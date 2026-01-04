It’s time people stop expecting people in political and others in public positions to lie about their personal love lives as if they are not human. Firing a journalist for having a relationship with a candidate or someone holding office is hypocrisy. Love affairs and relationships of all sorts happen all the time and lying about them doesn’t change it. The journalist, Olivia Nuzzi, was fired for having a relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (someone who reportedly has had numerous affairs while married over the years), which is part of the double standard lie to the public. Lying to cover up affairs of the “heart” is common and a well-known subterfuge to avoid the exposure, and so-called shame in lying and deceiving others who are inevitably involved.

We all know politicians and people in power positions in all walks of life end up having secret affairs that are often found out and made public.

Hypocrisy is rampant in all governments and public life. It is not a solution to the idea of “prejudice” or conflict of interest in reporting. In fact, the above reporter was also covering the Trump administration for The New Yorker and Vanity Fair and clearly a Democrat with bias against Trump and for what it’s worth, “conspiracies”.

Having a bias against conspiracies means one chooses not to investigate them. They consider conspiracies as false from the outset. Since the real definition of conspiracy is when 2 or more people get together to plot actions against others, it can be called a conspiracy. Since any intelligent person knows that this happens everyday across the world and in every culture, clearly, conspiracies are rampant in our world and must therefore, be considered and investigated if one is to get to the real truth about our world.

Note: the details available in Olivia Nuzzi’s book and in Ryan Lizzi’s substack (linked below) indicate there were other lies and deception involved beyond the “affair” that violtate journalistic ethics and possible violation of the law which will one assumes eventually be decided by the parties involved and the reader.

Vanity Fair and Olivia Nuzzi part ways amid scandal over RFK Jr relationship

The Ryan Lizzi substack story about Olivia Nuzzi and RFK jr.

https://www.telos.news/p/the-bamboo-series

Olivia Nuzzi’s book AMERICAN ENCANTO

DEFINITION OF CONSPIRACY: a secret plan by a group to do something unlawful or harmful.

