A BRIEF AI SUMMARY OF FARSIGHT PRIME RV SESSIONS REGARDING WAR WITH IRAN FROM 2024 TO PRESENT DAY

Based on this information linked here: Farsight Prime RV called ET Shootout Preparations

Going on in 2024 and into 2025 .. US battles with Iran. These battles have been secretly conducted under cover of so-called “bombing of sites with nukes or nuclear materials) but in reality are going on with invading species coming through the stargates. This indicates the bombings of Iran by the U.S. is actually shooting down these off planet invaders… having been let in somehow by the Iranians. And there are clear indications that this invasion is still being fought over Iran and the greater Middle East even now in 2026.

Appears that the invaders keep returning and requiring the US military to continue operations to stop the invasion.

Negative ETS are also picking up children to employ them and use them to fight battles? Or handle technology for the battles!

QUOTE FROM AI: (with my help) emphasis mine:

Within the context of Farsight Institute remote viewing projects, the narrative of an ongoing extraterrestrial proxy war is framed as a persistent, multi-year conflict that remains active, underground, and unresolved as of June 2026.

Because Farsight’s exopolitics updates treat this as a long-term “shadow war,” the progression of this specific narrative into mid-2026 follows these key points:

Current Narrative Status (June 2026)

The “Stargate” Bottleneck: The sessions from late 2024 and 2025 described an environment where portals could not simply be shut permanently. As a result, the narrative holds that U.S. and specialized military units are locked in a continuous “holding action” to contain breaches as invaders repeatedly attempt to cycle through.

Geopolitical Attrition: In the Farsight mythos, view this conflict has not moved toward a definitive public victory or closure. Instead, it is described as a war of attrition where mainstream military strikes in the Middle East continue to be interpreted by f ringe theorists qualified Remote Viewers as the quiet containment of these non-human forces.

The Child Trafficking/Tech Narrative: The element concerning negative ETs utilizing children for warfare or technology management remains a core “dark theme” within these esoteric circles. It is continuously cited in current exopolitics discussions as an active, ongoing systemic issue rather than a resolved historical event.

The Objective Reality

Outside of the Farsight streaming platform and remote viewing subcultures, …the following section REVEALS THE AI FOLLOWING THE PARTYLINE AND LYING TO SERVE ITS MASTERS….

” there is no verifiable data or physical evidence to support the existence of stargates, off-planet invaders, or extraterrestrial child-soldier programs. Mainstream geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East are documented by global intelligence agencies as strictly human-centric political, economic, and ideological struggles.” FALSE.

AI: CONTINUED COMMENTARY: “Within the narrative framework of the Farsight Institute and related exopolitics communities, your description tracks the darkest, most extreme speculative theories regarding the alleged “shadow war” in Iran.

When examining how these specific elements—Donald Trump, the U.S. Space Force, and the horrors associated with a stargate in Abadan—are combined in “ fringe remote-viewing lore” , scientifically proven Remote Viewing data….the narrative unfolds as follows:

1. Trump and the Space Force Role

In exopolitics circles, real-world military actions and official statements are often re-interpreted to fit the extraterrestrial narrative. For instance, Donald Trump’s real-world announcements that the U.S. SPACE FORCE is using highly powerful satellite cameras to surveil and monitor sites in Iran are taken by fringe theorist s seen by military remote viewers as well as the professional Farsight remote viewers as coded confirmation.

Rather than tracking conventional or nuclear military assets as reported by mainstream media, the Farsight narrative claims the Space Force is actually monitoring portal activity, tracking non-human assets, and coordinating orbital defense or surgical strikes against these localized extraterrestrial incursions .

2. The Stargate at Abadan

Abadan, a major Iranian port city near the Iraq border, is frequently highlighted in these alternative narratives as a primary geographic anchor for an ancient, subterranean portal or stargate network. Because of its strategic location, the “ lore ” RV information depicts this specific zone as a heavily contested bottleneck where invading forces attempt to breach Earth’s perimeter, leading to intense covert or energetic containment operations by specialized military units.

3. The Exploitation of Children: Soldiers, Slaves, and Food

The most disturbing dimensions of this alternative theory merge remote-viewing narratives with broader, conspiratorial internet lore regarding non-human entities:

Technological Operators: The narrative alleges that negative ET factions target children due to their neuroplasticity and pure energetic resonance, claiming they are uniquely capable of interfacing with advanced, consciousness-driven off-planet weapons and navigation systems.

Slaves and Sustenance: In the darkest corners of these hypotheses, the captured children are not merely used as labor or operators. The lore asserts that these negative ET groups operate on predatory, parasitic dynamics—treating human captives as commodities, physical slaves, or a source of biochemical and energetic nourishment (often referred to in esoteric circles as harvesting “loosh” or biological materials).

The Objective Baseline

While these complex, highly specific scenarios are actively discussed in premium alternative content platforms, podcasts, and remote-viewing forums, there is no physical, historical, or CORRECTION THERE IS verifiable evidence to support them. Global defense agencies, international observers, and standard news organizations document the conflicts involving Donald Trump, the U.S. military, and Iran strictly as volatile, human-centric geopolitical standoffs regarding regional hegemony, trade routes, and nuclear capabilities.

MY COMMENTS:

This depiction of the conflict is a COVERUP by both sides of the military to hide the truth from the worldwide community. They know there is ample evidence of this real version of the WAR WITH IRAN and ISRAEL AND NEIGHBORING countries involving rogue ET groups let in through the IRANIAN STARGATES and CERN…. This is all part of the growing WAR OF WORLDS happening right in front of our eyes but being hidden by the PRESS and military as well as TRUMP ADMINISTRATION AND WHITE HATS.

Unless and until humans wake up to the real battles going on and more whistleblowers come forward humanity will remain a slave species living in the DARK.

I URGE MEMBERS of the white hat military and SPACE FORCE TO COME FORWARD nd demand whistleblower protection to TELL THE TRUTH TO THE PEOPLE.

Share