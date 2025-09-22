“…A Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist said on Thursday that there is a possibility President Donald Trump could be "forced out" of office over the Jeffrey Epstein files.”

09.22.25

A recent article containing a video linked above suggests that Trump would be implicated if the Epstein files came out. I doubt Juan would follow Trump and support him if this is true. And what worries me about the statements by journalist David Cay Johnston is that in no place does he mention what a flagrant pedo BIDEN was…with his wife as his handler.

To repeat, I stumbled on a court statement by a whistleblower a few years ago that I read and learned that not only was Biden a pedo but while on the campaign trail to Vice President his wife was working to have children delivered to him for his use. If I remember correctly they were not always (or ever?) returned.

This indicates to me that something is wrong with Johnston’s analysis. He also appears not to know that Charlie Kirk was an Op… with lots of clear indications of it being fake.

See my prior article and video here:

I will say that a high-level agent has said Trump is or was a “pedo”…for what it’s worth.

Johnston also appears not to know BIDEN never took office and died…Although he can be skirting these truths to protect himself.

It’s also puzzling why Johnston does not seem to know that the honeypot operation that Epstein was involved in, was actually not his main use to the government…His involvement with Uranium One with Hillary and other huge deals appears to be still hidden and no one is investigating what Epstein was REALLY used for…

There are hidden rumblings that Epstein secrecy is about much more than sex/trade and human trafficking. So far I haven’t found what that is but politicians and journalists are hinting at it but never saying it out lout as far as I can tell…

I think the Uranium One and trafficking of children, maybe even OFF PLANET, may be the real operation that they are using this honey pot cover op to hide. Yes Epstein was in charge of a honey pot operation but from what I can tell he is only one of many doing that….

Epstein was much more involved in something else. So was Ghislaine… The Epstein ISLAND(S)… There was more than one… was just the tip of the iceberg in what he was hired to do.

Why doesn’t Johnston talk about that?

I think Trump has to be replaced eventually due to age and this whole white hatQ/military operation has to mature… This latest demonstration of mind control over the masses, unfortunately, puts them right back where rulers have been for centuries… They will do ANYTHING to maintain control over the people… And again they are using false Jesus rhetoric to garner power …a VERY BAD SIGN.

This latest move has me very concerned over what further things the Q/WH military are planning for America…

I am very concerned that this demonstration of the mind-controlled religious right-wing is also perhaps Juan’s doing, and he, more than anyone, is responsible for it. If true, this is more a show of the power base he controls (not Trump) and if Juan continues down this road could even be seen as him showing Trump where the real power base behind MAGA is coming from.

In this case, Juan could be seen as a Christ-like figure if he came forward and rival even eclipse Trump. I am concerned that Juan has not seemed to reach any kind of awakening at least so far… and this is a real danger.

It is clear they were and still are grooming Charles Kirk to be the 2nd in line to Trump. In Juan’s words “a Bobby Kennedy for this generation”. Presumably one that survives an assassination attempt, which indeed he does. This fake funeral further cements Charlie’s qualifications along this line. They will “bring him back” no doubt at the same time Juan aka JFK jr and many others are brought out into the public. Maybe sooner than we think.

Hiding behind a (false) religious cover (even extended to Charlie Kirk) is a big danger to human sovereignty and freeing the Earth and her people from the bondage of false religious zeal and false teachings… Getting humans to look away from their own inner strengths and truth to a FAKE FATHER FIGURE (something Christ never intended to be) … and putting the people even deeper in bondage to an OUTSIDE AUTHORITY FIGURE would suit the dark side just fine….

This is what we are actually fighting to reveal. The thought that JFK Jr. is leading people down a false trail back into religious slavery is of great concern.

This all goes back to the Ashayana Deane teachings from the Guardian Races and where exposing who we really are, our true history and exposing the false religious teachings is so crucial. Humans need to look within for the “kingdom of heaven” and learn to see through the lies that have kept them in prison and deluded for so long.

The Epstein New Mexico Ranch has, I believe an underground railroad (maglev) ink to DULCE. And this has been clear to me on a psychic level for years. But no one seems to mention it except me. This leads to a VERY DIABOLICAL CONCLUSION as to where many of the children were going…into Dulce where humans are being experimented on and used for food for Greys and Reps etc. But also to a possible sideline which could be a SORT OF SKY TRAIN off planet to colonies on Moon, Mars, Moons of Saturn and outside our solar system even to new Earths.

And this is more likely the real reason why they cannot release the whole Epstein files to the public. It would expose the Secret Space Program/Secret government and at least one of their major objectives.

https://www.rawstory.com/trump-2673986364/

*****Important update from the “CHIEF OF POLICE” who I interviewed a while ago. His info matches mine so I would say it is correct.

FBI STORY IS FALSE! KIRK'S CLONE WAS SHOT FROM BEHIND

THE CHIEF OF POLICE

View post

As we all know Charlie, and family are in protective custody. It pains me to write this post. This video shows the bullet entering from the back and exiting through the front of the neck killing the clone instantly. The real shooter was in back of Kirk and to his right. Robinson is definitely the patsy. Watch the video.

Dan Bongino is caught between a rock and a hard spot. He is forced to tell lies and follow the script. He is having a hard time living with himself. You can see it in his demeanor. He was forced to lie about the Epstein files and now this. He has to know about this hoax and Kirks being in protective custody

He is finding out how nontransparent everyone is, including President Trump. Trump set this whole thing up with the help of the CIA. The first assassination attempt where his double acted like he was shot in the ear, was also faked. This proved Trump is following the script and is an actor in the movie. They are calling it a movie to make it okay to tell lies as in "we were just following the script".

Bongino, a seasoned investigator, would know the bullet entered from the rear because he was there investigating. The FBI investigators would have also briefed Bongino in that. They know that Robinson is a patsy and are sworn to secrecy. They know that Robinson did not kill the clone, but they have to follow the script of the movie.

They are going to allow Robinson to get convicted and receive the death penalty and go to prison for 40 years until all the death penalty appeals have been exhausted. Unless, of course, they put Robinson in Protective custody and do the Epstein suicide thing in prison. I sincerely doubt they will do that. I would hope they would not convict an innocent man.

This is not good. This secrecy shiiit has to stop. The FBI is not to be trusted. One day when Trump is not in office and Bongino resigns and goes back to podcasting, we might get the truth at that time. Bongino is having a really tough time, but it is of his own making. He is caught in a downward spiral of the movie script and the secrecy of the CIA. Trump is caught in it also.

I still support Trump. Trump is my friend, but I was so discouraged and dismayed when I got the video of his double being shot, slowed it down, and could see that it was all faked. I was further dismayed when I saw Trump wearing the bandage on his ear and telling the story at the Republican national convention. He wasn't present at Butler. His double was. IT WAS ALL FAKED, JUST LIKE THE KIRK ASSASSINATION.

FBI STORY IS FALSE! KIRK'S CLONE WAS SHOT FROM BEHIND

**************FROM THE CHIEF OF POLICE —09.22.25

https://buymeacoffee.com/truther/fbi-story-is-wrong-kirk-s-clone-was-shot-from-behind

Share

RELATED.