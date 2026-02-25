PART TWO:

COMPROMISING POSITIONS DEEP FAKES HOW BOTH SIDES HIDE THE TECH THEY ARE USING TO ACCUSE THE OTHER OF CRIMES…

https://bestnewshere.com/juan-o-savin-on-ninos-corner-patriot-highlights-2-23-26-everything-will-be-shaken/

In the above video recap, Juan says CIA has “very sophisticated AI videos” that can depict any type of actions etc.. This is the smoking gun. If you watch the series THE CAPTURE... you will see they can fake people doing things, saying things in real time that they never did and never said!. See my article on substack all about this. https://kerrycassidy.substack.com/p/deep-fakes-shall-we-play-a-game-the?utm_source=publication-search

ASK YOURSELF WHY.. the white hats and Trump do not use this to explain (even in court) how this can be done and show that TRUMP is innocent of any crimes they want to accuse him of...it’s all there. WHY do both sides stay quiet on this? Because they both want to continue to use it to 1. DECEIVE THE PUBLIC AND 2. TO IMPLICATE THE ENEMY IN CRIMES AND COMPROMISING SITUATIONS THAT NEVER HAPPENED. It is scandalous that both side want to keep this quiet!

Yet it is all explained in detail in the British TV Series playing on Amazon Prime…

https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B0FHRBHVSY/ref=atv_tv_hom_c_odJ89I_HS0c6ddb_1_1?jic=124%7CCgNhbGwSA2FsbFJQCjFhbXpuMS5kdi5ndGkuYWE2YWY1MDItNTA2OS00MzkwLTk3OTctNGNhNDcwZTgwZDMwEhsKGQoMU1VCU0NSSVBUSU9OEgkaB2JyaXRib3g%3D

PREVIOUS POST BELOW…

COINCIDENCE? SYNCHRONICITY OR PLAN?

JFK JR IS ALIVE

JFK JR. IS JUAN O SAVIN . https://projectcamelotportal.com/?s=JFK

****

THE TV SERIES SOON TO BE RELEASED…

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Love_Story_(2026_TV_series)#:~:text=%5B4%5D%20The%20fifth%20installment%20in,and%20marriage%20of%20John%20F

THE TWO JUANS: (yes there could be more than 2) but only one is real.

A WILD DREAM OR THE TRUTH?

Think of it THIS WAY…the WHITE HAT PLAN has to go back to include TRUMP MENTORED BY ROY COHN AND THEN BY WEXNER.. AND EPSTEIN …BEFRIENDING HIM… (and mentored by NIXON) AND NOW THE Epstein Files coming out. And at the same time, a TVseries reintroducing JFK JR INTO THE PUBLIC CONSCIOUSNESS…. Setting the scene for JFKjr to come forward, defend TRUMP and even step into office. ALL IN “THE PLAN”… maybe…

Is this the PLAN? FOR JOHN JR TO RESCUE TRUMP?

OR REPLACE HIM

OR BOTH?

WEXNER= DEMONIC POSSESSION ADMITTED.. THIS IS KEY

Think of this: Trump is old, he can’t be President forever… In order to release the PEDO-FILES and indict all the bad guys, Trump had to be the bait… WHETHER HE IS PROVEN INNOCENT or guilty in the end … THE PLAN ALWAYS WAS TO TAKE THEM DOWN EXPOSE THE SATANIC PEDO NETWORK RUNNING OUR WORLD. But it had to be brilliant and it had to work. Failure is not an option to quote Juan…

JFKjr was always the TRUMP CARD

He can come forward and clear Trump…to a degree.

It makes sense.

THEY had to dress TRUMP UP AS THE ULTIMATE INSIDER…to get him into the club. It’s a PEDO-CLUB. KEEP IN MIND THE OBJECTIVE WAS TO TAKE DOWN THE SATANIC ELITE PEDO CLUB WORLDWIDE… YOU DON’T SEND A LAMB INTO A DEN OF VIPERS… You have to dress him up to look, act and behave like a VIPER…

And somehow, Trump had to remain loyal and clean.

Possibly using the doubles…Even clones.

And when they caught a few of the top bad guys, (COHN, WEXNER and EPSTEIN) they had to be given a choice TURN AND JOIN THEM OR DIE.

In the end TRUMP MAY BE SEEN AS A WORLD SAVIOR

AND JOHN JR

And all the white hats

Think of it…It was a wild and daring PLAN….

—Kerry Cassidy, Project Camelot

Share

RELATED.

Begin forwarded message: From: Joachim Hagopian

Subject: Latest ‘Final’ Epstein Files Release Never the Last Word

Date: February 5, 2026

Though the Trump regime claims this latest Epstein files release will be the last, hoping to shut down any further pedo-path to Trump, until he gets prosecuted, it will never be the last word... https://thegovernmentrag.com/articles/latest-final-epstein-files-release-never-the-last-word/

WHAT DID THEY KNOW AND WHEN DID THEY KNOW IT?

THE WORLDWIDE SATANIC CHILD SACRIFICE CABAL

02.05.26. Article by Kerry Cassidy

A compilation of data and links.

https://projectcamelotportal.com/2026/02/06/what-did-you-know-and-when-did-you-know-it/