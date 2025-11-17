KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allen Christensen's avatar
Allen Christensen
2d

Trump is powerless to free Tina Peters? B S! DJT is COMPROMISED.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kevin Purfield's avatar
Kevin Purfield
2dEdited

Oregon senator Ron Wyden told United States Senate three weeks ago the President Trump made 4725 wire transferrs for over $1.1 billion to serial rapist and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein from Russian banks the Secret Service investigates financial crimes and provides protection to the president.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by KERRY CASSIDY
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 KERRY CASSIDY
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture