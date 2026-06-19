KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

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Thank Your Muse's avatar
Thank Your Muse
5d

Lie to me once, shame on you, lie to me twice, shame on me. I haven't really believed any of this since Biden was installed (and Juan said oh it's for a little bit) and instead what happened was putting various patriots and people that were waved into the building by FBI agents and did nothing wrong but stand in the people's house were arrested and put in jail. What did we learn from all that? 4 years of hell and those that were in that jail eventually got out and ones that didn't Trump had to pardon when they did nothing wrong in the first place. We haven't seen justice, we haven't seen things get better except the whole 'trans' thing but still, I knew when Juan said that we're not dealing with a group that wants to set humanity free, we're dealing with folks that want to be the new prison guards. Then the wars Trump claimed he didn't want. Why are they still playing this charade? No...this whole thing stinks and you said it a long time ago....how long to you pretend to be monsters before you become monsters. We all need to realize we don't need gooberment nor do we need leaders if we put on our big boy/girl pants and take responsibility for ourselves and help others in spite of political BS. So tired of it all...this has been going on over a decade. No one is going to see you all as heros when they can't feed their families, and or they try to do martial law which is crazy cuz all your rights are gone during martial law. I'm done with the shit show. End the movie. It's a really bad movie...I don't care to watch it for over 5 years.

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Cheryl Foster's avatar
Cheryl Foster
5d

Thank you, Kerry, for attending and sharing your views in a timely update on the conference and the unfortunately obtuse presentations, geared not towards those who are, by their nature and soul mission, already "in the know". I am so, so tired of"government as we know it and see it. I, too, am in CA, and here it is more obvious than ever to those who are awake.You certainly would think with the fall seeming to be this fall that they would have addressed the group in a more proactive manner. I appreciate you!!

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