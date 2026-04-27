KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

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Typical Skeptic Podcast's avatar
Typical Skeptic Podcast
4d

Great article

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Jacqueline J. Jarvis's avatar
Jacqueline J. Jarvis
4dEdited

It's clear as a bell. The rest of their stronghold will be gone when disclosure happens. If they amp it up, so will we. I also think Steven Greer better watch his back unless he's one of them.

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