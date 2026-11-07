ELECTION RESULT(S)?:

They seem to be waiting for Dec 18th …the intel agencies DNI report. Frankly expecting that not to be full of lies is like waiting for nevernever land…

You know the definition of CRAZY is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.

We have all the same players in the agencies, in DOJ, in Congress…as we did in 2020.

No difference so why do they expect a different result?

Are they “waiting for Godot”. using the DEA method of catching and turning the minows while they try to get the crime boss? Meanwhile the opeation goes along without any day of reckoning, more people die, more children die and our lives continue to degrade?

This is what is going on. Sorry to say but this is the plan. The White Hats are going along leading the people down the garden path with promises of big truth and amazing disclosures but it never quite happens. We are arguably 6 years and counting since the 2020 steal and none of the treasonous traitors have paid for their crimes. They stole our election with the help of China, the CCP, City of London, the Vatican , Venezuela and numerous other countries all in on it. And “it” is the taking down of the U.S. Government, A COUP orchestrated by foreign invaders who are still in POWER to this day. Supposedly although Trump and his minions are keeping THIS LATEST EVEN MORE BLATANT STEAL quiet and on the low-down telling their flunkees not to shout about the STEAL/COUP/ INVADERS We have VANCE (FAKE VP and I will explain why he is the fake VP a bit later) ..as well as Kari Lake and numerous others ACTING AS THOUGH WE LOST when they know damn well the steal is again documented YET AGAIN. THEY ARE BEING TOLD TO PLAY IT QUIET because supposedly Trump and the WHITE HAT military have some BIG REVEAL JUST AROUND THE CORNER….But do they/

FROM TV SERIES LIONESS —EXACTLY WHAT’S COMING

SEALED INDICTMENTS…

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1776797293367439

WHAT IS COMING...They are doing this whole thing letting the steal happen again during this election, documenting it and then they will expose it and take them down. I don’t know how they will manage it. But they won’t back down. Juan explained that around Dec18 to 23, Trump will come forward with all the evidence of the cheating. Unlike before they will go to the courts or Intel agencies who by law have to give their report on the election and then Congress again by law has to take 10 days to review the results. None of that happened in 2020.. or it was fraudulent and they think THIS TIME the people will be forced to see the evidence and act on it. It’s like Ground Hog day…except they think they have some way to reveal that didn’t work last time but will this time. And the military will be involved…

AND this goes back to the evidence of BIDEN being executed by MILITARY TRIBUNAL (see the work of Derek Johnson..I can’t find an offical website or video) prior to the “inauguration of 2020” and that is why that was a proven MILITARY FUNERAL.

THEN everything the FAKE BIDEN DID for 4 years as well as all the fake candidates becomes null and void.

So when they REVEAL THE STEAL, they have to reveal the fake Biden and probably the COG and other people they executed for crimes against humanity in MILITARY TRIBUNALS. Who like Hillary were replacced with clones, and doubles.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1776797293367439

THIS WOMAN (Just JenRX) STATES THE STEAL AS CLEAR AS A BELL”

What the OBVIOUS STEAL OF TEXAS should show you is that the ILLUMINATI DEEP STATE BLACK MAGICIANS KNOW is that, (and what YOU DON’T SEEM TO KNOW IS THEY fully expect the White Hat U.S. military and TRUMP are going to shut the fuck up and LET IT HAPPEN so they can catch an EVEN BIGGER FISH… LATER….

AND no doubt even if they RELEASE THE INDICTMENTS OF ALL THE CRIMINALS INVOLVED IN THE COUP TO TAKE DOWN THE GOVERNMENT and our intel agencies WILL ONCE AGAIN LIE WHEN THEY SUBMIT THE DECEMBER 18TH REPORT… with or without the indictments.

JAY CLAYTON DNI ... DECEMBER 18 INTELLIGENCE REPORT IS DUE... HE HAS A HISTORY OF KNOWING THAT BIDEN NEVER WON.. HE MAY KNOW BIDEN WAS EXECUTED BY A MILITARY TRIBUNAL IN JAN 2021, JUST BEFORE HIS MILITARY FUNERAL...THE INAUGURATION THAT DEMONSTRATED THIS... BIDEN NEVER TOOK OFFICE WE HAVE BEEN UNDER COG SINCE JAN 21 2021. HE SHOULD BE WELL UP FOR THE JOB OF OUTING THE INTEL AGENCY TRAITORS FOR US....

Background for Jay Clayon (DNI)

WHY 2020 MATTERS NOW is because that ELECTION STEAL was the same thing as a COUP OF OUR GOVERNMENT involving CHINA, MI6, ITALY AND THE VATICAN, CANADA, Venezuela, and several others...And this latest STEAL cements this fact in our faces that our country faced a COUP and no one noticed and we were only SAVED by Trump and the white hat military...AND NOW IT’S HAPPENING AGAIN. This time maybe people will be forced to NOTICE. Only because the WHITE HATS AND TRUMP will make sure the EVIDENCE OF NOT JUST THE STEAL, BUT also charge and present to the people, THE TRASONOUS TRAITORS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE COUP... See the Brunson Case which charges something like 368 members of Congress with Treason, and that leaves us with the heads of all 18 intelligence agencies, the entire DOJ and the PRESS... WHILE YOU THE PUBLIC WERE SLEEPING (OTHER than the people in MAGA and who pay attention to my substack and shows!)...

IT’S NOT JUST that the White Hat Military will EXPOSE THE EVIDENCE FOR THE WORLD this time around but HOW THEY DO IT...what they include in their “REVEAL” AND WHAT THEY ATTEMPT TO KEEP QUIET ABOUT... this matters to ME...

My point is about Members of Congress and government denying the Election Steal ..Right now VP Vance is saying the Reps lost because of the “Iran war” as if the RESULTS ARE LEGIT ...and KARI LAKE went on record saying we lost because Congress was trying to send a rebuke to Trump! Both parties are ignoring the STEAL... and I am saying they are supposedly on our side and worse this rash of ignoring the steal ...is a PLOT yes a conspiracy to stop people from pointing out the Steal... Sounds like these people have been threatened across the board against calling it FRAUD AND A STOLEN ELECTION… someone behind the scenes is telling them their career is over if they call a spade a spade.

We are all very familiar with the White Hat setting up decoys and having their members act like they have joined the other side in order to expose the traitors... This does not change or should not be confused with OUR ROLE which is to tell the truth to the people not side with the double dealers such as Flynn, who make a crareer out of playing both sides... under orders from the White Hats. It is important to keep it straight and not have Trump/white hat supporters going over to the other side pretending ...

EVEN THEATER NEEDS TO HAVE A SPINE AND TRUE THROUGH LINE

Either you have integrity and know your role or you don’t.

THERE IS A MORAL QUESTION HERE. Do you continue to lie to the people “for their own good” or “to teach them a lesson’ and KEEP QUIET when you know the real truth and for how long?

WITHHOLDING THE TRUTH IS THE SAME AS LYING.

We the people have to call STOP over this game… When we know the truth we must reveal it.

THIS IS THE DEPTH OF THE CORRUPTION… OR THE STEAL IN OUR FACES…

AND THIS IS SUPPOSEDLY THE ANSWER:

ONE THING the INDICTMENTS WHICH UP TO NOW HAVE NOT BEEN DELIVERED. MUST BE DELIVERED.

WHAT happens when indictments are delivered? Are the targets taken into custody or trial or what?

Grok Bot:

An indictment is a formal criminal charge, not a conviction. In the U.S., it doesn’t automatically mean immediate custody or trial. Usually:

Arrest or summons: A judge may issue an arrest warrant, or the accused may be summoned to court or arrange to surrender.

Initial court appearance: The accused is informed of the charges and their rights. The court decides whether they remain in custody or are released with conditions while the case proceeds.

Arraignment: The accused enters a plea, usually guilty or not guilty.

Pretrial proceedings: Lawyers exchange evidence, bring motions, and may negotiate a plea agreement.

Trial: If the charges aren’t dismissed and there’s no guilty plea, the case goes to trial. A conviction can lead to sentencing.

An indictment can also remain sealed, meaning it isn’t public yet. The exact process depends on the jurisdiction and charges..” -courtesy of Grok Bot

So the TREASON CAN CONTINUE REGARDLESS OF THE LIES FOUND ON THE DEC 18 DNI REPORT... HOW MUCH LONGER WILL THIS GO ON?

HOW MANY MORE TANTALIZING VIDEOS DO YOU NEED TO WATCH BEFORE YOU REALIZE THESE PEOPLE ARE STILL ALIVE?

THE VOTES WERE HANDLED BY MACHINES WITH RIGGED EQUIPMENT THAT SWITCHED VOTES. THE MACHINES HAVE TO BE SEIZED AND EXAMINED TO PROVE THIS. AND THEY WILL BE…

More from Grok Bot:

A lawful forensic examination could test that allegation. Investigators would need to preserve the equipment, software and logs with a documented chain of custody, then compare machine totals against paper ballots. That could establish whether votes were altered and help identify who was responsible. The post alone doesn’t establish that switching occurred or that seizures are planned.” —Grok Bot

More evidence of the Steal…

Wisconsin!

Mass Voter Fraud !

7 MILLION REGISTERED VOTERS…

The Problem ???

Only 4 MILLION VOTER AGED CITIZENS….

IN THE ENTIRE STATE !!!

Video

The bottom line, is if even one state has evidence and proof of VOTER FRAUD the entire election results in that state are inadmissable. In which case we have a FEDERAL election that is inadmissable.

Texas turning BLUE is enough to prove the steal.

NO MORE HALF-WAY MEASURES…

The STOLEN ELECTIONS GO BACK BEFORE JFK TOOK OFFICE. The question is how long are you going to stand for it?

Back in 2020:

=the DNI report never delived on time = THIS IS TREASON

=the DOJ threw out the evidence = THIS IS TREASON

=ACCORDING to the Brunson case approx. 368 members of Congress refused to spend 10 days to certify the vote… THIS IS TREASON.

How much evidence of TREASON DO YOU NEED?

COG - THE PRESIDENT AND COMMANDER IN CHIEF ESTABLISHES A SECRET GOVERNMENT IN THE FACE OF THE COUP OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA…AND IT’S STILL IN PLACE.

WHICH MEANS JOHN F. KENNEDY JR IS OUR REAL VP AND WITH COG IN PLACE THE ENTIRE PUBLIC GOVERNMENT IS A DECEPTION. ONLY THE SECRET GOV UNDER COG IS OPERATIONAL EVEN NOW.

FROM AI:

In official United States federal policy, the exact legal wording defining Continuity of Government (COG) comes from foundational presidential directives, such as the Directive on National Continuity Policy (NSPD-51/HSPD-20): [1, 2]

The complete and exact definitions from the directive regarding Continuity of Government, Catastrophic Emergency, Continuity of Operations, and related national policy frameworks can be reviewed directly via the American Presidency Project or archived documents at George W. Bush White House Archives. Additional statutory policies are outlined under 42 U.S.C. § 5195c, while the core National Essential Functions are detailed in Federal Continuity Directive 1 (FCD 1). [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

GROK BOT: FEMA defines Continuity of Government (COG) as:

“Coordinated effort within each of the executive, legislative, and judicial branches to ensure that governance and essential functions continue to be performed before, during, and after an emergency.”

Source: FEMA glossary

In plain terms, it means keeping government functioning during a major disruption through succession arrangements, backup facilities, communications and protected records. COG does not, by itself, mean martial law, military control or suspension of the Constitution.

****

AI Overview

“Patel Patriot” is the online pseudonym of Jon Herold, the author of a popular multi-part Substack series called “Devolution,” which gained significant traction within QAnon and pro-Trump online circles. [1, 2]

What is the “Devolution” Theory & COG?

Core Premise: The theory claims that Donald Trump anticipated the 2020 presidential election would be “stolen” or manipulated and therefore activated covert COG (Continuity of Government) powers prior to leaving office. [1]

Continuity of Government (COG): In United States politics and national security, COG refers to the predetermined procedures and emergency powers that allow the federal government to continue operating during a catastrophic crisis or existential threat.

The “Trap” Narrative: Patel Patriot’s writing argues that Trump did not actually lose power in a traditional sense, but instead transferred crucial military and intelligence authorities to a select group of loyalists behind the scenes. The theory frequently highlights late-administration Pentagon appointments—such as Chris Miller, Kash Patel, and Ezra Cohen-Watnick—as key players in managing this transition. [1]

Context and Background

Author: Jon Herold operates the persona, turning the “Devolution” writings into a widely read newsletter and Telegram channel.

Reception: Fact-checkers and mainstream analysts classify the devolution thesis as a baseless conspiracy theory designed to help believers reconcile Donald Trump’s 2020 electoral loss with the false belief that he remained the rightful president. [1]

You can read more about the origins of the series via The Daily Dot’s profile on Patel Patriot or view analysis on the COGnitive Analysis Substack. [1, 2]

OPTIONAL INFO:

Hope so…

FROM ABOVE LIST:

13-The MILITARY has been running our country under COG (continuation of government) because we are at war since Trump’s inauguration in 2017.

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