effects that caused levitation of objects at a distance and randomly changed metals into unknown alloys and twisted them. 1986 Announced on local radio, Hutchison was a guest of Expo 86 at BC Place Stadium, where he showed off reproductions of vintage Nikola Tesla devices. 1986, October: Met Tesla’s friend Thomas Lee Richardson, who had a house full of Tesla’s papers and furniture. The government seized all this on the death of Richardson, sending them to relatives in the UK. Some of these items were tested over the years by National Labs and German Labs. 1986 Joined the SBIR program of the US government, but in 1987 left the promoters. Went out on his own with a group from Boeing, and also did TV demonstrations. 1989 Left Canada for Germany with his lady friend Yin Gazda from Hollywood. 1991 After returning to Canada, Hutchison and Gazda traveled to Japan as featured guests hosted by TV ASIA, JOGM TV and others. They demonstrated alternative energy devices to various news media and were featured on TLC TV, Discovery Channel, Fox TV and NBC TV. 1994 Dennis Weaver awards Hutchison the Best Hardware presentation at the Denver Conference held at the Stanley Hotel. At the same time, Dumb and Dumber was being filmed and the lead actor (Jim Carrey) joined in. Hutchison was interviewed for the PBS Tesla film. 1995 Hutchison’s lady Yin Gazda returned to Hollywood. Hutchison started working for the Artificial Reef Society, dismantling Navy ships. Armaments and electronics from two of the war ships were used in the X-Files episodes Dod Kalm and End Game. 1995 Ken Shoulders presented Hutchison’s discoveries to MIT along with his own work. Hutchison took a second trip to Japan with Dr. Brian O’Leary, paid by the Japanese. Later, Hutchison built power cells for the Japanese 1997 Was a guest with the Star Trek cast in a month-long lecture series in Los Angeles, attended by Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) scientists, Larry King, Ken Shoulders and Herman Zimmerman. Hutchison was given a tour of the Paramount motion pictures Star Trek sets. Later, he met Prince Alfred of Liechtenstein, along with Yin Gazda and Henry Dakin. 1999 Filmed in Los Angeles and did a number of interviews for Fox TV, TLC and Beyond Productions. Hutchison was a guest at Steven Seagal’s home and Dennis Weaver’s beach house at Malibu Beach. 2000 Worked on the (now sunken) Navy ship HMCS Yukon and started more TV shows with TLC TV Strange Science. 2001 Guest with radio show host Art Bell. Hutchison hosted a few radio shows as well. Did interviews for Fox TV, Jim Cherry of Miramax motion pictures and many other TV shows. 2002 Met ex-congressman Berkley Bedell in person in Vancouver. 2003 Connected with Boyd Bushman of Lockheed Martin. 2004 Started on The Ark of the Covenant Revealed one hour long Discovery Channel show. Also started with Gryphon Production’s Beyond Invention new energies pilot. 2006 USA Pentagon group shows videos of the Hutchison Effect and offers a work opportunity for Hutchison, who declines the offer. Was interviewed for more TV shows, NGTV Bermuda Triangle and others. Later this year, Hutchison met congressman Dennis Kucinich in person in Vancouver. 2007 Married and divorced in the same year. Hutchison was interviewed for History Channel’s films on the Earth, black holes and the polar shift, CNN and TV Japan. 2008 In early March, Hutchison was a guest on the Paris Hilton BFF show, years after he met Miss Hilton. Later in 2008, there were discussions of Hutchison’s motion picture and TV series by film producers in Vancouver and Los Angeles. Ongoing, and still up in the air? 2009 Leaves Vancouver to meet Nancy Lazaryan, who made a number of films with Hutchison. 2010 Sells his anti-gravity lab to a German research team who, for two weeks in 2007, filmed the Hutchison Effect. This is uploaded onto YouTube. Hutchison leaves Canada with Nancy to use technology in helping clean up the Gulf oil spill. 2011 Meets Jesse Ventura from Tru TV and they work on the death ray interview. Hutchison shows off his laser and his ray gun for filming by Jesse and crew. Same year, Hutchison marries Nancy. 2012 Hutchison and Nancy move to the Oregon Coast to set up a research facility to reverse radioactivity and explore new energy. Hutchison wants to open up an Arms Museum as well. To add to this, Hutchison has cases of papers, books, videos, letters and pictures documenting his interesting bio.

This bio only covers a small portion of events. A book was attempted by George Hathaway called Mind Benders on Hutchison life. It’s maybe worth reading but poorly done. Another book by Nick Cook of Janes Defence Weekly called The Billion Dollar Secret I feel is better to read. In addition, Nick Cook had a documentary in 2001 for TLC TV. I find it a challenge to list everything, but at least it is the truth and without prejudice.” https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1746552/bio/

Share