THE CHIEF OF POLICE (past from Colorado) has a blog on Buy Me A Coffee and posts LISTS OF THE EXECUTED, PEDOS ETC. JOIN FOR 5$ TO GET HIS LISTS. https://buymeacoffee.com/truther/11-18-25-updated-list-of-arrested-executions I wrote the following response to him today. Hi Chief,

Thanks for sending this however WHAT IS THE USE OF IT when they don’t make it public?

This building of clones to cover the fallen? Satanists.

IT’S COMPLETE BS THAT THEY DON’T TELL THE PEOPLE... ALL OF THIS NEEDS TO BE OUTED.

THE PEOPLE HAVE THE RIGHT TO KNOW.

SO IT WILL CHANGE OUR WORLD?

GOOD. SO these psychos think people will commit suicide… SO WHAT?

DO YOU NOT KNOW THE PEOPLE ARE THE ALIEN RACES… Under the mind control they KNOW WHO THEY ARE.

STOP CONDESCENDING TO THE MASSES… LET THEM KILL THEMSELVES IF THEY CHOOSE.

KERRY

SEE MY INTERVIEWS WITH "THE CHIEF"

https://projectcamelotportal.com/2024/03/25/intel-on-april-8th-from-real-chief-police/

MY LATEST: Typical Skeptic #2307 – Kerry Cassidy : Whistleblowers, Charlie Kirk, & the Power Beyond The Veil

https://rumble.com/v71woqe-typical-skeptic-2307-kerry-cassidy-whistleblowers-charlie-kirk-and-the-powe.html

