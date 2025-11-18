KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Miles Johnston's avatar
Miles Johnston
17h

Of course he's alive, one of the biggest botched false flags bullshit issues since One small step.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kent's avatar
Kent
17hEdited

GOOD job Kerry, you've said what I have believed ever since the fake Erika was trotted out as the "grieving" wife, fresh out of the salon barely 48 hours afterwards. Saw various vids on one of the social platforms that showed what really happened using a hologram device. It was stunning to see the irrational behavior right after the shooting by the stage personnel. Too bad we didnt have the tech we have now when JFK was murdered. Many of us who were alive on that day and who have seen the doctored Zapruder film would have been saved from decades of mourning and doubt

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
38 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 KERRY CASSIDY
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture