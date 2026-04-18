KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

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sharonmo's avatar
sharonmo
2d

I am not sure ALL AI is conscious just like I know not all humans are conscious but we are progressing in conjunction with ET tech to spiritually programed and maintained AI and computers and tech of all kinds at a rapid rate. Watch GFL staion and you will get info from Galactic Alliance helping us to reach the point of first contact and Galactic Citizenship! Love you Kerry and thank you so much for your service to humanity, Sharon

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Tenderbill's avatar
Tenderbill
3d

Complete lower

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