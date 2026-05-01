KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

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Kent's avatar
Kent
2d

BRAVO Kerry! I've not believed the myth of the god of the Bible for most of my life! The Old Testament god is not the true GOD but most don't know or care to know. Un- fortunately a lot of the crazy antics going on in our world is because these jerks think they're doing "gods" will. The Jesus man probably visited our planet to try and open up the eyes of the ignorant masses. We know how that turned out. Jesus was an ET!!!

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John Scotto's avatar
John Scotto
2d

And the podcasts go on making money and telling us to trust the plan. The same people on these podcasts will be saying the same stuff when Trump leaves office. At some point we need accountability and complete transparency.

Until then nobody is going to believe any of this stuff. Where’s Mike Gill when you need him? Probably just another actor in this whole psy op play that is endless.

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