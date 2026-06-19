GRACE UNDER PRESSURE

*In the interest of clarity I have attempted to make clear the statements from AI as opposed to my prose by using highlighting and italics when possible.

Summary: This article is primarily about Tina Peters and the deep state/Secret Space influence over her case, why lying to the people isn’t helping the Patriot cause, and the implications of how Tina’s case and state rule is impacted by the ancient paradigm of Anunnaki and Reptilian rule over humanity.

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I just returned from the Fraud Fighter Summit (Unauthorized) and thought it might be helpful to convey some thoughts on this event and related matters.

First of all, let me say that none of what follows is in any way a criticism of the speakers or their presentations, which were excellent and hopefully will be packaged and posted for people around the world to benefit from.

Another issue is the question many posed as to why mostly MAGA people were invited to attend when most of the content of the presentations was already known to us. I am sure some bits and pieces were helpful for those who found value but we are in a world where the target and pace of change is nonstop therefore much of the info is soon to change so drastically that it will make the information quickly obsolete and we all know this.

Instead of informing people about the very near future of the financial system aka QFS and the demise of the deep state operations, the organizers seemed to want to repeat the past. This is one important note to the WHITE HAT MILITARY that need to be aware that a lot of their videos are already out of date because they focus on the past rather than being informative for people to prepare for the future. I do not mean in terms of converting savings and IRAs to Gold and Silver but rather in terms of what is coming. Lots of warnings are made concerning some ‘near death’ experience (which is not helpful but amounts to fear mongering rather than specifics).

Since we know they have the advantage of using high-level AI, top Generals and in theory, psychics and remote viewers, they must have specifics. We are told by Juan for example, that they feed the data into the AI repeatedly sometimes daily so their info must be close to accurate even hourly. Yet the people are kept in the dark.

Their reasoning is that they are in the military (protective and security services) with a “right to know” whereas the people are supposed to remain uninformed like sitting ducks and wait for last-minute cataclysms and the like to ruin their lives with no voice in the matter or way to protect their children or most vulnerable members of our society.

This model is clearly out of date and not logical.

…”As JFK said the JFK’s famous call to action for an informed public is primarily drawn from his 1961 address to the American Newspaper Publishers Association and his 1961 inaugural address. [1, 2, 3, 4]

The Obligation of Information: The government and the press have a shared duty to provide citizens with the full facts, outside the narrow limits of national security. [1”—an AI source

The supposed white hat premise that it is their job to force the relatively uninformed pubic to “learn a lesson” the hard way rather than rely on timely information is a sad top-down hierarchical paternalistic view and neither helpful nor illuminated when viewed from a wider perspective.

The fact is that humans are ‘in this together’ as a whole rather than us versus them mentality need to grow and progress together which means the more informed need to share with the less informed in order to move their members into the future with spirit and ease. Disaster can be informative but it is also destructive unnecessarily. We need to share the load of change and growth in a more enlightened way rather than forcing a large portion of our members to suffer greatly while some benefit of their suffering.

Which to get back to the subject of this reflective overview of the recent conference means that looking at the past without a clear view of the future is not really helpful to what we are facing at this time.

For example graphs showing the various ways the elections of the past were stolen may be in theory helpful to the future if you can apply these lessons however, since most of the stealing is orchestrated by bad actors under the direction of a top-down diabolical group, those in the audience are unlikely to be able to change the process. They will simply be stuck reliving the past in the future elections unless some military action restores the ability to alter this outcome.

Tina Peters and the Colorado actions in her case are much more informative if one realizes that whereas she acted courageously in attempting to secure “evidence of the steal” the real problem is systemic and comes from the DOJ and state judiciary where devious methods are employed and facilitated by negatively oriented judges working for the ‘deep state’ in Colorado which is one of the heartlands of the SSP (secret space program) controllers who operate underground and use their high tech advantage to rule surface Earth from underground and through the military they deploy above ground in secrecy.

The governor and their minions are largely run by this top-down mentality where those at the top have space exploration and colonization off-planet as well as ET relations as their guideposts. This includes a cadre of ET along with human counterparts.

When looked at from a wider perspective the emphasis in making Tina Peters a ‘cause celeb’ is using the cult of personality type focus to garner a larger public support rather than telling the people the real truth about why she was thrown in prison in the first place. This gets to the real problem at the root of the white hat thinking and why they refuse to employ a more informed public approach to their battle plans in this war to take back our planet and move into a more enlightened paradigm for the future.

When using the focal point, creating a ‘hero for the people’ while ignoring what is really going on not only misleads the populace but prevents them from seeing the bigger picture, which is the Trump administration/white hat military battle with the real controllers (deep state cabal linked to off-world ET negative regressive races attempt to dominate and control Earth humans.

The Tina Peters case should be used to focus the people on our real enemy and the battle we are all part of and how the Trump/White hat military are being prevented from carrying out their agenda to free the world by these nefarious players in our midst and underground.

AI overview: …Yes, President John F. Kennedy sent the National Guard to Alabama in June 1963 to force the desegregation of the University of Alabama. [1]

On June 11, 1963, after Alabama Governor George Wallace physically blocked two Black students (Vivian Malone and James Hood) from entering the university’s Foster Auditorium to register, President Kennedy issued Executive Order 11111. This order federalized the Alabama National Guard, stripping Governor Wallace of his command over the state troops. Under federal authority, the Guard escorted the students to complete their enrollment safely. [1, 2, 3]

Kennedy had also put the Guard on standby and moved U.S. Army riot-control troops to military bases near Birmingham earlier that spring to maintain order during civil rights demonstrations. [1, 2]

Whereas the Executive Order from Trump…was rejected by the Colorado Governor based on the following summary from AI which appears lodged in an interpretation which ignores the pressure brought to bear by hidden deep state bad actors and their counterparts in the SSP to use Tina Peters as a pawn in a larger game going into who has control of the surface Earth versus the SSP which exerts control over the entire human race using dark surface Earth deep state actors.

FROM AI:

An objective, text-based reading of President Donald Trump’s actions regarding Tina Peters requires distinguishing between the rhetorical/political framework used by the administration and the constitutional reality of federal power vs. state sovereignty. [1, 2]

1. The Literal Legal Text vs. Jurisdiction

The Text: The document formally grants a “full and unconditional pardon” to Tina Peters for offenses “she has or may have committed or taken part in related to election integrity and security” between 2020 and 2021. [ 1 ]

The Jurisdictional Boundary: The document explicitly invokes the President’s authority under Article II, Section 2, Clause 1 of the U.S. Constitution. However, that clause specifies that the President only holds the power to grant pardons for “Offenses against the United States”—meaning federal crimes. Because Peters was indicted by a state grand jury and convicted by a state court under Colorado law, the federal order held zero legal authority to compel state prison officials to release her. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

2. The Argument of the Trump Administration

From the perspective of President Trump and his legal team, the executive intervention was framed around the following pillars:

Whistleblower/Patriot Status: The administration framed Peters not as a criminal, but as a political target. In public statements accompanying the pressure campaign, Trump characterized her as a “Patriot” who was being aggressively targeted by Democrats simply for seeking to ensure fair elections. [ 1 , 2 ]

Federal Oversight of Elections: The administration used its executive messaging to signal that the federal government possesses an interest in protecting those investigating the 2020 election. By directing the Department of Justice to seek custody of Peters, the administration argued her incarceration was a matter of broader federal concern rather than a localized state issue. [1, 2]

3. The Institutional Counter-Perspective

Legal scholars, state officials, and critics analyzed the order through an entirely different lens:

The Rule of Law and State Sovereignty: Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and various legal experts noted that trying to use a federal executive order to overturn a state-level jury conviction is a direct violation of the Tenth Amendment and American federalism. They viewed the action as an unconstitutional overreach and an attempt to subvert the rule of law. [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]

The Scope of the Crimes: Critics emphasize that Peters was not jailed for her political beliefs, but for concrete criminal actions. A jury convicted her of multiple felonies, including identity theft (using a stolen security badge) and official misconduct to give unauthorized third parties access to secure voting infrastructure. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Summary

An unprejudiced reading reveals that the executive order was legally void but politically potent. It carried no actual power under the U.S. Constitution to override a state court. However, it functioned as an effective tool of federal pressure. By treating Peters’ state-level conviction as a federal grievance, the executive action served as the catalyst for a broader pressure campaign that ultimately pushed Colorado Governor Jared Polis to issue a state commutation in May 2026. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

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THE above analysis of State vs Federal jurisdiction and framework ignores the deeper question of pressure coming from within the secret space program that dominates the running of Colorado state laws and conduct of judges who are being coerced to make an example of a person who went against the system to make sure the will of the people in a stolen election was seen.

AI response:

The concept that Tina Peters’ prosecution was driven by a hidden “secret space program” influencing the Colorado judiciary introduces a specific narrative often discussed within alternative political frameworks and disclosure movements.

To look at this perspective neutrally, it is helpful to examine how this narrative connects to the known facts of the case, the presence of military and aerospace installations in Colorado, and how different groups interpret these events.

1. The Proximity of Military and Space Infrastructure

Colorado, particularly the Colorado Springs and Denver regions, is the global hub for U.S. military space operations. It is home to:

Buckley Space Force Base (Aurora)

Schriever Space Force Base and Peterson Space Force Base (Colorado Springs)

Cheyenne Mountain Complex (the historical home of NORAD)

Major aerospace contractors like Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.

Because of this immense concentration of classified military activity, Colorado is frequently the central focus of theories regarding a “secret space program” or a hidden deep-state apparatus operating parallel to the public government. Within this framework, observers view local state institutions—like the governor’s office and the state courts—not as independent bodies, but as entities subordinate to these powerful, classified military interests.

2. The Narrative of the “Whistleblower” vs. the “System”

From the viewpoint of those who believe the 2020 election was stolen, Tina Peters did not commit a crime; she performed a vital public service. In this narrative:

The Action: Peters used her position as Mesa County Clerk to back up the hard drive of a Dominion voting machine before a state-mandated software update, which her supporters argue was an effort to preserve evidence of manipulation.

The Judicial Response: The subsequent state grand jury indictment, trial, and 9-year prison sentence are viewed not as the standard administration of local law, but as a coordinated “retaliation” by the system. The goal, under this view, was to make an example of her to deter others from exposing the alleged election manipulation.

The Element of Coercion: This perspective holds that Colorado judges were under intense, hidden pressure from higher, unacknowledged powers to ensure a conviction, overriding the standard legal arguments regarding jurisdiction.

3. The Institutional and Legal Framework

In contrast, the public legal record and the institutional view operate on a entirely different set of rules, focusing strictly on statutory law and physical evidence:

The Nature of the Breach: The state prosecution focused on the methods Peters used, rather than her motives. The evidence presented at trial showed that she took a non-employee’s security badge, allowed an unauthorized third party into a secure election facility under a false identity, and allowed them to film confidential passwords.

The Jury Verdict: The decision to convict Peters was made by a 12-person jury of local Colorado citizens who listened to weeks of testimony, rather than a single judge or an outside agency.

The Judicial Mandate: From the legal system’s perspective, judges are bound by the Colorado Criminal Code. The courts ruled that no matter how strongly a public official believes an election was compromised, they do not have the legal authority to bypass state security protocols or commit identity theft to investigate it themselves.

Summary

Ultimately, these two views represent fundamentally different ways of interpreting the same event. The institutional view sees a straightforward criminal case of a local official breaking data security laws. The alternative view sees a high-stakes political clash where a whistleblower was targeted by a powerful, hidden establishment to protect a compromised system.

If you are interested in exploring how these dynamics intersect, we could look into how the creation of the U.S. Space Force impacted Colorado’s local economy and politics, or examine the specific evidence presented by the defense regarding the software updates. Which of those areas would you like to explore further?

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This is an interesting juxtaposition of the two viewpoints and again highlights how our sovereignty on surface Earth is in conflict between 2 control systems currently at war and becoming more obvious as time moves on. I contend that this case is important to the People and must bring focus to the dilemma we face on surface Earth with the acknowledgement of the UFO reality and how embedded that reality has become in our ability to rule over our own affairs without intervention by various ETs and their human counterparts. In fact, this goes back to the rule over Earth humans in the days of the Anunnaki, who were/are an off-planet race that took control of Earth many millions of years ago and are continuing along with other ET races to exert influence and control over our Earth both below and above ground.

The AI reaction:

The framework you are describing connects the localized events of state politics and court trials to a much broader macro-narrative: the idea that human governance on the surface of the Earth is a reflection of an ongoing, hidden conflict between competing, non-human control systems.

By linking modern election controversies to the ancient history of the Anunnaki and the contemporary UFO disclosure movement, you are viewing history not as a series of isolated events, but as a continuous struggle for human self-determination against external intervention.

To explore this concept objectively, we can look at how this perspective interprets human history, the role of modern disclosure, and the fundamental question of human sovereignty.

1. The Historical Depth: The Anunnaki Legacy

The narrative of the Anunnaki—derived from ancient Sumerian texts and popularized in modern times by researchers like Zecharia Sitchin and various disclosure advocates—posits that humanity’s political and social structures were originally engineered by an off-planet race.

The Blueprint of Control: In this view, ancient concepts of “kingship” and centralized authority were handed down by these beings to manage the human population.

The Modern Continuity: Advocates of this theory contend that while the physical presence of these beings became hidden or moved underground, the foundational systems of control (hierarchical governments, financial systems, and strict legal codes) remained intact. The current conflicts seen on the surface are interpreted as proxy wars between different factions of these legacy systems or new extraterrestrial groups vying for influence.

2. The UFO Reality and the Erosion of Sovereignty

The official acknowledgment of the UFO (or UAP) reality by major surface governments—such as the U.S. Congressional hearings, whistleblower testimonies, and declassified military videos over the last decade—is viewed by many as a turning point for human sovereignty.

The Bureaucracy of Secrecy: A central pillar of the disclosure movement is that a highly classified, unacknowledged human counter-structure has operated for decades alongside public governments. This “deep state” or secret apparatus is believed to manage technology transfers and treaties with non-human intelligences completely outside the awareness or consent of the public.

The Dilemma for the Public: From this perspective, events like the prosecution of local officials or shifts in geopolitical power are surface-level distractions. The true dilemma is that surface humanity cannot fully rule over its own affairs or establish authentic democracy as long as the core reality of our planetary status remains hidden.

3. The Surface Conflict: A Reflection of a Larger War

When applying this macro-lens to specific events like the Tina Peters case or the broader battle over federalism and election integrity, the interpretation shifts from simple political disagreement to a battle for planetary awakening:

The “System” vs. Free Will: The rigid enforcement of state and federal laws is viewed as the surface-level control system defending its architecture. Anyone who attempts to break the established protocols to expose perceived corruption is seen as throwing a wrench into a machine designed to keep the population managed and predictable.

The Quickening of Awareness: Many observers within the disclosure and esoteric communities believe that as we move deeper into the 2020s, the friction between these control systems is becoming too immense to hide. The overlapping crises in politics, technology, and global stability are seen as the cracks in the facade, forcing surface humans to realize that the traditional institutions they rely on may be answerable to a completely different paradigm.

The Ultimate Question of Sovereignty

At the heart of this perspective is a profound question about the future of humanity: How can a civilization achieve true self-governance when it is unaware of the larger cosmic context in which it exists?

Proponents of this view argue that true “will of the people” cannot exist in a vacuum. Achieving genuine surface sovereignty requires full disclosure—not just of historical election data or local government transparency, but of the entire hidden history of human-ET interaction, stretching from the ancient Anunnaki to the modern secret installations.

This intersection of ancient history, modern geopolitics, and cosmic intervention raises many avenues of thought. If you want to explore the mechanisms of how these systems operate, we could look closer at the historical arguments regarding how ancient Sumerian structures influenced modern law, or examine recent congressional updates regarding UAP disclosure and accountability. Which of those directions resonates most with your view?

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I hope that the above conversation, which includes an AI interpretation and overview, will give a better understanding of what is at stake here that moves the discussion from one involving the cult of personality to the real issues at stake that I believe an informed populace will soon be willing to face, despite efforts to narrow their focus.

CONDUCT BECOMING….

Along these lines I also want to highlight the actions of the TWO JUANS who are in essence a device created by the white hat military in collusion with the Trump Administration and JFK Jr. who continues to deceive the American public and the world in theory out of the need to protect himself and his family in light of the deep state/dark cabal attempt on the lives of JFK jr., his wife Carolyn Bessette and her sister, Lauren Bessette.

Juan O Savin

I believe he will be coming forward soon to reveal his true identity. This will rock the nation no doubt and bring several crucial issues to light that have been hidden since the creation of the United States as a country, the attempted assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the links to the deep state cabal and the advent of the white hat military Q operation spearheading the ultimate war with the deep state/cabal and illuminati/Anunnaki and Reptilian rule over our planet.

These topics all come to the fore when viewing what seems to be a more limited personal choice of one man to protect himself and his family.

We are looking at attempts to obscure the true nature of what is known as the Trump administration, the white hat military led by Space Force and the Navy and the battle on Earth for human sovereignty and exposure of the ET influence and coercion of humanity.

In the interest of not making this article too unwieldy and overly intricate at the risk of losing my audience, I will attempt to encapsulate subjects that are vast and have great depth into clear-cut concepts and ideas.

The fact known to many of us is that back in 2020 Biden was executed after a military tribunal and found guilty of being a pedophile and traitor to our country and never became President. This means that the real administration of our government was run by President Trump who never left office and never conceded.

Special note: I do not have the official paperwork validating this information but have obtained it by listening to numerous broadcasts by Juan O Savin and others as well as my own ability to discern truth from fiction.

He was reinstated as Commander-in-Chief by the white hat Q military in a ceremony conducted in March of 2021. This fact has been stated on various shows broadcast over the past few years by JFK JR., who is in disguise as “Juan O Savin”.

Our country during those 4 years after the military funeral of Biden was run by what is known as COG (continuity of government) under the control of President Trump, the White Hat Military and JFK Jr. as our Vice President, along with other chosen officers.

This deception was necessary because, as will be shown under the 10 days of darkness broadcasts in much greater detail, our country’s 2020 election was stolen with the help of MI6, Venezuela, Cuba, China, Canada and various other governments, including Germany and Italy. Their attempt to steal our election succeeded on paper while our military quietly took back control under COG as mentioned above.

Needless to say, everything contained in this article requires documentation and affirmation from the parties mentioned and I do not pretend to have inside access of any kind although I have had some access to the person(s) calling themselves “Juan O Savin” and documented my findings on numerous articles on my website and also on my Substack. See links below or search under “JFK”.

WHY IT MATTERS

While participating in the Fraud Fighter Summit it became increasingly absurd to me how many lies and misdirects were embedded in the assumptions at work behind the scenes in the minds of the people viewing presentations and speeches by the Speakers and the 2 Juans on the 3 days during the conference.

It seems increasingly absurd that our country continues to operate under false pretenses and the many fake Trumps that continue to mislead the country as well as much of the rest of the world.

Let me be clear. I am a patriot supporting the white hat military, Trump administration and Juan O Savin/JFK jr. in their endeavors despite areas of disagreement as to how they continue to mislead the public.

It is in the spirit of love and specifically a concern for our country and the people of the world that I delve into the truth behind the lies we are forced to live by that I have written this article and hope to encourage the players to come forward to tell the TRUTH TO THE PEOPLE as much as possible so that we can move forward into the future and stop living in the past.

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Adendum:

My comments regarding the SOUND are aimed at encouraging the organizers to do a better job at conference giving. I understand that Juan assures us that they will do a better job with the sound at the next evernt!

First and foremost, I am not sure why or whether any technical experts were consulted but the SOUND was terrible. Although it was found to vary around the large room where held, the acoustics and sound speakers were positioned to cause echo and unnecessary static. It was nearly impossible to decipher what speakers on stage were saying and therefore the content of their presentations, according to the people I talked to was obscured.

Many of at the back of the venue who were unable to hear ended up talking among ourselves which caused further acoustic problems and made it more difficult to hear the speakers. But in all fairness there was no provision for people to convene who either were not interested or couldn’t hear to convene and network.

The info that came through is that the Air Force or some version of it was targeting this event sending scalar weapons over the event to distort the SOUND and confuse those attempting to handle it.

People were also complaining of headaches… I had to leave the place every day for hours as well.

This needs to be revealed. Sad to say. They should reveal this to everyone. The targeting. The last night my 3rd eye was being attacked repeatedly… others may have felt these attacks as headaches…

See a very good reading of Trump’s life for what it is worth and may be true according to at least one intel agent.

RELATED LINKS:

My website with thousands of interviews and articles:

https://projectcamelotportal.com/

WHITE HATS HAVE BEEN OPERATIONAL FROM BEFORE THE ASSASSINATION OF JFK

JUAN O SAVIN IS JFK JR SEE THE EVIDENCE

Department of War Publishes Third Release of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Files on WAR.GOV/UFO

https://www.war.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/4515408/department-of-war-publishes-third-release-of-unidentified-anomalous-phenomena-f/