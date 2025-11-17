JUAN EXPLAINS HOW TINA PETERS IS BEING USED AS A PAWN... THE WHITE HATS AND TRUMP SO FAR HAVE BEEN UNABLE TO DO THE RIGHT THING AND GET TINA OUT OF PRISON... THEY MANAGED TO GIVE EPSTEIN HOUSE ARREST........PEOPLE NEED TO KNOW WHY IS TRUMP NOT TAKING EXECUTIVE ACTION? JUAN O SAVIN AKA JFK JR. STATES TINA PETERS MUST BE SET FREE!

SEE LATEST NEWS TODAY 11-17-25

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: JACK SMITH MAY HAVE HANDED PRESIDENT TRUMP THE GOLDEN KEY TO PARDON TINA PETERS

November 16, 2025 by Joe Hoft

Don’t stop the pressure! Call or send an email to the WHITE HOUSE

CALL THE WHITE HOUSE 207-456-1414

SET TINA PETERS FREE

SEND EMAIL: WHITEHOUSE.GOV/CONTACT/

see video with Juan’s plea for Trump to DO SOMETHING!!

https://bestnewshere.com/juan-o-savin-emergency-crisis-11-15-25-worldwide-military-law-during-mass-arrests-video/

WE WANT TINA TO BE FREE... I suggest you and the white hats take an executive MILITARY ACTION AND FREE TINA... if Trump can’t do it maybe YOU CAN. We ARE ALL FOR IT. DON’T WAIT FOR GOD OR GODOT (the famous play)... take matters into your own hands... don’t just TALK ABOUT IT. Don’t just beg God ... YOU Can do it. That’s really what its all about... As Jesus said as I do so shall you and more... so to speak..... SO DO IT YOURSELF. YOU WANT TINA TO BE FREE. WE WANT TINA TO BE FREE... I suggest you and the white hats take an executive MILITARY ACTION AND FREE TINA... if Trump can’t do it maybe YOU CAN.

The reason you and Trump and the white hats are so weak is because you are trying to fight the dark side using the law that THEY WROTE! You are trying to work within the SYSTEM THAT THEY BUILT TO CHANGE THE SYSTEM….THEY LAUGH AT YOU… and rightfully so… YET under cover of darkness you act just like they do… you act OUTSIDE THE LAW IN SECRET… holding tribunals, substituting clones, doing false flags hiding your ACTIONS from the PEOPLE who you claim to SERVE… The logic here is all FUCKED UP!! Like Bob Dylan said “to live outside the LAW you must be honest”…apparently you didn’t get that… so you have been trying to TAKE ACTION WHILE HIDING IN THE SHADOWS… LIKE CRIMINALS. Not a good look.

YOU REFUSE TO TELL THE PEOPLE WTF IS GOING ON… YOU WARN THEM to scare Them instead of asking them to JOIN THE FIGHT alongside you.. YOU ARE AS AFRAID OF THE PEOPLE AS THE dark side is!!!

COME OUT AND TELL THEM …THAT WE WERE INVADED. THAT ACCORDING TO THE LAW OF WAR MANUAL YOU only had to WAIT A YEAR (A STUPID IDEA NO DOUBT FROM ONE OF YOUR ILLUMINATI IN HIDING AS A WHITE HAT MEMBERS). WELL REGARDLESS THAT YEAR IS FUCKING UP!!! SO ACT.

Juan I get that you won’t listen to me but YOU are a big key that can shift the power and wake people up in a major way. You think you are in hiding but the dark side know who you are and you hiding in the shadows is not keeping your family safe. In the end the best place to hide is out in the open where THE PEOPLE can protect you.

Stop standing on ceremony and using the COURTS THAT THEY RUN… TO SAVE US WHEN YOU KNOW THAT WON’T WORK!!!!!!!

WAKE UP! WE ARE THE ONLY ONES WHO CAN SAVE US NOT GOD NOT ANU NOT JESUS NOT ANYONE BUT US… WE THE PEOPLE.

STOP HIDING IN THE SHADOWS COME OUT AND DECLARE YOURSELVES. Don’t tell us what you are gonna do or what’s coming (you hope) JUST FUCKING DO IT.

AFTER ALL we hear you are saving children from Reptilians and Pedos in underground bases … why not TINA? She’s not even under ground! It should be easy… don’t sit around on your ass praying to GOD DO IT YOURSELF. THAT’S WHAT THE WHITE HATS ARE FOR ISN’T IT?

