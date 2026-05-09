KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

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John Scotto's avatar
John Scotto
1d

If I had a dime for every time a podcaster in the alt media trumpeted an incoming EBS broadcast and the beginning of a golden age regarding Nesara/Gesara aka a quantum financial system being activated, I would be a millionaire right now.

Until we ALL witness this in the real world, the the rest of us will unfortunately continue to exist in the most troubling time as we watch endless wars, irresponsible money printing and a bunch of diabolical globalist madmen push an anti-human agenda which promote nothing but evil and which feeds the egos of those who cling to such a materialistic system and world.

Honestly, I don’t remember any of this constant drama growing up in the 70s and 80s. It was a simpler and more peaceful time. It’s gotten beyond evil and I don’t see any of this ending anytime soon.

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Stephen D Brown's avatar
Stephen D Brown
16h

Thankyou Kerry for valuable information ,we humens would never have been fed the truth on anything if it was not for the few truth seeking Journalists like you Kerry ...... I have been following Project Camalot for around 15 years and watched nearly all your videos ......a great acheivement Kerry .......Go well ...

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