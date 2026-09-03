KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

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Raluca Popescu's avatar
Raluca Popescu
Sep 19

Lemesuriers calcula may be correct, because Jesus said in the Nag Hammandi manuscripts, that we are " the children of Seth, not decending from the original Adam.That s mean even we are in a six plus one Genesis (7 biblic days ) we adapt our DNA to 7 plus 1 biblic days, which îs around 2989, following these calculation.So You have 7200 b.c with a modification of SpaceTime structure around 2200b.c

And they also say another 1000 years will be great - because meantime will learn how to deal with the real transhumanism and transubstantiaton.

Actually, transhumanism îs invers speach from transhumance ( the sheepings conducting through the winter times by Jesus).

I know You Don T like Christian religion , but IT must be seen as a specific Spacetime structure, in which the humanity will learn all the above.

Actually, I believe that transition we are passing now , will last to around 2082.Because there are 7 Apocaliptic years, one year being 10 terestrial human years.So from 2012 plus 70 equal 2082.

Something like that.

If that s true, no ant beings will going to concure Earth, because will be in a spiritual position to respond to that aggresion.

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Thank Your Muse's avatar
Thank Your Muse
Sep 3

Yes, something is orchestrating the agenda here, we're told the world is a stage, life is but a dream and so it always has been a theater production, perhaps an Ancient A.I. that has placed this simulation overlay onto humanity, as we've never really seen the real sun or the real earth. And in a mirror feedback loop as you can tell from the math in which mirror numbers(2178 subtract mirror number 8712 and it comes back to 2178 eventually-mirror feedback loop) prove this concept Archiax - Jason showed this with mirror numbers, and how history repeats itself with resets and starting over. https://youtu.be/Wk0IuR9DV0s?si=KcIkdV5uh4JDJGuB

Since they've done their best to suppress and erase history, archeologists have hidden truths and for what purpose? To keep us in the dark about the truth of what we are in, and keeping most of humanity dumbed down for the eventual reset that come according to Archiax every 138 years with the Phoenix Event that he projects would happen in May of 2039 or May of 2040. This is why they are working hard to kill off as many people as possible, go into their bunkers and come out with a new calendar, rename everything, rewrite history, and then those who know how the resets work, plan to start a breakaway civilization, and why they wish to become immortal with transhumanism. Not much survives these resets, all fake things will be purged, which is why there is only stone left and nature....a vapor canopy like preshistoric world, and that is what they are trying to avoid when Bill Gates said one of these has to come down to zero. CO2 because that is what the vapor canopy is, a CO2 rich environment grows things huge, trees, plants etc., the eggs will start hatching dinosaurs and it starts over....then researchers wondering what happened to all the people who lived in those places. https://youtu.be/PsolefeC7r4?si=GugVYX3pidDSzFk6

Of course it's all orchestrated, nothing is by accident or a mystery really. The only difference is we are always kept in the dark about it, and they don't want 90% of humanity to survive it. It'd be no wonder humanity would get the heck out of here if that machine is here creating this simulation.

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