KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KERRY CASSIDY's avatar
KERRY CASSIDY
5d

I JUST HEARD FROM THE CHIEF ...HE WROTE..."Kerry, I agree with you."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Thank Your Muse's avatar
Thank Your Muse
6d

YESSSSSSS!

If they want to commit suicide, just go to Canada, they offer them to off themselves if they want to. Yeah, it's wrong if you believe everyone needs to be saved but I don't care to be lied to just to save some mentally ill people who would probably commit suicide over someone giving them a dirty look...this isn't about saving the mentally ill or even about keeping us 'safe'. This is about bringing humanity out of the massive brainwashing psychosis we see that is happening to the world and the dog and pony show of drama and manipulation that we see on TV all day and night.

I don't like that people commit suicide, it is a selfish act and for those that love them, are left to be traumatized and wonder what they could of done different.

I'd rather be told the truth, whether it's gonna hurt my feelings, rather than be told pretty lies that keep us in an illusion we got here...this long drawn out dog and pony show that never ends.

First they told us it would be 'to wake up the normies'.

Then it was to keep from having a civil war....but what I see is it's fomenting civil war and division among the people.

Now it's to keep mentally ill people from committing suicide? Come on, if by now what they see going on in the world isn't enough to off themselves, then how could they want to off themselves for getting the truth?

Or maybe it's not the truth at all.....maybe they just want the same as the deepstate. They want martial law which is exactly what the deepstate wants and the digital ID so they can bring in their NWO, and seems like both sides have the same agenda here. We're gonna need proof, tired of anonymous or alternate groups that keep spewing this narrative of what is going on behind the scenes allegedly....and it will be allegedly until it's out in the public and it's proven.

If they are still believing in the MSM and even the alternate media, and they want to die because the truth isn't good for them....then do it and let the world know the truth so we can pick up the pieces of our lives and move on with thriving....not surviving....THRIVING>THE END, that's how you end a movie....ROLL THE CREDITS>>>>TELL THE TRUTH..THE END.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 KERRY CASSIDY
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture