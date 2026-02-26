Share..!

“The Annunaki are walking the halls of the Pentagon.” —Command Sergeant Robert O. Dean

As many of my viewers will know I have been investigating the Anunnaki for decades doing videos, writing articles etc.

Someone else who has been on the trail of the Anunnaki and reaching similar concludsions is Joachim Hagopian: https://jameshfetzer.org/2026/02/joachim-hagopian-anunnaki-nephilim-are-todays-pedo-hybrid-descendants-exposed-in-the-epstein-files/

To Juan

As mentioned above Joachim Hagopian the author backed by Robert David Steele as you may know is still hot on this trail of the real Epstein story and damning Trump and his involvement. Again I have to say that acting dumb and only revealing tiny hints in long videos is not the way to wake people up… it’ suggests a continued coverup in fact.

Here is another article by Joachim just in case you missed it… I don’t think your continued efforts to avoid the truth is going to help you, the white hats and Trump in the long run. Questions persist in the minds of the public and I’m not sure Trump (if he is still alive) will want his legacy to be tainted by his early associations with the likes of Roy Cohn, Wexner and Epstein without some viable EXPLANATION for his involvement.

From Joachim Hagopian; With the arrest of former prince Andrew, the Epstein fallout keeps growing like the blob...

https://thegovernmentrag.com/articles/epstein-fallout-continues-will-epstein-pedos-like-trump-be-saved-by-igniting-wwiii-against-iran/

RELATED INVESTIGATIONS:

On Roy Cohn and Trump: QUOTE FROM Kendzior, Sarah. Hiding in Plain Sight: The Invention of Donald Trump and the Erosion of America (pp. 53-54). (Function). Kindle Edition. …”Why Trump, whose inherited fortune opened the door to an array of social possibilities, chose arguably the worst person in America to be his best friend remains unknown. Renowned Village Voice journalist Wayne Barrett, the foremost chronicler of Trump’s corruption in the 1980s and 1990s, described Cohn in July 2016 as “incandescent evil … enough to make you rush back to church, the Satanic feeling that he would give you … he was a chicken hawk after little boys, and yet he was the most virulently anti-gay guy you could imagine. And so, that was Donald’s mentor and constant sidekick, who represented all five of the organized crime families in the City of New York.”9 In December 2016, Barrett, alarmed by Trump’s win, elaborated on Cohn’s influence: “Roy Cohn was the most satanic figure I ever met in my life. He was almost reptilian. I think he’s going to handle the swearing-in at the inauguration. They’re not going to bring a judge, they’re going to have Roy. And then Roy’s going to go back to the White House and fuck a 12-year-old. In the Oval Office.”10 Barrett died the night before Trump’s inauguration. Cohn’s cousin, David Marcus, says that Cohn was sexually attracted to Trump, though there is no public indication that the attraction was mutual.11 What is not disputed is their closeness: Trump and Cohn would call each other fifteen to twenty times a day. They were inseparable in New York work and nightlife, and Cohn widened Trump’s…END OF QUOTE FROM Kendzior, Sarah. Hiding in Plain Sight: The Invention of Donald Trump and the Erosion of America (pp. 53-54). (Function). Kindle Edition.

EPSTEIN: Author and West Point Army Officer: “Epstein was a Mossad Agent”

This Zagami video takes a while to get to the real point which is significantly that Epstein was run by the intel agencies (and Mossad) and he notes that the Sabbatean Frankists run the agencies in the back ground. And claims the Roy Cohn and Trump were members of that group A definition from AI: ...”Frankism was an 18th-19th century radical Jewish messianic movement led by Jacob Frank (1726–1791), originating from the Sabbatean heresy. Frankists embraced extreme antinomianism—preaching that transgressing moral laws (including ritualized orgies and incest) hastened redemption. The group, often excommunicated, later converted to Catholicism.”

..”The Inversion of Morality: The movement operated under the belief that in the messianic era, the old law was cancelled. Therefore, “do not” commandments became “do” commandments, and sin was transformed into a sacred act.” THIS IS THE background of the Epstein actions. What is the relationship of Trump’s and the white hat actions that are influenced by this philosophy?

This updated edition of The Octopus by Kenn Thomas (with original research by the late Jim Keith) includes newly uncovered links between PROMIS, NSA surveillance infrastructure, the rise of biometric databases, and post-9/11 domestic spying programs. Casolaro’s web of connections—once labeled conspiracy theory—now reads like a blueprint for the modern surveillance state. Readers will trace the tentacles from Iran-Contra, October Surprise, and CIA front companies, to 9/11, financial black ops, and the evolving architecture of predictive policing and AI-driven intelligence systems. https://a.co/d/0if1xi3I

Donald Trump Reacts as Mark Carney Shuts Down Key U.S. Trade Lifeline

TRUMP AND THE WHITE HAT MILITARY HAVE not lost control. They use AI and strategize every move daily if not hourly. They know the possible moves and countermoves of the deep state satanic state way ahead of actual game time. Nothing this broadcaster is saying is understanding the white hat operations and why Trump does what they planned from the beginning. Every new move is predicted and played out for strategic value in this war to take back our world from the satanic elites and their alien puppet masters.

To figure out their moves we have to look AHEAD to the fall-out and see what results. In these cases they fit into a scenario surrounding taking down the deep state and their banking empire …supply chains are part of that. This is intentional and having the intentional effect.

After watching the white hat military ops (Trump is the front man ..hello?) all these years once you get the overall intention their moves all make sense. They plan for the hardship and have warned about it...their plan is wreaking havoc and intended to do so.

No this has to be “nuclear “ and devastating to matter. not gradual...we are WAY past gradual in case you haven’t noticed LOL...They want to create chaos... within certain parameters... taking down the deep state is worldwide and has to be painful... Because the satanic cancer is so pervasive and invasive it requires radical response... this has been building momentum for a while.

New substack article by Kerry Cassidy:

