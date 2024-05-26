WAR: BATTLE OF AI

OVERVIEW: re Israel, Hamas and Iran, was a totally planned and allowed attack. This was done on purpose to allow Israel to claim “victim” status to allow their military to conduct genocide and clear out Gaza from point of view of world opinion. Israel uses this tactic multiple times to camouflage their aggressive stance on the world stage…purpose was 2-fold: 1. Ben Gurion canal planned and agreed upon by surrounding Arab countries who will benefit financially from it. 2. To carry out a genocide and relocate once and for all Palestine. (race war)

At this point (May 2024) governments around the world have to be using AI to target, track and strategize attacks on each other. In particular the so-called super powers but smaller countries may also be accessing AI in order to gain ground. As we watch the game board shift it is worth taking into consideration that decisions are being made not necessarily by humans. The game is now being handled by AIs and even competing AI to tilt the world stage. And behind that are the invading alien AI in concert with various on and off planet ET groups.

Humans are behind on the learning curve with respect to how far along the infiltration of AI is in our world and that includes the fact that the singularity was reached underground in the secret space program years ago. Back in the early days of Project Camelot we were told by whistleblowers who worked most of their lives in the secret space program that surface Earth was 10,000 years behind our secret government/secret space program. With colonies on Moon, Mars and the moons of Saturn, interstellar travel and relations with multiple on and off planet (and underground/undersea inner Earth species the game has changed in striking ways.

AI WAR GAMES: ISRAEL VS. HAMAS

by Kerry Cassidy, 10-17-23

ALA HUNGER GAMES THIS “WAR” IS ORCHESTRATED behind the scenes by AI. There is reason to believe the ISRAELI AI WAS UNDER ATTACK AND EVEN IN THE MIDST OF A TAKEOVER… to place Netanyahu in a vulnerable position. SOME OF THESE LATEST MANEUVERS at the time also APPEARED TO BE STALLING TACTICS waiting for AMERICAN SHIP: EISENHOWER TO get into position.

HOW TO READ THE WAR NEWS: LOOK FOR SIGNS OF PLANNING AND ORCHESTRATION… PUPPETS AND STRINGS THAT CONTROL PUPPETS. Biden is a PUPPET. Netanyahu is a PUPPET (higher level than Biden/actor demented puppet) but nonetheless this is a set up scenario bound to FAIL.

They will have their war… THIS IS WWIII a rehearsal for war with invading aliens and alien AI… coming soon to the SKIES AND THEATER OF LIFE NEAR YOU.

Iran is a key player in this war. Behind Iran is CHINA. They must bait Iran to get China involved. WATCH THIS.

UKRAINE is OVER… Russia destroyed underground bio labs and likely ALL THE EXPERIMENTS AND COMPUTER TECH FILES WERE SHIPPED TO UNDERGROUND BASES IN THE US VIA MAGLEV TRAIN.

The surface war in Ukraine was a dog and pony show to distract the public while the real actions and ops happened UNDERNEATH THE SURFACE.

ALWAYS WATCH 2 THINGS: 1. UNDERGROUND. 2. THE SKIES

Most everything in the NEWS is a distraction from the real deadly game. READ BETWEEN THE LINES.

US sending 2,000 Marines to Israeli coast – media

The Pentagon has sent 2,000 troops to waters off Israel’s coast in preparation for a possible deployment, CNN has reported.

As Israel goes to war, global AI industry faces impacts on several fronts | The AI Beat…

ARTICLE: The AI BEAT: VENTUREBEAT.COM

..”Israel has long played an outsized role in AI. Now, the impacts of the Hamas attacks are playing out across the global AI industry.”

…”For example, a Business Insider report found that AI chatbots are not keeping up with real-time news: “Chatbots, including Google’s Bard, Microsoft’s Bing, and ChatGPT Plus appear out of touch with the reality of the present day, mixing accurate statements with details that are flat-out wrong or made up in response to Insider’s queries about the war between the two Middle East regions.” Bloomberg also reported that Bing and Bard falsely claimed there was a ceasefire in place in Israel.

And 404 media published a report last week that AI image detectors are muddying the information waters even further. It found that online AI image detecting tools, which are often inaccurate, “are labeling real photographs from the war in Israel and Palestine as fake, creating what a world leading expert called a ‘second level of disinformation.’”

Finally, the attack by Hamas on Israel flew in the face of confidence in AI tools and other high-tech surveillance technologies. Reuters reported that less than a week before the surprise attack, “Israeli officials took the chair of NATO’s military committee to the Gaza border to demonstrate their use of artificial intelligence and high-tech surveillance,” and in May, Israeli defense ministry director general Eyal Zamir said the country was on the brink of becoming an artificial intelligence “superpower”, using such techniques to streamline decision-making and analysis. The article pointed out that this could be a warning to other governments that are increasingly turning to AI contractors. “–ARTICLE LINK

BOTTOMLINE AS MY ARTICLE SHOWS…THIS WAR WILL BE REVEALED TO BE A BATTLE OF AIs behind the scenes.

GAMEBOARD: GLOBALIST/ILLUMINATI DARK MAGICIANS VS. THE PEOPLE

If you step back and recognize the real drama being played out before us is one where the Schwab Globalists are symbolized in this latest conflict by the overbearing COLONIAL POWER backed Israeli state versus the CAPTURED EMBEDDED ENCLAVE (aka PRISON YARD— HUNGER GAMES-like FORTRESS GAZA representing “the people”.

This entire show mimics in real time how the Global fat-cat powers dominate and attempt to control (foot on neck) of the people. What could empower a tiny enclave arguably police-state controlled to bait the tiger… with hand-gliders and “rockets” …A mere act of rebellion surely to result in a war-like response by the Israeli Nation State, a highly militarized country calling itself an AI “superpower”. Only a group of Arab nations backing the tiny enclave of the Palestinian people to draw attention to the IRON FIST around their necks.

WWIII has long been on the horizon and the attack on Space Force and the people of Maui was clearly a kick-off to this long-planned but slow to ‘catch fire’ war. With the obvious orchestration of the Hamas attack and long warning from Egypt and other behind the scenes allies… the challenge to the Israeli AI was front and center the objective of the Schwab-NWO crew. They need this war to prepare for the next and sparking the Palestinians to rebel against their oppressors was an easy target.

But the real war will soon be revealed as the ‘super powers’ AI and conventional military get involved… flexing their military muscles in plain site. With American ships positioned off the coast of Israel prepared to counter any military might thrown at Israel by Iran and Lebanon two long time enemies the stage is set.

Behind Iran is China and Behind Israel is Russia and the USA. The big guns will let this little theater of war play out while they bask in the current rays of the media spotlight. Meanwhile the AI’s representing the various players will war game it out behind the scenes. Humans likely will be mere pawns in this game as it widens.

And the real objective is revealing the various players AI capability forced into the open for further analysis and scrutiny.

The question is at what point will the humans realize they are being used (and killed) while these AI superpowers game it out?

–Kerry Cassidy, Project Camelot

https://www.npr.org/2023/12/14/1218643254/israel-is-using-an-ai-system-to-find-targets-in-gaza-experts-say-its-just-the-st

China, US race to unleash killer AI robot soldiers as military power hangs in balance: experts

AI technology is the new arms race pitting the world’s powers against each other, experts agree

Published October 17, 2023 2:00am EDT

https://www.foxnews.com/us/china-us-race-unleash-killer-ai-robot-soldiers-military-power-hangs-balance-experts