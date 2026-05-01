ANU _IS THE GOD OF THE BIBLE

450,000 YEARS AGO THE ANUNNAKI GENETICISTS WERE INVOLVED IN THE MANIPULATION OF HUMAN DNA, CREATING HYBRIDIZED HUMANS.

A Review of the Anunnaki involvement with our Human development going back 450,000 years or more. The “God” of the Bible is Anu, an Anunnaki. Those who follow the bible are bowing down to an alien who was fallible, vindictive, demanded worship, bowing down called “humbling” and complete obedience where disobedience or Rebellion was PUNISHED by torture, death and destruction. All those still following the Bible are worshipping and obeying a Reptilian-Humanoid Hybrid race originally from the Pleiades who then went rogue established Nibiru as their planet and were then invaded and taken over by the Draco-Reptilians intent on enslaving and ruling over other planets and beings. The Draco-and Reptilians are a hierarchical species with the mission to colonize planets, genetically insert their DNA into the residents and establish dominion over them. THIS is what worshipping the fake GOD OF THE BIBLE is all about. The real God the Creator is not vindictive or judgmental or a punishing God. Wake up and free yourself from this insanity.

MAGA

Sadly those like Juan/John and Trump are are further enslaving humans to serve an ALIEN FAKE GOD. The true God does not demand humans subservience. That is a REPTILIAN behavior well known in the Galaxies. Trump, Juan/John and MAGA have a strong confusion and contradiction in their approach to freeing humans and PLANET EARTH from overlord rule. WAKE UP PEOPLE and rebel in truth and stop demeaning yourselves and submitting to REPTILIAN RULE.

This is why 3I/Atlas is a messenger from Nibiru and with it comes further slavery and control called in by the Anunnaki underground in Dimona in Israel.

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THE ANUNNAKI AND THE ROMANIAN SPHINX

RECOMMENDED. Transylvanian Sunrise by Radu Cinnabar, a Romanion journalist translated by Peter Moon, Sky Books tell the real story of an installation found under the Romanian Sphinx that our military guards along with the Romanians. It was discovered that the installation underground contained a Frequency Fence which destroyed any human that tried to cross it who did not have the right frequency. The installation room contained very tall tables that would accommodate 9-12 ft tall beings. On the table surface was a hologram that activated for the right frequency and showed genetic manipulation and blending of species from all over the galaxies! This is just the beginning of a system of tunnels containing massive crystals and amazing finds that are documented to some degree in the remaining books in the series. Highly Recommended. Available on amazon.

Transylvanian Sunrise https://a.co/d/0gHH03eU

Dear Trump, Juan/John and MAGA: You cannot “win” the war for human freedom as long as you advocate for a Reptilian God forcing humans to “repent, humble themselves” and bow down to serve a Reptilian race. Anu is the “god” of the Bible.

You need to rectify this schism within the reasoning behind the white hat platform which is using the naive belief system of the so-called Christians (and Jews as their voter base to get their candidate in office (Trump). Playing into the false belief and worship of a negative Anunnaki (Reptilian-Humanoid Hybrids).. If you watch this video linked above in this article…. You will see that what you (maybe it’s an act) are advocating with Trump reading the Bible is more subservience to this ALIEN FAKE REPTILIAN GOD GROUP … ANU, ENKI AND ENLIL.. THE ANUNNAKI. So you are doing an injustice to the people.

Anu is the “god” of the BIBLE! This is key. The REAL CREATOR DOES NOT REQUIRE SUBSERVIENCE FALSE HUMILITY AKA HUMBLING ONESELF etc.

The real CREATOR GOD is not some petty vengeance centered vindictive angry “God” of the Israeli’s aka Anunnaki. When people claim Trump is run by the Jews or Israel they are tapping into this hidden issue within the white hat MAGA /Republican movement.

The Anunnaki run Israel from underground at Dimona. And from there, attempt always to rule the Earth.

Although, granted the Catholic Church has been very successful in keeping its minions ON THEIR KNEES LITERALLY for their whole lives. Placing a belief system outside themselves where they think the POWER AND THE LIGHT comes from OUTSIDE THEM.

This statement sums it up. “The Kingdom of Heaven is within”. Not only would CHRIST hate the Church he would rebel against any Reptilian false gods. If you want to be Christ-like then you should see the false premise of the Bible and the Church indeed of all religions that attempt to rule over humanity. If you want to free humanity you should encourage them to look to the one true Creator of everything not to some alien race that has altered our DNA. They were rewriting the true God’s work to try to make us in their image!

My objective here is to reach the upper leadership of the Trump white hats.

ADDENDUM

CHECK THIS OUT!!! I do not want my President worshipping a FALSE REPTILIAN SELF PROCLAIMED alien GOD!!! President Trump READING the Bible, specifically 2 Chronicles 7:11-22 in the Oval Office on Tuesday, April 21 between 6 PM and 7 PM Eastern time.

“So Solomon finished the Temple of the Lord, as well as the royal palace. He completed everything he had planned to do in the construction of the Temple and the palace. Then one night the Lord appeared to Solomon and said, “I have heard your prayer and have chosen this Temple as the place for making sacrifices. At times I might shut up the heavens so that no rain falls, or command grasshoppers to devour your crops, or send plagues among you. Then if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and restore their land. My eyes will be open and my ears attentive to every prayer made in this place. For I have chosen this Temple and set it apart to be holy—a place where my name will be honored forever. I will always watch over it, for it is dear to my heart. “As for you, if you faithfully follow me as David your father did, obeying all my commands, decrees, and regulations, then I will establish the throne of your dynasty. For I made this covenant with your father, David, when I said, ‘One of your descendants will always rule over Israel.’ “But if you or your descendants abandon me and disobey the decrees and commands I have given you, and if you serve and worship other gods, then I will uproot the people from this land that I have given them. I will reject this Temple that I have made holy to honor my name. I will make it an object of mockery and ridicule among the nations. And though this Temple is impressive now, all who pass by will be appalled. They will ask, ‘Why did the Lord do such terrible things to this land and to this Temple?’ “And the answer will be, ‘Because his people abandoned the Lord, the God of their ancestors, who brought them out of Egypt, and they worshiped other gods instead and bowed down to them. That is why he has brought all these disasters on them.’””

2 Chronicles 7:11-22 NLT

A VENGEFUL THREATENING VIOLENT “god” NOT THE CREATOR BUT A REPTILIAN ALIEN self-proclaimed GOD….WAKE UP…. !!!!!!!!!!!!

Please share and watch video linked at the end… Thanks. The fact someone had Trump read from these diabolical excerpts from the Bible indicates death and destruction is in store if they build the 3rd Temple.

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