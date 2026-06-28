KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

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mc's avatar
mc
3d

so, only those with money, those paying certain social media rulers, get to hear what they think is the truth...

perhaps humanity would be better off without the net.

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Thank Your Muse's avatar
Thank Your Muse
3d

Some people are saying that Epstein and Steve Bannon created Q and the so called white hats. Maybe the gooberment can declassify everything....why is it we only know about stuff after everyone involved is dead and gone. All we need is the truth, the secrecy only makes it worse, secret secrets are no fun, secret secrets hurt someone. We should absolutely know if we are dealing with ETs and not about nuclear weapons which Obama gave them those nukes along with pallets of cash. Even if they told us the truth now....we'd probably not even believe them because they have lied to us about EVERYTHING...our history, our health, our world....No one listens to MSM anymore, I never watch the news anyway but definitely don't care for legacy media that all spend everyday lying to us, especially CNN. Alternative media too...been infiltrated. These 'influencers' that all signed up for the Q alt media BS, promising Nesara/Gesara (doesn't exist) and the whole cypto lie, they want to control everything, and don't want us to think for ourselves. Just let A.I. take over your life and cuz 'you will own nothing and be happy'. I don't use A.I., it does affect your cognitive abilities....there's nothing A.I. can do that humans can't do better....while they like to tell us that A.I. will do it better and people will lose their jobs, I believe this will not go as they expected, the transhumanism route. Humans have the capacity to do so much more but sadly we aren't taught this, and sadly we give our power away all the time to 'authority' or to some dude in the clouds posing as gods.

Now that the gooberment has kept the whole ET thing a secret, it's going to be hard to convince humanity these things exist since they've done a bang up job keeping it from the public, and Russel J Gould says that the gooberment hasn't existed since 1999. Why can't we just get REAL folks who aren't afraid of the truth and just let's get this out of the way so humanity knows what we're up against if there are ETs coming in and infiltration this world. I think we can handle it.

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