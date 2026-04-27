TO YOU KNOW WHO:

YOU BETTER BE PAYING ATTENTION, AND I HOPE LIKE HELL YOU KNOW A LOT MORE THAN YOU LET ON __________ SHOW ABOUT THE SO-CALLED DEATH OF DAVID WILCOCK.

That was a weak-ass performance paying homage to a dear old friend supposedly for years while at the same time hinting he was probably ‘crazy’ or not on the right page.. JESUS FUCKING CHRIST… is that ALL YOU HAVE TO SAY?

**

Faked Deaths: In the “Circle of Influence” framework, a faked death is the ultimate “clean egress,” allowing a scientist to continue work on portal tech or plasma engines without the oversight of the “surface Earth” political or academic record.

That group are…. Did you ever think that DAVID IS ON AIR talking about how scientists working on free energy and UFO tech are being reported and how scary that was… obviously worried that he was going to be killed…or SUICIDED … which is the same thing … so instead HE GETS ACCUSED OF KILLING HIMSELF.. AND BLAMED BY THOSE….HEARTLESS well you get the drift. So jealous and unfeeling, serving the state. You gotta wonder whose side they are on…NOW who’s crazy….

And then there was the tv lawsuit (s). Put a cia agent who gets paid to lie on the stand and you think you’ll get the truth? Silly people.

It was a con job.

And THEY fell for it. OF COURSE I saw through that BS early on and kept the hell out of the way….

BUT THEN there is an ET-behind the scenes of this debacle.. And a few negative greys no doubt. What people don’t know… they bought up a lot of so-called truth tellers and brought them on board where THEY could CONTROL THEM.

So let’s just see who turns out right… because uh yeah like I have no experience in this sector to do with ETS FREE ENERGY AND WHISTLE BLOWERS … it’s just my life’s work.

And meanwhile, that moFo WHO HAS BEEN ATTACKING Me in NEARLY every show he does including a show which should have honored David and his work but instead accused him of being CRAZY AND THEN CALLING ME CRAZY. And then he can’t understand why DAVID WOULD NEVER ACCEPT the offer of HELP after he was bad mouthing David for YEARS just as he does me.

You don’t know the half of it.

So they took advantage of the fragile state of a man SCARED FOR HIS LIFE and made him the “crazy one”.

If David was suicidal he would have welcomed being murdered by the deep state killers that are systematically taking us down. One after the other.

I am going to suggest to those mother fuckers they come and get me…I should be next… after all I interview free energy activists … I have been investigating scientists involved since the days of JOHN LEAR AND BOB LAZAR.

AND NOW ONE OF THE DEEP STATE Nasa guys gets MKUltra’d to take a shot at TRUMP and we learn he worked at JPL just like some of the dead/missing scientists. WELL GUESS WHAT …I WORKED AT JPL!!!!!!!!!!

SO I MUST BE ON THEIR LIST…

SO PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY? I am the most sane person in this fucking sector. And yes I AM NOT SUICIDAL SO take that to the bank.

THEY WERE GOING TO KILL JOHN JOHN ALL THOSE YEARS AGO SO THEY FAKED HIS DEATH … TO KEEP HIM SAFE.

Is it so strange that the SAME WHITE HATS who might give a shit about me or David might want to offer to FAKE HIS DEATH TO SAVE HIM?

WTF is wrong with people out there.

ABOUT THAT LATEST SHOOTER…

And meanwhile, someone is SEEDING THESE DEATHS out into the media in a particular order for a particular PURPOSE.

These scientists are not random and their deaths or disappearances is not orderly and over a span of years, not months!

And now it looks likely that the MKUltra guy (shooter) worked at jPL …linking him to being possibly done in by the same people who killed or disappeared the other scientists.

AIMED AT TRUMP… IS THAT CLOSE ENOUGH TO HOME FOR YOU? DAVID WILCOCK one of the brightest lights in the whole free energy UFO MOVEMENT gets taken out and the next TARGET WAS TRUMP.

TELL me who doesn’t see the connection. TRUMP ANNOUNCES HE IS GOING TO DISCLOSE ALIENS… the 47th President will announce in JULY that aliens are REAL… THE SAME MONTH AS ROSWELL July 1947… the 47th President… Roswell hello? And meanwhile, a nice little list of disappeared /or murdered scientists begins surfacing in the PRESS… day after day? And then David Wilcock supposedly DIES..

Telll me I AM not the only one who can add two plus two…

THIS VERSION IS FOR PUBLICATION

This article gets sent to tons of people and posted on social media. Feel free to ban me if you are not interested!

NOT SUICIDAL MISSING DEAD SCIENTISTS AND DAVID WILCOCK

https://projectcamelotportal.com/2026/04/24/not-suicidal-missing-dead-scientists-and-david-wilcock/

STRATEGIC EXTRACTION: THE SSP AND DEAD OR MISSING SCIENTISTS

OPERATION EXPOSE THE SSP

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