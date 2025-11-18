EMAIL POST from THE CHIEF OF POLICE: From: Chief <notifications@creators.buymeacoffee.com >

Subject: Chief just shared: “CHARLIE KIRK SLOPPY FAKED DEATH IS CIA FAILURE”

FROM THE Chief (former real Chief of Police from Colorado)

Nov 18, 2025

CHARLIE KIRK SLOPPY FAKED DEATH IS CIA FAILURE

…”There is no video

We know that Charlie, Erika, and the two girls are in protective custody. The Erika you see now is an actress with a face mask. Her handler told her to hug JD Vance like that. The evidence the CIA/FBI rigged is just not adding up. Kash Patel is lying through his teeth.

We can plainly see the Hollywood blood packet called a squib explode on his chest like it is supposed to. It was the wrong kind of squib. When you are shot in the neck, blood is sprayed everywhere. Video evidence showed that did not happen.

The CIA rigged the 30-06 to have a spent cartridge in the chamber. A real 30-06 bullet would have passed through his neck taking half his neck with it. Robinson didn’t even pull the trigger. He is a patsy. Where is the autopsy report? Where is the recovered bullet? There isn’t any. It is all fake.

There are so many things that don’t add up in this investigation. It was very sloppy. Candace Owen is coming unglued with all the twists and turns of the investigation. She does not know the Kirks were taken into protective custody.

I do not waste my time in following this investigation because I know the Kirks are ok. This will be the last time I post anything about the Kirks because it is all fake. I am just not going to waste my time.”—CHIEF OF POLICE (former real Colorado Chief of Police now MAGA Suppoter

POSTED AS A COURTESY BECAUSE HE IS RIGHT... CHARLIE KIRK IS ALIVE AND WELL WITH HIS FAMILY.

My REFRESHER REPOST OF MY ANALYSIS OF THE FALSE FLAG IS BELOW.

****

SEE MY VIDEO

*CHARLIE KIRK & THE WHITE HAT OP

KERRY CASSIDY: ANALYSIS OF A FALSE FLAG

CHARLIE KIRK IS IN WITNESS PROTECTION…

WHY ARE THEY LYING?

ALSO SEE SUBSTACK ARTICLE WITH lots of further info!

https://kerrycassidy.substack.com/p/

*****

I don’t know why Candace does NOT GET IT... I actually think it’s possible the white hats recruited her to spread the false info that Charlie was killed in order to try to deceive the dark side and any further pursuit of attempts on him... Hard to say.

It’ is sad to see Juan aka JFKjr lying so supposedly “protect” Charlie and family when on the dark side, anyone with half a brain knows all about the WHITE HAT FALSE FLAG THAT TOOK PLACE!!!!

SO as usual all Juan is doing is promoting more lies to deceive the general PUBLIC and this is what I hate to see. Why the WHITE HATS CONTINUE TO WANT TO DECEIVE THE VERY PEOPLE WHO COULD SUPPORT THEM AND TRUMP is beyond me. It borders on stupidity but also a clear CONDESCENDING ATTITUDE TO THE MASSES THAT NEEDS TO STOP. LIKE NOW.

Thankfully MANY PEOPLE ARE NOT DECEIVED BY THE LIES. THEY CAREFULLY EXAMINE THE EVIDENCE AND REACH THE CORRECT CONCLUSION. But there are still plenty of normies including so-called Christians on their knees begging their fake god to “help” them...

ON THEIR KNEES JUST WHERE THE ILLUMINATI AND CATHOLIC CHURCH AND ALL THE OTHER SICK RELIGIONS WANT YOU!!!!

AS JESUS SAID AS I DO YOU SHALL DO AND MORE... GET OFF YOUR KNEES AND DO SOMETHING WORTHWHILE... WE ARE ALL FLAMES OF THE DIVINE ... act like it.

The fact is what they are doing is LYING TO THE PEOPLE AND CONDUCTING FALSE FLAGS acting just like the enemy to try to wake people up BY MAKING THINGS WORSE AND PROMOTING LIES... while promising to REVEAL THE TRUTH later...after humanity has suffered for a longer period of time. THEN THE WHITE HATS with their own timing will turn tables on the DARK SIDE.. and flip THE CONTROL OF HUMANITY OVER TO THE WHITE HAT SIDE... The trouble is that meanwhile under cover of DARKNESS THE DARK GROWS MORE DARK... and then the cycle repeats. All that time the white hats could have been EDUCATING THE PUBLIC BY BEING MORE HONEST about what they are doing.

It’s a self-serving paradigm unfortunately that forces real heroes to stand down then ACT IN SECRET so they don’t have to have an OUTRIGHT BATTLE with the DARK IN FULL VIEW.. It’s COVERT AND IN BEING covert they end up serving the dark rather than the light. THIS IS WHY JESUS SAID “THE TRUTH SALL SET YOU FREE” which he meant LITERALLY. Lies ENSLAVE. TRUTH FREES.

In reality this is thinking all based on “self-preservation” and therefore not self-less. It is forcing more pain with the promise of release which never comes or when it does brings with it the seeds of its own demise. They think as long as they “WIN” in the end that the end justifies the MEANS but that is untrue.

To act in the LIGHT YOU MUST BE THE LIGHT… And faced with the LIGHT the darkness will recede….

The thinking is that it’s all worth it if they WIN IN THE END. But who is left standing in the END?

What you have done is forced sacrifice to serve your purposes.

The true correct ACTION IS TO ACT…SYMBOLIZED BY SHOOTING THE ARROW”. WITH A CLEAR MIND AND HEART and AIM WITH PURE CLEAR SIGHT. Out in the OPEN.. and TRUST in the real GOD OF THE FORCE to carry it to its destination. You cannot control all the ramifications of any action. But you can control YOUR ACTION AND YOUR INTENT. That is acting in truth and in the Light.

IT REQUIRES A GREATER FAITH IN THE POWER OF GOD OR THE FORCE than the way they are currently handling things. So what we have here are people who ACT LIKE THEY are in alignment with “God” when in reality they don’t trust “God” instead are further enslaving themselves and others to try to CONTROL the outcome by force and deception.

They don’t understand TRUE ACTION and the UNIVERSE (MULTI-VERSE) and how it really operates. You can’t control the OUTCOME of any action… THAT IS IN THE HANDS OF THE FORCE/the REAL GOD.

When you try to control the outcome you lose the MAGICK that is innate to the ALL THAT IS… you hobble the outcome to the past and are destined to return to the dark from which it came. You must SET (the arrow) the action FREE) TO REAP THE TRUE REWARDS OF RIGHT ACTION.

