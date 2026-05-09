CARBON TO SILICON AND THE REAL COVID AGENDA

ROBOTIC SUPERMAN VS. ANGELIC HUMAN

November 13, 2024. REPOST AND UPDATE

This is my warning and my sincere request to all doctors and humans who value their humanity.

The disconnect between alternative doctors and serious reputable medical practitioners and their understanding or lack of understanding of what the Transhuman agenda really looks like and how it will succeed.

I became aware while interviewing doctors during the Covid pandemic that alternative doctors have no background in transhumanism and the Borg and what is the deep state/cabal NWO agenda to turn humanity from carbon based life forms into silicon life forms. Since the alternative doctors often have a religious leaning that prevents them from seeing the truth about this TRANSHUMAN agenda they refuse to acknowledge how successful the COVID experiment has been in converting humans from carbon based life forms into silicon Borg connected life forms.

The number of humans whose bodies could not handle the jab and died were simply considered collateral damage by those NWO who were happy to see the number of humans who could handle the tech and are even now as you read this converting their own cells into silicon based rather than carbon. They are well on their way.

To be in denial of this reality is to FAIL to understand the seriousness with which the NWO and their partners (alien and human) regard this. This is not a joike. It is not science fiction it is fact and progressing rather nicely from the NWO pov.

Understand that the Nazis were informed by the beings from Aldebaran how to convert humanity from carbon based to silicon based in order to be capable of space travel and conquering galaxies. This is something Pleiadians have also mastered as well as other ET humanoids.

What is ultimately going to be the new human race is a race of HUMANOIDS… IF THEY HAVE THEIR WAY.

To allow religious beliefs about the creator to interfere with objective evidence manifesting before your eyes is foolish if not diabolical. We are quite far along in this trajectory and you had better remove the blinders and look at the evidence.

I am asking RK Kennedy and Robert O. Young among others to begin to team up and attempt to learn from scientists who understand this agenda and where it leads.

If you want to prevent this from becoming our human destiny then you must put pride, religious belief and everything else aside that is preventing you from looking at the evidence.

I have plenty of military whistleblower testimony through the 20 years I have been doing this to support what I am saying.

KERRY CASSIDY

Project Camelot

November 13, 2025

From the world in transition

Carbon to Silicon and AI

RELATED LINKS…

DR. ROBERT O. YOUNG RE MASTER PEACE SOLUTION FOR NANO GRAPHENE, TOXINS AND MORE…

NOW ON RUMBLE

PURCHASE SOLUTION HERE:

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***

MY INTERVIEW WITH PETE PETERSON – BLACK PROJECT SCIENTIST / DR. STRANGELOVE

Join Project Camelot on Telegram

SCROLL DOWN BELOW TO SEE ALL FIVE INTERVIEWS WITH DAVID ADAIR.

ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT VIDEOS ON OUR CURRENT SITUATION AND WHY THE NANO IN COVID WILL CHANGE THE HUMAN RACE!

WATCH:

DAVID ADAIR`S BIOGRAPHY

David Adair is an internationally recognized leader and expert in the field of space technology spinoff applications for industry and commercial use. He has worked as a research scientist in the fields of engineering, jet engine technology, rocket science and nuclear physics.

At age of 11, David built his first rocket. It was a cryogenic liquid fuel engine that was six feet tall, 200 pounds in weight and had enough thrust to push it to an altitude of 52,000 feet and at a speed of 1,600 miles an hour with radio control guidance and parachute recovery. The rockets got bigger and faster from that point on.

Today, there are only two types of rocket engines used today by the space agencies around the world liquid fuel and solid propellent. At the age of 17, David built a rocket engine that was neither one, it was an “Electromagnetic Fusion Containment” engine, the first of its kind. It was launched on June 20, 1971 from White Sands Missile Proving grounds for which he was awarded “The Most Outstanding in the field of Engineering Sciences” from the United States Air Force.

David was invited to join the United States Navy, in his tour from 1972 to 1982 it was filled with engineering challenges and accomplishments and awards for serving with distinctions. During this time David became a pilot, diver and a certified jet engine technician.

After the Navy, David formed his own research company called Intersect, inc. and for the next three decades David worked in his laboratory and is a professional speaker on the subject of Space Technology Transfer where his work continues to the present.

For more about David Adair go here:

David’s website: www.americasfallfromspace.com/

Also see: allaboutdavidadair.wordpress.com/

Previous interviews with David:

Jan 2021:

https://projectcamelotportal.com/2022/05/25/david-adair-the-many-faces-of-ai-interview/

June 2017:

https://projectcamelotportal.com/2017/06/14/david-adair-disclosures-shield-the-grid/

April 2017:

https://projectcamelotportal.com/2017/04/13/david-adair-alien-tech-interview-two-tonight/

March 2017:

https://projectcamelotportal.com/2017/03/17/interview-with-david-adair-alien-technology/

Note: all related posts share the tag DAVID ADAIR

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Since its inception, Project Camelot has become a leader in the area of whistleblower testimony by providing filmed interviews, shot guerrilla style, on location, with key witnesses and researchers from all around the world. We have traveled to remote corners of the globe and revealed secrets in areas previously only known to a select few from secret societies and those with high level security clearances in the secret governments. Project Camelot has now been operating for over 20 years.

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Dyson Spheres and Nibiru. —excerpt from my published 2-book set\

SPACE WAR: TOTAL RECALL

The Captain Mark Richards Chronicles by Kerry Cassidy

…”And Mark thinks that what’s really in our solar system at this time is a Dyson sphere, probably surrounding a brown dwarf. And it’s very interesting, the Dyson sphere seems to contain or be circling around a brown dwarf and the brown dwarf facilitates giving it energy.

The Dyson spheres are often taken over by AI and they end up being empty traveling solar systems as empty shells. Some Dyson spheres are created and are occupied by ET races. Some Dyson spheres are created by ET races using what’s called matter transference, using the available material in the surrounding galaxy.” Book One Space War Total Recall: The Captain Mark Richards Chronicles

SPACE WAR - TOTAL RECALL

The Captain Mark Richards Chronicles

PAPERBACK AND KINDLE NOW AVAILABLE

https://a.co/d/83Ia3vn

***

EVOLVED HUMANS

Lots of good intel in the AI generated video

https://www.facebook.com/reel/2649838398718600