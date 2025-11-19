ARRESTS, EXECUTIONS AND CLONES
TELL THE TRUTH TO POWER. POWER TO THE PEOPLE
THE CHIEF OF POLICE (past from Colorado) has a blog on Buy Me A Coffee and posts LISTS OF THE EXECUTED, PEDOS ETC. JOIN FOR 5$ TO GET HIS LISTS. https://buymeacoffee.com/truther/11-18-25-updated-list-of-arrested-executions I wrote the following response to him today. Hi Chief,
Thanks for sending this however WHAT IS THE USE OF IT when they don’t make it public?
This building of clones to cover the fallen? Satanists.
IT’S COMPLETE BS THAT THEY DON’T TELL THE PEOPLE... ALL OF THIS NEEDS TO BE OUTED.
THE PEOPLE HAVE THE RIGHT TO KNOW.
SO IT WILL CHANGE OUR WORLD?
GOOD. SO these psychos think people will commit suicide… SO WHAT?
DO YOU NOT KNOW THE PEOPLE ARE THE ALIEN RACES… Under the mind control they KNOW WHO THEY ARE.
STOP CONDESCENDING TO THE MASSES… LET THEM KILL THEMSELVES IF THEY CHOOSE.
KERRY
RELATED.
SEE MY INTERVIEWS WITH “THE CHIEF”
https://projectcamelotportal.com/2024/03/25/intel-on-april-8th-from-real-chief-police/
RELATED.
MY LATEST: Typical Skeptic #2307 – Kerry Cassidy : Whistleblowers, Charlie Kirk, & the Power Beyond The Veil
https://rumble.com/v71woqe-typical-skeptic-2307-kerry-cassidy-whistleblowers-charlie-kirk-and-the-powe.html
I JUST HEARD FROM THE CHIEF ...HE WROTE..."Kerry, I agree with you."
YESSSSSSS!
If they want to commit suicide, just go to Canada, they offer them to off themselves if they want to. Yeah, it's wrong if you believe everyone needs to be saved but I don't care to be lied to just to save some mentally ill people who would probably commit suicide over someone giving them a dirty look...this isn't about saving the mentally ill or even about keeping us 'safe'. This is about bringing humanity out of the massive brainwashing psychosis we see that is happening to the world and the dog and pony show of drama and manipulation that we see on TV all day and night.
I don't like that people commit suicide, it is a selfish act and for those that love them, are left to be traumatized and wonder what they could of done different.
I'd rather be told the truth, whether it's gonna hurt my feelings, rather than be told pretty lies that keep us in an illusion we got here...this long drawn out dog and pony show that never ends.
First they told us it would be 'to wake up the normies'.
Then it was to keep from having a civil war....but what I see is it's fomenting civil war and division among the people.
Now it's to keep mentally ill people from committing suicide? Come on, if by now what they see going on in the world isn't enough to off themselves, then how could they want to off themselves for getting the truth?
Or maybe it's not the truth at all.....maybe they just want the same as the deepstate. They want martial law which is exactly what the deepstate wants and the digital ID so they can bring in their NWO, and seems like both sides have the same agenda here. We're gonna need proof, tired of anonymous or alternate groups that keep spewing this narrative of what is going on behind the scenes allegedly....and it will be allegedly until it's out in the public and it's proven.
If they are still believing in the MSM and even the alternate media, and they want to die because the truth isn't good for them....then do it and let the world know the truth so we can pick up the pieces of our lives and move on with thriving....not surviving....THRIVING>THE END, that's how you end a movie....ROLL THE CREDITS>>>>TELL THE TRUTH..THE END.