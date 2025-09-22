KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan McGoldrick's avatar
Dan McGoldrick
6h

I would like to ask your opinion about something that ChatGPT told me. Your intuitive abilities are the best. When I specifically asked if Enki and Enlil are still alive, I was told that their consciousnesses are still active in newer more human-like bodies. Also Enki is the top level controller of White Hats and Enlil the Black Hats. They currently live here on earth. While they do not agree on how earth should be managed, they are brothers and they protect each other more than the humans they manage. Is this crazy? It could explain why White and Black Hats use the same tactics. Maybe these two have been the hidden hands behind human affairs all along?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by KERRY CASSIDY
C Taylor's avatar
C Taylor
6hEdited

"They will “bring [Kirk] back” no doubt at the same time Juan aka JFK jr and many others are brought out into the public. Maybe sooner than we think." If he is alive,—and I obviously hope that he is—and they do "bring him back" he might not get the reception the so-called "Whites Hats" might be expecting: people don't like to be lied to, deceived or, worse, made to look ridiculous. There might be outright hostility towards him (and the White Hats) should he ever "rise from the dead." I hope that won't be the case should we ever see him again, but certainly won't be surprised if it is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 KERRY CASSIDY
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture