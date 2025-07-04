THIS TV SERIES WAS BROADCAST IN 2010... THE EVENT HAS NOT HAPPENED UNTIL NOW!!!! COMING SOON. Series recently rereleased on AppleTV+...

UPDATE>. the recent move of the UN to Nairobi Kenya indicates this race of beings have greater designs on running our world. Stay tuned.

THE EVENT TV SERIES

Series recently rereleased on AppleTV+...

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED. FICTION BASED ON FACT, ACCORDING TO 4 CAMELOT WHISTLEBLOWERS.

PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING? We know that THE BEINGS FROM ALDEBARAN "gave" the Nazis the key to free energy technology and they built saucers giving them a tactical advantage during WWII which would have allowed them to win the war... Then they told them "don't use it" to win yet...wait..,So the Nazis pretended to "lose" the war and let Germany fall while they abandoned ship and defected via PROJECT PAPERCLIP to Russia the U.S., and UK and Israel, Argentina and a few other countries... Avoiding being prosecuted as war criminals at Nuremberg. Then they took over NASA and our space program. Then they infiltrated all governments of the countries listed above and the U.S. became the 4th REICH.

Now they have infiltrated the medical establishment using their scientists and taken over WHO and now plan to finalize the WORLD GOVERNMENT... Do you see a pattern here? They also returned and made a deal with our secret space program to buy Africa to move their people to... in exchange for helping us terraform and colonize other earthlike planets... (according to 4 top whistleblowers).

Then they released COVID only the first in a series of bioweapons to kill off as many humans as possible and connect those who survive to the BORG AI under full control as part of a transhuman agenda... Again do YOU SEE A PATTERN HERE? Pattern recognition is a sign of intelligence by the way...

Did I mention that the beings from Aldebaran appeared as typical uber nazis...blond hair blue eyes, and tall. I was told that in order to infiltrate Africa they changed their skin color to blend in... eyes and hair... turns out they are likely Reptilian-humanoid hybrids. I was told they come in via South Africa on the secret runways. Then cross borders and disperse throughout Africa. Their history on Earth going back to Sumeria just like the Anunnaki who are also humanoid reptilian hybrids...

Even conventional scientists admit there are BILLIONS OF EARTHLIKE PLANETS out there....

And the humanoid form is common throughout the megaverse...

The Pleiadians are humanoid, Nordic-looking. Some have dark hair, etc They have been battling the DRACO REPTILIANS FOR CENTURIES. We are related to them, and it turns out most humanoid species come from the LYRAE constellation in this area of the universe....

The Anunnaki went rogue from Pleiades and were then invaded by the Draco-Reptilians.. and so became Reptilian-Humanoid hybrids.

The Draco Reptilians are said to be a marauding species searching to conquer planets and take over the beings there, turning them into hybrids, using them as food, sex slaves, and trafficking them to other star systems...

In essence they are now conquering Earth (which they consider one of their homeworlds)... by using their Humanoid Hybrids.. races like the Anunnaki and Aldebarans.

more to come…

THE REAL SPLIT WITHIN HUMANITY - SATANISM

Article by Kerry CASSIDY

07.04.25

