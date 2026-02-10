KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

Forbidden.News
4d

I knew JFK Jr personally over a course of 20 years. The voice, the accent, the hands the legs, the boots...no, no, no, no, no.

Sandy
4d

Sorry Kerry, the voice is so off. The closest voice to JFK JR was the guy who came and left called "48". Cant remember the whole name. No doubt Juan is hiding himself. He probably is someone who wants to remain anonymous. I just cant go there!

