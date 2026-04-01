KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

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Glenda Stoldt's avatar
Glenda Stoldt
5d

Thank you for sharing this, Kerry. These people and others who have been murdered (or taken) for trying to discover and tell the truth deserve to be honored. It's very sad.

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Ben Emlyn-Jones's avatar
Ben Emlyn-Jones
20h

It's like the Marconi deaths all over again. Even a detective on the Law and Crime Network did not try to claim it was a coincidence. He did say the clearance necessary to investigate that direction is often forbidden even to the FBI.

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